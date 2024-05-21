Highlights PJ Washington's elite corner three-point shooting can be a game-changer in the Western Conference Finals.

Rudy Gobert leads in postseason plus-minus, proving his impact despite criticism.

Mike Conley's presence boosts Timberwolves' offense significantly, particularly in setting up scoring opportunities.

Following the Dallas Mavericks Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 20-point comeback victory over the Denver Nuggets, the NBA Western Conference Finals matchup is officially set.

The Timberwolves dominated the regular season series, going 3-1, but the last time these two teams met was in January. Both teams look completely different now, with the Mavericks going 21-9 since their midseason acquisitions and the Timberwolves have looked like the most dominant team of this postseason. Here are four stats that could determine how the series plays out.

Washington Is Making 43 Percent Of His Corner Threes

P.J. Washington is going to be one of the most important role players heading into the Western Conference Finals. The seventh-year forward was the Mavericks' second leading scorer in the Conference Semifinals, and his offense was crucial in helping the scale tip in the Mavericks' favor in this close and competitive series.

He's been shooting the ball exceptionally well from three this postseason, averaging just under 41 percent on nearly seven attempts per game. He's been most dangerous in the corner position, attempting 4.3 corner threes per game, and converting 43 percent of them. Not only is he leading all players in attempts, but he's leading all players that have attempted at least three attempts in accuracy.

Although the Timberwolves are known for their lockdown defense, they are very susceptible to corner threes. The Nuggets may have struggled offensively last series, but were still converting 42 percent of their corner three attempts.

That was the second highest rate of any team in the Conference Semifinals, and none of their players had a great shooting series. The Timberwolves are going to have to be extra careful around Washington, who has shown the ability to take over games this postseason with his elite shooting.

Rudy Gobert is a +111 These Playoffs

The most controversial player in the league also happens to be the playoff leader in plus-minus. Although the Defensive Player of the Year's reputation has been called into question many times this postseason, Rudy Gobert has proven to his critics that he has absolutely been a positive impact on the floor.

Through 198 defended field goal attempts, Gobert has been holding opposing scorers to just 45.5 percent shooting from the field, which has been significant, considering most of his defensive possessions are close to the rim.

He's been a great help defender and excels at threatening passing lanes and disrupting cuts due to his size, length, and great defensive instincts. Much of the negative media attention spotlighted on Gobert came from his inability to slow down MVP Nikola Jokić, and while it was true that Jokić feasted on Gobert, it was also a nightmare matchup for him.

The Mavericks don't have a single player that can back Gobert down in the paint like Jokić, and he'll be able to maximize his already great defense in the upcoming Western Conference Finals.

Minnesota's Offensive Rating Is 10.43 Higher When Conley Is On The Floor

Despite all their success this season, the Timberwolves were never known for their offense. Even though they finished the regular season with the fourth-best record in the league, they ranked in the bottom half of the league in offensive rating.

But things have changed this postseason, as they have been the sixth-best offensive team to compete this postseason. The elevated play of future superstar Anthony Edwards is a big explanation for this improved offensive efficiency, but another is veteran point guard Mike Conley.

As teams have started to double Edwards to slow down the Minnesota offense, Conley has done a great job of taking advantage of the exposed defense by facilitating and converting his wide-open shot opportunities.

Conley is shooting 46 percent on wide-open threes this postseason, and 44 percent on open threes. His consistent shooting has been crucial in taking advantage of opposing double teams on Edwards. He's also leading his team in assists this playoffs, and has been crucial in creating shot opportunities when the offense gets stagnant.

The Timberwolves have a 12.38 increased net rating with Conley on the floor, and 10.43 of that increased rating is due to Conley's contribution to the team's offensive rating. As the Timberwolves head into the Conference Finals, the Mavericks need to account for Conley's offense.

Irving Is Holding Opposing Players To Just 42.9 Percent Shooting

Kyrie Irving didn't have the greatest series on the offensive side of the game this past Conference Semifinals. He averaged just under 16 points per game and was held to single-digit scoring in two of their six games.

Despite his inconsistency on the offensive end, Irving still found a way to contribute meaningfully, and surprisingly, it was on the defensive end.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Defense - Kyrie Irving On/Off Stat Kyrie Irving On Kyrie Irving Off Defensive Rating 111.05 113.20 Opponent 2PT% 48.75 52.29 Opponent 3PT% 35.03 37.29

Opposing teams are shooting 3.5 percent worse from two when Irving is on the floor, and 2.26 percent worse from three. Irving is holding opposing players to just 42.6 percent from the field, which is the eighth-best this postseason for all players that have defended at least 100 field goal attempts.

Irving's development into a reliable and dependable perimeter defender will give the Mavericks extra support in their series against a Timberwolves team that has already been struggling from the perimeter.