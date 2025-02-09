Rangers' chances of winning another trophy this season took a crucial dent after the Light Blues lost on home turf to fellow Glaswegian outfit Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup on Sunday - and that has seen sections of the fanbase call for manager Philippe Clement to be sacked.

Already 13 points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, the majority of Rangers' hopes of securing a trophy this season rested on domestic honours, despite securing a last-16 berth in the Europa League earlier in the year. A relatively straight-forward tie against the Hampden Park-based outfit would have seen Rangers into the quarter-finals, but a shock defeat saw boos ring around Ibrox - and Clement has taken the brunt of the criticism.

Philippe Clement Rangers Sack 'Inevitable' After Queen's Park Loss

The Light Blues saw their best hope of a trophy this season snatched away

Slack defending saw former Millwall youngster Seb Drozd open the scoring with 20 minutes to go, and Rangers were even offered a reprieve when they were awarded a last-minute penalty via VAR. However, James Tavernier's spot-kick was saved by Calum Ferrie to give the Spiders a huge win.

Philippe Clement's Rangers statistics - record by competition Competition Games Wins Scottish Premiership (including split) 55 38 Scottish Cup 7 5 Scottish League Cup 6 5 Europa League 14 6 Champions League 2 0

But for Clement, it has spelled disaster. All but out of the Scottish Premiership race, losing the League Cup final to Celtic and being dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Callum Davidson's men means that it's only in a European competition in which they can win any accolade this season - something they haven't done since 1972.

And that has seen fans call for Clement's head, with notorious fan page 'Four Lads Had A Dream' stating that Clement's exit should now be inevitable after an embarrassing home exit to lower league opponents. A post on X (formerly Twitter) read:

"Doesn’t matter when it happens, it should now be inevitable. "Philippe Clement time as Rangers manager is over, no one should survive that especially with zero credit in the bank. Get him out."

Rangers have now won just 24 of their 41 games in all competitions this season, and their Belgian boss will be feeling the pressure after their most embarrassing defeat of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Clement has won 54 of his 84 games in charge of Rangers.

With just eight games to go in the league before the split, Rangers will need to reduce the gap, otherwise Celtic could even win the top-flight title before the division reaches its next step.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-02-25.

