The announcement of David De Gea’s departure from Manchester United saw off the last of the Fergie alumni following the expiration of Phil Jones’ contract in June.

The Red Devils were in prolonged talks with the shot-stopper over a new deal at Old Trafford, but the parties could not reach an agreement over a suitable wage structure, and as such, the Spaniard who has been a mainstay in Manchester for 12 years leaves to explore pastures new.

At 32, the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper still has a number of years left at the highest level of the game, and may even harbor aspirations to regain his spot in the Spain squad for next year’s upcoming European Championships, so ensuring he has game time ahead of him is paramount.

Despite elements of patchy form and susceptibility to mistakes, De Gea's shot-stopping remains some of the best in world football.

Understandably, with a player of De Gea’s pedigree, several clubs are reportedly interested in sweeping up the services of what was once a goalkeeper valued at £70 million.

Big decisions lie ahead of the ‘keeper and his family as he plots his next move in football, here are four clubs the man with the fourth most clean sheets in Premier League history could move to next…

Al-Nassr

Saudi Arabia are the new big hitter at the footballing poker table.

Alongside the Premier League and La Liga, the bottomless chasms of financial resources available to the likes of the Public Investment Fund are simply unmatched, so offering wages that are in-line, if not more enticing than what he was already on in Manchester is a distinct probability.

The economic flexing of muscle from the Middle Eastern nation has proven the country means business, and during this summer’s transfer window, the acquisition of European stars entering the prime of their respective careers has been unprecedented.

What was initially believed to be just another retirement League, akin to the MLS and the Chinese Super League, has quickly made its statement of intent clear.

From Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, and Karim Benzema to Sergio Busquets and N’Golo Kante, elite players have packed their bags and moved to the desert, abandoning the European dream.

With De Gea now another name teams from the Saudi Professional League are keeping tabs on, it could well be just a matter of time before the Spaniard joins former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, with the Saudi giants reputedly interested in bringing the Spain international and Manchester United legend to the Saudi Arabian capital.

Sevilla

Sevilla have become seasoned Europa League experts, so much so, the Southern Spanish club could write a step-by-step guide on how to win the European competition. The record seven-time winners of the tournament are a desirable prospect for any player who wants to be in with a shout of adding silverware to their trophy cabinet.

David De Gea is a player that has also had experience holding the prestigious, silver-plated vase, having won it with Manchester United, albeit while watching from the bench in 2017.

Sevilla fans will certainly have just cause to be dubious about De Gea's credentials following a calamitous performance in last season's Europa League quarter-final where a raucous Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium seemed to overwhelm United's XI, and especially De Gea whose horror show was simply unforgettable.

The Spaniard may well be eager to move back to his native Spain, and Sevilla have had a relatively long-standing interest in the player, with United even allegedly offering him to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan residents relatively recently, and could look to renew their interest with lack of strength in depth.

However, current shot-stopper Bono may act as a deterrent in any deal, after an exceptional World Cup campaign with Morocco, as well as a standout display in the 2023 Europa League final, where he saved two penalties in Los Nervionenses' penalty shootout win over Roma securing the side Champions League football next season.

Real Betis

Sevilla’s crosstown neighbours, and bitter rivals, Real Betis also boast European football next season with a spot in the 2023-24 Europa League guaranteed.

With current goalkeeper, 40-year-old veteran Claudio Bravo occupying the net at the Benito Villamarín, Betis, like Sevilla, have also been reportedly linked with a move for De Gea, a natural replacement for the former Real Madrid keeper, as well as acting as competition for number one, Rui Silva.

De Gea could certainly be a measured presence between the sticks in Seville next term, and help Real Betis continue to be a notoriously tricky side to play against in the cauldron that is the Benito Villamarín.

Chelsea

The Blues 2022-23 campaign was the West Londoners’ worst season in more than 25 years. Finishing in the bottom half for the first time since 1996, it was certainly not the start new owner, Todd Boehly would have envisaged.

A catalogue of errors, both on the pitch and off it, with two failed managerial appointments, and half a billion seemingly squandered on directionless recruitment, Chelsea are now a club left to rebuild.

Mauricio Pochettino brings renewed optimism around Stamford Bridge, and the exciting, enterprising, and reformative approach the Argentinian adopts is most definitely in keeping with a side in Chelsea’s current position.

Poch’s first few weeks in charge have seen him strengthen in forward areas, with the purchase of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, as well as the culling of both deadwood, wantaways, and players who aren’t particularly aligned with his philosophy.

With Edouard Mendy now out of the picture, sealing a move to the Saudi side Al Ahli earlier in the window, it leaves the relatively unconvincing Kepa Arrizabalaga as the number one at the Bridge, a player who doesn't exactly instill confidence in his back-line, or in his previous coaches.

Recent reports have suggested that the Blues are keen on bringing in David De Gea, who would not only be an upgrade on Kepa, but a sure-fire way to reduce the worrying number of sloppy goals conceded last term.