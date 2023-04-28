German football club Fortuna Dusseldorf are set to introduce a "completely new concept in sports" by offering free tickets to all fans next season.

It might sound crazy on paper. After all, ticketing income is part and parcel of a club's income stream and Fortuna Dusseldorf allegedly rake in as much as €8 milllion per season from gate receipts alone.

In fact, ticket sales are believed to account for around a fifth of the club's total income.

Yet, CEO, Alexander Jobst, has stressed that the decision to introduce this groundbreaking new policy is to attract new fans and help the club become a mainstay in the Bundesliga.

Why Fortuna Dusseldorf will make tickets free for fans next season

Speaking to BBC Sport, Jobst said: "We might have identified a very good concept of football business for the future.

"We said, let's think completely new and let's have the courage of identifying something which is fitting for our club and city, with the strong belief that our club belongs to our fans.

"This is a fundamental change of a business model of a professional football club."

He added: "Football is for everyone and we believe that something could be changed for the future."

While this new concept sounds like a dream for all football fans, tickets will not be free for every game straight away.

The club will instead allow fans free entry for three games next season, with a view to making all games free in the next five years.

In order to finance this scheme, Dusseldorf has already signed agreements with three partners, worth around $45 million over five years.

Who are Fortuna Dusseldorf?

Founded in 1895, Fortuna captured one German championship in 1933 and has twice won the DFB-Pokal in 1979 and 1980.

In Europe, they reached the Cup Winners Cup final in 1979, where they eventually lost to Barcelona.

But, more recently, the club has struggled and have been stuck in the 2. Bundesliga for the past three years.

Currently, they lie sixth in the table, though they are level on points with Paderbon and FC St. Pauli in fourth and fifth respectively.

That being said, Fortuna boasts a huge 54,600 seater stadium, named the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

And if the club do manage to make it back to the Bundesliga, you'd best believe it's going to be a sell out every game.