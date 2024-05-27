Highlights Charles Oliveira believes Islam Makhachev will be too much for Dustin Poirier ahead of their mouthwatering showdown this weekend.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira believes Islam Makhachev will be too much for Dustin Poirier ahead of their mouthwatering showdown this weekend.

Poirier comes into the clash off the back of a sensational knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis in March. The American, who looked tired, was on the jaws of suffering yet another defeat against the rising contender.

However, his experience shone through, a huge left hook marked the beginning of the end for 'God of War.' A beautiful right hook soon after sent the Frenchman to the floor, forcing the referee to wave off the fight in the second round.

As for Makhachev, he secured an epic knockout victory against former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 back in October in his last fight and has recently shown off his incredible power to MMA fans as he ramps up training for the clash with 'The Diamond.'

While a few have tipped Poirier to strike gold in what'll almost certainly be his last crack at UFC gold, Oliveira has revealed why he believes Makhachev will keep a hold of his title this weekend, and potentially for even longer.

Charles Oliveira Makes Makhachev vs Poirier Prediction

The Brazilian believes Islam will be too much for 'The Diamond'

Ahead of the lightweight main event this weekend, Oliveira has shared his thoughts on the showdown at UFC 302. The Brazilian has shared the Octagon with both men in his career.

The 34-year-old famously defeated Poirier back in 2021 via a third-round submission and successfully defended the 155-pound title for the first time.

A year on from his win over 'The Diamond,' Oliveira faced Makhachev for the vacant lightweight belt. The Brazilian was stripped of his title after missing weight in his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Against Makhachev, the Dagestani was too much for Oliveira, submitting the Brazilian with ease in the second round. Recently speaking to MMA Fighting, the former champion has given his prediction for the UFC 302 main event on Saturday night.

“Every striker that faces Islam is going to be the same thing, [Makhachev] will take you down and have bigger chances at winning. But we’re talking about MMA, and one hand, one strike that lands can definitely get you the victory. “Dustin Poirier has shown that in his last fight, he’s shown that many times already. He has heavy hands and hits hard, so he definitely can knock him out, but I think Islam remains as champion.”

Oliveira on Potential Islam vs Arman Tsarukyan Showdown

'Do Bronx' sees only one winner

Oliveira suffered a razor-thin, split decision defeat to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April. The winner of the contest was guaranteed the next crack at the lightweight belt.

Should Olivera's prediction come true, Makhachev's next defence will come against Tsarukyan - who turned down a chance to fight for the belt this weekend.

Despite losing to Tsarukyan, Oliveira doesn't see the Armenian as a big threat to Makhachev “because Islam is evolving on the feet and is dangerous on the ground with submissions.”

He said: “Arman is a guy that takes you down and holds you there the entire time. No way. It’s not a fight he can win.

“Of course, I’ve just said this and I can’t backtrack, we’re talking about MMA and it’s very unpredictable. A guy closes his eyes and throws a hand that lands, you’re knocked out. He throws a kick that lands, you shoot for a takedown and end up in a submission. MMA is unpredictable, but I think Islam is way more experienced, has more focus, more hunger, and is much stronger than Arman.”