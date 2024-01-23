Highlights We've taken a closer look at the forwards with the best goals-to-games ratios in Premier League history.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland leads the way after a stunning start to life in England.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy also make the top 10.

The Premier League has been the home of many world-class forwards over the years, and this makes it hard to pick the best performing players due to the sheer volume of stars. A good way to pick the best of the bunch is to analyse how consistent they were.

Some strikers enjoy one particularly good season or a purple patch here and there, but the elite players relentlessly find the back of the net. The difference between good and great at the top level is the rate at which a player carries out their expected job. In the world of forwards, that job is to get the ball into the net - it's that simple.

So, in order to identify the top players in attacking roles over the course of the history of the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the forwards with the best goals per game ratios. See the results below.

The 10 forwards with the best goal to game ratio in Premier League history Player Clubs Appearances Goals Goals per game Erling Haaland Manchester City 50 50 1 Thierry Henry Arsenal 258 175 0.68 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 275 184 0.67 Harry Kane Norwich City, Tottenham 320 213 0.67 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 150 95 0.63 Luis Suarez Liverpool 110 69 0.63 Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 251 153 0.61 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United 441 260 0.59 Ian Wright Arsenal, West Ham United 213 113 0.53 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 33 17 0.52 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 23/01/2024

1 Erling Haaland

Goals per game: 1

Who else, but Erling Haaland? The Norwegian centre-forward has been a revelation ever since he first graced a Premier League football pitch. Haaland broke the goalscoring record for a single season in his debut campaign in the division after moving from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 36 goals in only 35 games. Pep Guardiola's men reaped the rewards of the remarkable signing, as the Citizens went on to win a historic treble inside Haaland's first 12 months in England.

The 2023/24 season kicked off in similar fashion, with the 23-year-old banging in goals for fun before picking up an injury. To have a goals-per-game ratio of one is unfathomable at the top level, and keeps Haaland well ahead of the other players on this list - for now, at least.

2 Thierry Henry

Goals per game: 0.68

Before Haaland's arrival on English shores, Thierry Henry was the man with the best ratio of all forwards in Premier League history: 0.68. Arsenal fans knew they were witnessing greatness when 'The King' was running rings around opposition defences for fun at Highbury. To this day, he is widely regarded as the greatest striker to have ever played in the Premier League, although he also played a lot of games on the left wing.

Because Henry iwas competing against players that played a central role throughout their top-flight careers, this makes his goal tally all the more impressive. Henry scored 175 times for the Gunners, with many of those goals beautifully crafted with his direct approach and delicate touch being a joy to watch. The Frenchman was capable of hurting teams from anywhere on the pitch. He could even pick the ball up in his own half before driving forward with pace and power before finding the net.

3 Sergio Aguero

Goals per game: 0.67

Sergio Aguero was a true marksman for Manchester City as the club became one of the most dominant forces in world football. Opposing defenders knew they couldn't give the Argentine forward an inch, or they'd be made to regret it. His eye for goal was right up there with the best to play the game, as he had such a vast array of finishes in his locker. Injuries did plague his later years at the Etihad Stadium, but his goalscoring record was remarkable.

He is one of very few players to find the net five times in a single Premier League fixture, doing so against Newcastle United in 2015. This shows that on his day, Aguero could put any team to the sword, with his powerful right boot being the biggest threat in his game.

4 Harry Kane

Goals per game: 0.67

Had he not decided to call time on his Tottenham career to join Bayern Munich in 2023, Harry Kane would likely hang up his boots as the Premier League's top scorer of all time. His trophy cabinet may not be full to the brim like the majority of players on this list, but his goal haul is better than all but one. Spurs enjoyed a decade of an incredible forward that even went on to break Wayne Rooney's England record.

Kane was deadly with either foot and his head, meaning he was almost impossible to defend against at times. He wasn't just a poacher in the Premier League either, but his incredible ability on the ball saw the forward drop deep to create chances for fellow teammates also. To have a goals-per-game ratio on par with Aguero is no mean feat for the clinical striker.

