The Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United is finally underway. The Portuguese coach took charge of the Red Devils for the first time in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday. His arrival has brought a new sense of optimism for the Old Trafford faithful and things looked to be getting off to a sublime start when Marcus Rashford gave his side the lead after just two minutes.

It wasn't to last, though, as Omari Hutchinson equalised for the Tractor Boys with a scorching effort shortly before half-time. In truth, things could have been even worse for United too as Liam Delap had two glorious opportunities to hit the back of the net, but Andre Onana was on hand to deny him both times with superb saves.

While Amorim avoided defeat in his first United game, a 1-1 draw with a team fighting against relegation still wasn't the sort of start he would have wanted in England. Former Red Devil Owen Hargreaves has since revealed, via the Daily Mail, the names of four players in particular that the manager was frustrated with during the Ipswich match.

Four Players Amorim was Frustrated With

Hargreaves was sat close to Amorim at Portman Road

United were pushed all the way until the end by Ipswich at Portman Road. The home side have won just one game this season so far, but came close to securing all three points on multiple occasions. Hargreaves was at the venue, watching the contest from near the technical area and noticed Amorim's visible frustration with the performances of a handful of players.

Marcus Rashford

After a fantastic 2022/23 season, Rashford struggled towards the end of Erik ten Hag's reign in Manchester and many were hoping Amorim's arrival would be the spark that helped him rediscover his previous form. He might have scored early in the match, but the forward still didn't have a great game. According to Hargreaves, his positioning frustrated the manager, with the Englishman saying:

"I don't think Marcus knew at times where he needed to be when the ball was in certain areas and Ruben was quite frustrated with that."

Diogo Dalot

Another established figure at United that the new manager was reportedly dissatisfied with was Diogo Dalot. Like Rashford, the defender's poor positioning frustrated him, according to the former midfielder. He said:

"[Amorim] was pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie. He was right in front of me and he was really, really frustrated with a lot of things. I think initially Dalot's positioning, I think he was a little bit frustrated with that in the first half."

Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund arrived with a lot of hype last season and while he had a solid enough start to life in England, he's taken a significant step back this time around. Brought off the bench late in the game as Amorim looked for a winner, the Dane failed to provide that spark. Hargreaves revealed he also struggled with his positioning and said:

"I don't think [Amorim] was overly happy with his positioning and Hojlund as well. So there's a lot of stuff that needs a little bit of work."

Joshua Zirkzee

Like Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee was subbed into the game late on as United chased a winner, but he struggled to make any sort of impact on things. He didn't quite know where to be on the pitch and his poor positioning left his coach frustrated. Hargreaves explained as much, saying: