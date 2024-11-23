Four Lads Had A Dream have called for Rangers to sack manager Philippe Clement after the team fell to a timid 1-1 draw at home to Dundee United on Saturday afternoon.

The Ibrox side fell behind in the first half before Vaclav Cerny's equaliser rescued a point midway through the second half, but the draw leaves the Light Blues eight points behind Aberdeen in second place after 12 games of the season.

Clement signed a new long-term deal with the club during the summer after overseeing a huge squad rebuild in which several young players were signed and experienced players left, but results have been poor and fans have now had enough.

"Said it weeks ago that the manager was done, many said it way before then. "We will continue to limp on with dismal performance after performance, this is our level now whilst he remains. "Time for change."

Clement took over as boss at Ibrox in October 2023, replacing Michael Beale, and led the team to victory in the Scottish League Cup.

But since taking over he has failed to win a single game against fierce rivals Celtic, who beat them in the Scottish Cup final and won the league last season, while they currently lead the league once again this year.

Rangers are in a strange position with a host of senior positions at boardroom level currently vacant, but the Belgian was still handed a new contract in the summer to show the club's commitment to the project with him at the helm.

However, Rangers have struggled badly in the league this season with just seven wins from their opening 12 games this season, while they were also eliminated from the Champions League in the qualifying stages and have won two of their four Europa League games so far.

Clement has been linked with the Belgium national team job in recent times after Domenico Tedesco's struggles, but it now seems that Rangers fans are ready for him to depart and for the club to go in a new direction.