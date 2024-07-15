Highlights Alex Pereira has predicted longtime rival Israel Adesanya will defeat Dricus du Plessis.

The pair are expected to go head-to-head at UFC 305 in Perth next month.

Adesanya hasn't fought since suffering a defeat to Sean Strickland last year.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has tipped longtime rival Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus du Plessis when the pair face off next month.

'The Last Stylebender' has the opportunity to become a three-time middleweight champion when he faces Du Plessis at UFC 305 in Perth.

Adesanya hasn't fought since suffering a shock defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year. After taking some time away from the sport, the 34-year-old will be desperate to reclaim the 185-pound title. One man who believes he can do it is none other than Pereira.

Since their two mouthwatering fights at middleweight, 'Poatan' has moved up to light-heavyweight and believes Adesanya has enough to beat Du Plessis.

Pereira - who recently knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 - holds no grudges towards his bitter rival. Over the last year or so, Adesanya picked 'Poatan' to lose in fights with Jamahal Hill and Prochazka. Despite this, the Brazilian is rooting for 'The Last Stylebender' to emerge victorious next month.

Pereira Insists Adesanya has a Beautiful Story

The Brazilian was full of praise for his former opponent

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Pereira shared his thoughts ahead of the mouthwatering fight between Adesanya and Du Plessis.

“[People] asked me about Adesanya and du Plessis, I said I don’t see Adesanya losing. Just because he said that about me doesn’t mean I’ll say it back. It’s what I think. I don’t think he loses this fight. I hope he wins because he has a beautiful story. I think he has to continue his story.” “He (Adesanya) isn’t that young anymore. He talked a little about wanting to stop [fighting], I think he has that in mind. I think he should continue his plans. I don’t think he finished his plans, I don’t know. If he had finished his plans he would of stopped already, so if he’s still there, he still has a dream, something to do in the sport still. I’m here, supporting him. I already fought him, I’m not going to say he should lose. I’m not mad at him, no grudges.”

The Brazilian Teases the Possibility of Training Together

Fans may have to wait a little while first

The pair have met four times in total - with two of those contests taking place in the UFC. Pereira shocked the world in the first encounter - knocking out Adesanya in the fifth round at UFC 281 in 2022.

They would meet again just five months later at UFC 287, when “The Last Stylebender” scored his first victory against Pereira. Despite their long-term rivalry, 'Poatan' admits there's a possibility of training together once it was official that their paths will no longer cross.

“Like I said, if one day it’s possible to train with him and exchange knowledge,” Pereira said. “We hear a lot of things about Adesanya behind the scenes, a lot of people talk about him, ‘He’s like this, he’s annoying,’ and whatnot. People who truly know him, that I have contact with, say good things about him, say he has a good heart. A lot of the times it’s just marketing, and I believe that.

“I can see he’s a good person, so that’s why I’m here, cheering for him. If he doesn’t cheer for me, that’s not my problem. But I’m here, cheering for him.”