After a single Southampton goal in the Championship play-off final ended Leeds United's hopes of a return to the Premier League, the Elland Road club must now regroup as they prepare for another long and arduous season. It could be longer still, as their most recent set of accounts revealed the club owes £190million in outstanding transfer fees, £70million of which is due to be paid out this summer.

Leeds are still due a hefty parachute payment from the Premier League having only been relegated from the top flight last year, but they will need to cut their cloth accordingly in the transfer market. Still, they will want to strengthen where possible ahead of another promotion tilt and here are four players who they could target.

Josh Sargent

Norwich City

The chances of Leeds keeping hold of Crysencio Summerville revolved around the club returning to the top flight. Summerville may now be eyeing a move away and that could pave the way for Josh Sargent to come in to replace him.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Leeds boss Daniel Farke is a big fan of Sargent and a reunion could be on the cards, given the pair previously worked together at Norwich. Farke signed Sargent for the Canaries for £8million from Werder Bremen in August 2021 and the striker has developed well in the Championship.

Sargent scored 16 goals in 30 appearances for Norwich in all competitions this season and might have had many more were it not for an ankle injury that sidelined him for several months.

Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City

It's safe to say that Kalvin Phillips hasn't had the best few seasons after moving to Manchester City. Phillips went from being a crucial cog in Leeds' midfield, to a casualty of Premier League riches. Merely a rotation player, and not benefitting from Guardiola's management, Phillips moved to West Ham in a bid to find some form and boost his hopes of going to the European Championship, but that did not happen.

A return home might be the best move for Phillips to revive his career. However, Everton have been linked with a move for Phillips, and his current salary could prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations, but propositioning a loan deal wouldn't be a bad idea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips has only played 380 minutes of Premier League football for Pep Guardiola's side since joining two years ago.

Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho has had an intriguing couple of years. Loans away from Liverpool have slowly revealed the glimmers of quality that were seen in his formative days at Fulham. The Portuguese struggled to break through in the Reds' ranks under Jurgen Klopp, yet after time in Germany with RB Leipzig and especially with his most recent spell in the Championship with Hull City, the 21-year-old has found his feet.

Although Carvalho could get chances in pre-season under Arne Slot, another term in the second tier may ultimately be the best option for the player's development next season. The season just gone should be seen as a marker that he can truly strive at that level. After arriving from Merseyside in January, Carvalho scored nine goals and registered two assists in 20 appearances as the Tigers came agonisingly close to making the Championship play-offs.

The winger claimed to have had "one of the most enjoyable periods of his career so far" at Hull, and while Leeds will have been disappointed to miss out to the Tigers on Carvalho when they registered their interest in January, they could revisit a move again this summer.

Marius Wolf

Borussia Dortmund

Another player Leeds could look at is Borussia Dortmund's Marius Wolf. The German, 29, is out of contract at Dortmund and, according to Sky Deutschland, Leeds have made contact.

Wolf's signing would be an excellently shrewd bit of business, but it might be difficult to get a deal over the line given the Whites don't have the lure of Premier League football. Additionally, their competitors for the full-back's signature include Milan as well as clubs in the Saudi Pro League, potentially shutting the door on this move.

However, Leeds only have young Archie Gray in that right-back position, so the promise of a near-enough full Championship season of 46 games could be an attractive prospect for the Germany international - especially as he looks to build on the mere five caps he has amassed so far. Wolf was involved in Dortmund's run to the Champions League final and made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Westfalenstadion club this season.