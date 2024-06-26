Highlights Alex Pereira will aim to defend his light heavyweight belt for the second time this weekend at UFC 303 as he takes on Jiri Prochazka.

Alex Pereira will aim to defend his light heavyweight belt for the second time this weekend at UFC 303 as he takes on Jiri Prochazka in the main event. The two will meet for the second time following competing for the vacant 205-pound belt in November of 2023. Following a TKO victory for the Brazilian, he has been the champion of the division ever since.

Both fighters have picked up wins since their Madison Square Garden meeting. Pereira and Prochazka have each earned TKO victories over Jamahal Hill and Alexander Rakic respectively. However, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his insight into how the rematch will play out.

Israel Adesanya Gives Pereira vs Prochazka Prediction

Adesanya has fought Pereira four times across various combat sports

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'FREESTYLEBENDER', Adesanya has given his thoughts and breakdown on how the UFC light heavyweight championship bout will go down this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adesanya believes that the short-notice element of the fight will have a part to play in the bout, but still feels that the fight is an interesting one.

He expects the "approach from both fighters to be different", given the fact that the two have already shared the octagon with one another. 'The Last Stylebebder' believes that there will be awareness in Pereira regarding the wrestling capabilities of Prochazka, while Prochazka will have to be wary of the punching power coming back from Pereira. The middleweight also predicts that both fighters will be "more calculated" going into the bout with a slower pace.

When it came to giving his ultimate prediction, Adesanya believes that "someone's gonna die," before ultimately siding with Czech fighter Jiri Prochazka.

"I'm going to go Jiri [Prochazka]. Cause, we're the chosen few. But also, I think he might have learned from his mistake... and also, it makes things interesting. He [Prochazka] beats him [Pereira], then there's a trifecta... I'm gonna go Jiri, and I'm going to go by third-round or fourth-round finish."

Other UFC 303 Predictions from Adesanya

'Stylebender' predicted several fights ahead of Saturday

Adesnaya went through the entire UFC 303 card and gave his picks for various fights, as well as highlighting some fights he feels will entertain. Peyton Talbott, Joe Pfyer, Cub Swanson and Andre Fili were among the prelim fighters who were mentioned in the YouTube video.

The main card opener sees Ian Machado Garry face Michael 'Venom' Page. While predicting the fight, Adesanya gave both fighters a lot of credit. However, his final prediction was a Michael Page victory via decision in what he feels will be an entertaining fight with a potential slow start.

Adesanya then went on to pick Anthony Smith to defeat Roman Dolidze in another short-notice light heavyweight bout. He believes Smith can wear on his experience to earn the decision or potentially a late submission.

The former middleweight contender also predicted the co-main event between Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout. Showing clear excitement for the bout, Diego Lopes to win the fight via decision was his official prediction.