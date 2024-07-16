Highlights Tyson Fury's former opponent, Otto Wallin, tells 'The Gyspy King' what he must do to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury will be looking to avenge his defeat to the Ukrainian when the pair face off in a rematch later this year.

The Brit suffered the first defeat of his professional career against 'The Cat' back in May.

Tyson Fury will need to use his wide range of skills if he's to beat Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch, according to 'The Gypsy King's' former opponent - Otto Wallin.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King' back in May.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, has confirmed that the rematch between Usyk and Fury is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Wallin Insists Fury Must Use his Size Advantage in the Rematch

'The Gypsy King' showed promising signs in the first fight

Fury's former opponent, Wallin, recently told talkSPORT what the Englishman has to do to get his revenge on Usyk in the rematch later this year.

"It's a tough one. Just looking at him, he's a big guy so he has to keep Usyk off him and outbox him. He must keep him away but he's difficult Usyk, he's a very good fighter. "The way he hurt Fury last time was pretty amazing. For a smaller guy coming up from cruiserweight to hurt Fury like that and almost take him out. "Fury has to be very smart and keep him off him, use his long arms and when he gets close, tie him up and lean on him. But he was trying to hold him last time and Usyk got out of it and just kept punching."

Wallin and Fury went head-to-head back in 2019. It was supposed to be a warm-up fight for the Brit ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder. That said, the Swede caused the former heavyweight champion all kinds of problems.

Wallin ended up opening a deep cut above Fury's right eye early on in the fight which affected his ability to see for the rest of the showdown. 'The Gypsy King' went on to win on points, but it wasn't plain sailing. He later required 47 stitches and plastic surgery after the damage inflicted by the Swedish heavyweight star.

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

Plans appear to have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury, with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025