5 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Goals per game: 0.63

Manchester United have had some unbelievable strikers in the Premier League era, but Ruud van Nistelrooy was the best finisher of the bunch. The Dutchman made the interesting decision to get his shot off as early as possible in every scenario he found himself in, and boy did it pay off. Where some attackers are seen to take one too many touches, this was very rarely the case for the ex-Netherlands international as he left numerous goalkeepers rooted to the spot with little reaction time.

Had he not fallen out with Sir Alex Ferguson and left England, there is a chance Van Nistelrooy would have got himself higher up this list. To be considered alongside Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, and Dwight Yorke as one of the best forwards in the history of the biggest club in the country shows the impact he had on his way to 95 goals for the Red Devils.

6 Luis Suarez

Goals per game: 0.63

Luis Suarez is remembered as a genius at Liverpool, and while that certainly was the case for the majority of his spell at Anfield, the Uruguayan only scored 15 Premier League goals in his first 18 months in the division. That isn't a bad record and many strikers would be overjoyed at that strike rate, but Suarez would really elevate his level in his final two seasons with the Reds. Able to wriggle out of any difficult situation he found himself in on the pitch, he was mesmerising at times.

The 2013/14 campaign was the closest Liverpool had come to lifting the Premier League title since the league's inception in 1992 at the time, and the ex-Ajax striker was the biggest reason behind this. He netted 31 times in 33 appearances after missing the beginning of the season through suspension after biting Branislav Ivanovic at the end of the prior term. Suarez was unplayable in that final year before he headed to Barcelona.

7 Mohamed Salah

Goals per game: 0.61

The second player on the list to still be playing in the English top flight to this day, along with Haaland, Mohamed Salah has exceeded all expectations at Liverpool since his move in 2017. His ability to find the net, even when his overall game is slightly off, is seriously underrated and almost taken for granted, as Salah has consistently scored over 20 goals per season for the Merseyside outfit. While he's played a handful of games in a centre-forward position, the Egyptian operates almost exclusively from the right flank.

Salah broke into the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history with a strike against Arsenal in the 2023/24 season, becoming only the second non-striker to make the list. His creativity often goes under the radar due to his prowess in front of goal. The Reds won their first league title in 30 years in 2020, with Salah being the main man. He is currently on a goals-per-game ratio of 0.61, but this could change in the future.

8 Alan Shearer

Goals per game: 0.59

He may be the top scorer in the history of the league, but Alan Shearer has to settle for eighth place on this list due to his longevity. The Newcastle hero played over 400 league games and managed to score 260 times in those games. So, while he is relatively low down here, Shearer will not be complaining one bit. He led Blackburn Rovers to their first and only Premier League title before joining his boyhood club and becoming a legend at St James' Park.

Right foot, left foot or header, it didn't matter for the English striker as he had it all in his locker. To have scored as many goals as he did while never playing for the outright best team in the country at any point, makes Shearer's achievements even more impressive.

9 Ian Wright

Goals per game: 0.53

Ian Wright is an Arsenal legend, and it is clear to see why after he scored more than 100 times for the north London side in the Premier League. He was quick and good on the ball, but it was his intelligent movement that helped Wright stand out from those around him during his playing days. A small number of his goals were scored for West Ham, but it was his spell with the Gunners that contributed heavily to his 0.53 goals per game ratio.

He's not always a player that pops up in conversations about the best strikers to have played in the league, but he maybe should be as Wright's ability to get the ball into the net by any means necessary was incredible to see.

10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goals per game: 0.52

This is possibly the biggest surprise on the list. Not because Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn't an unbelievable player - he absolutely was - but due to the short time he spent in England. THe fact he only stayed at Old Trafford for 18 months plays in the Swede's favour, however, as he scored 17 times in only 33 games and that's better than a goal every two games. He suffered a long-term injury in his second season with the club, but he remains one of the best free signings in Premier League history.

Had he joined Manchester United in his younger years, there is every likelihood that the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan star would have got himself towards the top of this list, but he did join in his late 30s and still managed to depart with a very strong record. His stature allowed Ibrahimovic to bully defenders and his technical ability was surreal for a player of his size.