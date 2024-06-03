Highlights England secured a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Several players put in impressive displays and boosted their chances of being selected in the final squad ahead of the tournament.

Ezri Konsa's versatility during the match showed why he could be a valuable option for England, while Tren Alexander-Arnold lay claim to a starting role in midfield.

England got their preparations for Euro 2024 underway in the best way possible on Monday night, securing a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first warm-up game. Goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harry Kane ensured that the Three Lions walked away as the victors at St James' Park.

While a win was no less than England deserved, it was not always plain-sailing for Gareth Southgate's side, as their manager named a heavily-rotated team to assess his options ahead of having to trim his squad from 33 to 26. The first-half was a drab display, with nobody really making their mark on the tie.

Nevertheless, there were a few bright sparks, and with Southgate due to trim his squad by seven on Friday 7th June, several individuals lay claim to a place in the final squad which will travel to Germany. Ranging from players who deserve to be useful secondary options to those who should certainly be in with a shot of starting, here are four players who must be on the plane for Euro 2024.

Ezri Konsa

Versatility makes him a valuable option

The odds are against Ezri Konsa when it comes to securing a place in the final England squad for the Euros. Kyle Walker will likely be England's starting right-back for the tournament, and there are multiple players who can line up in the heart of the defence. But the Aston Villa man's display against Bosnia should really highlight why Southgate should select him.

The most obvious reason why is the 26-year-old's versatility. Starting as a right-back against Bosnia as he has done frequently for Unai Emery's side in 2023/24, Konsa would go on to play at left-back and centre-back, fulfilling his duties in all areas of the pitch well. Then you have the imperious display he put in. While the difficulty of opposition raises some questions, Konsa lost just one ground duel and one aerial duel against Bosnia, all while completing 96% of his passes during the tie. He might not be a guaranteed starter, but he would be a valuable utility option for the Three Lions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The perfect midfield partner for Rice and Bellingham?

There wasn't much question over whether Trent Alexander-Arnold would be in the squad, but his performance against Bosnia should put any debates to bed. Usually ustilised as a right-back for Liverpool, but pushed into midfield on Monday night, the 25-year-old was absolutely superb, acting as a quarterback for the Three Lions during the game.

Completing 89% of his passes and also playing five key passes during the match, the question now isn't if Alexander-Arnold goes, but whether he starts. The passing quality he possesses is arguably the best in the squad, and he could be the perfect partner for Declan Rice, which would then allow Jude Bellingham to be at his attacking best for his country. Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo could have something to say about that, but both players could share the load during England's push for glory.

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace man shone on the left

There's a lot of debate over who should be the support act for England's attacking options, with Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka both expected to be the main players out wide for England. And based on his performance on Monday, one player who should certainly be in the conversation to go is Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace man has been an utter nuisance for Premier League defences to deal with, as illustrated by his 11 goals and six assists in all competitions. And while he failed to get on the scoresheet against Bosnia, the Chelsea and Tottenham target was a live wire throughout the contest. Successfully completing three of his five dribbles and winning five of his nine ground duels, he posed more of a threat than his replacement, Jack Grealish. Considering the showings from each man tonight, there should only be one individual who should be on the plane to Germany.

Cole Palmer

Calmness from the penalty spot means he must go

Based on club form alone, there is no question about whether Cole Palmer should be a part of England's squad at Euro 2024. Hitting 27 goals in all competitions while also weighing in with 15 assists, those numbers alone speak volumes. And while he did not enjoy the best of nights in an England shirt, the Chelsea man still managed to end up on the scoresheet, calmly dispatching his penalty as he has done so much this season.

That, ultimately, is why Southgate must pick him in his final squad. England fans are still haunted by the penalty misses in the final at Euro 2020, so having several players competent from the spot will be crucial if they are to bring the silverware home. Add to that Palmer's versatility in the middle and off the right, and it really should be a no-brainer. Perhaps not a starter over the likes of Saka or Bellingham, but if you need someone to make an impact late on, the 22-year-old is certainly the man for the job.