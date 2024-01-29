Highlights Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool is due to his waning energy and inability to continue in the job.

Xabi Alonso, currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, is being eyed by Liverpool and three other clubs.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are also potential destinations for Alonso, with each club having its own unique circumstances and opportunities.

Jurgen Klopp stunned the football world by announcing that he'll be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The German coach, who has captured the hearts of Reds fans over the last nine years, confirmed the news in an interview with the Premier League giants.

The 56-year-old's contract was due to expire in 2026, but he revealed that he's "running out of energy" and "cannot do the job again and again and again". Klopp joined the Premier League side in 2015 and has helped turn them into one of the best sides in the world. Guiding the Reds to a Champions League and a first Premier League title, he has been key to the club's recent success. Confirming his decision, Klopp said:

"I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Liverpool fans will be wondering what's next for the club, following the stunning announcement. The man on everybody's lips right now is Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard, who spent five years at Anfield, is currently enjoying a sensational season with the Bundesliga side. Die Werkself currently sit two points clear at the top of the table - ahead of Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich and currently remain unbeaten in the league. Despite the Premier League side potentially keeping an eye on the Spaniard's progress, the BBC have reported that three other clubs are eyeing Alonso.

And so, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the four clubs that are keeping close tabs on Alonso following his excellent campaign in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen.

Liverpool

Current manager: Jurgen Klopp

The stars are aligning for a sensational Anfield return for Alonso. When looking at the possible candidates for Klopp, the shortlist is looking rather thin. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the club go after the former World Cup winner. Should Alonso opt to head to the Merseyside giants, it's fair to say that he has got very big boots to fill. Since joining in 2015, Klopp has taken the club to extraordinary heights in football. After replacing Brendan Rodgers in the dugout, there was a lot of pressure for the German to perform.

He won his first title with the club in the 2018/19 season, winning the Champions League final against fellow Premier League side Tottenham. The win in Madrid would seem to kick-start a wonderful few years for the Merseyside outfit, with Klopp winning the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and the Premier League the following campaign. Having won seven trophies with the side so far, Liverpool's most-recent success came in 2022 when they defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

As alluded to, after nine years at the club, the German has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The Reds currently sit top of the Premier League and are five points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City (who have a game in hand). They remain in the Europa League and FA Cup, while they will also be featuring in the Carabao Cup final in February against Chelsea. Despite enjoying a wonderful season so far, the club will have the next few months to find a new replacement, with Alonso a worthy candidate.

Liverpool's last four managers Manager Years Jurgen Klopp 2015 - present Brendan Rodgers 2012 - 2015 Kenny Dalglish 2011 - 2012 Roy Hodgson 2010 - 2011

Bayern Munich

Current manager: Thomas Tuchel

Despite having a close connection with Liverpool, Alonso may decide to remain in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich another club keen on bringing him to the club. Alonso, who has two years left on his remaining deal at Leverkusen, spent three years with the German giants, therefore, it would not be a surprise to see him at the Allianz Arena in the near future.

Alonso will be aware that things aren't going too well for Munich at the moment. Despite only being two points behind Leverkusen in the standings, they have been far from their best this season. Thomas Tuchel has come under a lot of pressure, having already been knocked out of the German Cup. While they still remain in the Champions League, should they end the season without a trophy, the club could part ways with the former Chelsea boss and look to Alonso to turn their misfortunes around.

Bayern Munich's last four managers Manager Years Thomas Tuchel 2023 - present Julian Nagelsmann 2021 - 2023 Hansi Flick 2019 - 2021 Niko Kovac 2018 - 2019

Real Madrid

Current manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Alonso spent five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, between 2009 and 2014, and was a real fan favourite in Madrid, where he won five titles including the Champions League. Los Blancos are currently managed by former Chelsea and AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti. Out of all the clubs keen on the former midfielder, Madrid seems very unlikely.

While Real are second in the league, they sit just a point behind Girona but have a game in hand. Despite losing to rivals Atletico in the Copa del Rey, the Spanish side recently secured the Super Cup and remain in the Champions League. There were whispers that Ancelotti may leave at the end of the season to take over as the manager of Brazil's national side, but those rumours were quickly put to bed. Alonso will also be aware that Ancelotti's current deal runs out in 2026; therefore, a move to Spain seems unlikely at the moment.

Real Madrid's last four managers Manager Years Carlo Ancelotti 2013-2015, 2021- Present Zinedine Zidane 2019 - 2021 Santiago Solari 2018 - 2019 Julen Lopetegui June 2018 - October 2018

Manchester City

Current manager: Pep Guardiola

It would be rather fitting to see Alonso replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Having been guided by the tactical genius at Bayern Munich during his playing days, it would be no surprise to see Alonso take over at the Etihad Stadium. While City have looked far from their best so far, they always find a way to turn their misfortunes around.

They currently sit second in the league, five points behind Liverpool. For years, City fans have craved Champions League success. Guardiola finally managed to achieve that fate last season and has already won everything you possibly can in club football with the Premier League outfit. Therefore, it wouldn't surprise many if the Spanish coach were to leave at the end of the season given what he has done for the club. With the managerial market slim at the moment, a move to Manchester may be too good to turn for Alonso.