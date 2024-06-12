Highlights The Bears made significant improvements through acquisitions, setting the stage for them to compete this season.

The Jets are banking on a return to form from Rodgers and other acquisitions to bolster their playoff chances.

The Falcons revamped their quarterback situation, eyeing the NFC South title with Cousins leading the way and Penix Jr. waiting in the wings.

While there are NFL teams that falter, there are other teams who exceed expectations and elevate into another tier.

There are variables that change the landscape for teams, and their outlook for a specific season can be altered because of things such as free agent signings, acquisitions, players breaking out, injured players returning, and generational talents entering the league.

These examples are reasons to consider the following teams as potential candidates to take a substantial leap and enter the conversation as legit playoff contenders.

Let’s take a look at a few teams that are flying under the radar, but will quickly turn heads during the 2024 season.

Related 4 NFL Teams That Will Regress in 2024 The NFL stands for Not For Long, and for this quartet of teams, their window of contention could close, temporarily or permanently, in 2024.

1 Chicago Bears - 2023 Record: 7-10

The arrival of Caleb Williams heralds a new era of hope for the Windy City

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way with the Chicago Bears, who may have had the best offseason of any team in the league.

The Bears may have held the first-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they were not a team who was supposed to be picking that high in the draft. Chicago was gift-wrapped the first pick from the Carolina Panthers in a trade that transpired last offseason where the Panthers gave up a multitude of assets including wide receiver D.J. Moore and a 2024 first-round pick—which ended up being the first pick—in addition to other draft selections.

As mentioned, the Bears were not the type of team that would typically be slated at the top of the draft board. In 2023, Chicago went 7-10 with subpar quarterback play and a lack of marquee weaponry, excluding Moore. Despite that, the Bears paved their way to a decent season.

Things really changed for the franchise after acquiring pass rusher Montez Sweat midseason from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round pick. Sweat’s arrival rejuvenated a talented defense that was lacking that pressure off the edge. After the trade, the Bears defense took an astronomical leap, and was a top-10 unit for the latter half of last season.

Bears 2023 Defense Pre- & Post-Sweat Trade Category Weeks 1-8 Weeks 9-18 Points/Game 27.3 (28th) 17.9 (T-6th) Yards/Game 341 (22nd) 309.2 (9th) Yards/Play 5.5 (23rd) 5.2 (16th) Pass Yards/Game 262.3 (29th) 216.1 (14th) Opp. Passer Rating 101.6 (T-29th) 75.7 (2nd) Rush Yards/Game 78.8 (3rd) 93.1 (4th) Takeaways 9 (23rd) 19 (T-3rd) Sacks 10 (Last) 20 (T-22nd)

Fast-forward to this offseason, and on paper, Chicago puts out a team that looks ready to compete right away. Unlike with Justin Fields, the Bears’ front office surrounded Caleb Williams with established and high-level talent at his disposal.

Chicago signed running back D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million deal, traded a fourth-round pick for former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, and added another weapon in the draft at ninth overall with the selection of former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. With a competent offensive line and plenty of weapons to throw to, Williams is positioned to have this Bears franchise in competitive waters for the first time in a long time.

There are lofty expectations for the USC product to walk in and elevate this team, and that is now more realistic with the talent on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

However, the NFC North is a lot more crowded entering this season with the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Bears as viable options to compete for the division title. Winning the division may be a premature goal for the Bears this season with a rookie quarterback leading the offense, but the veterans and talent around him may accelerate that process.

There will be bumps along the way, but don’t be surprised when Chicago is vying for a playoff spot late in November and December.

2 New York Jets - 2023 Record: 7-10

Aaron Rodgers can finally take a real shot at turning the Jets into a contender

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets’ 2023 season ended before it even started when quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a ruptured Achilles on the first offensive possession of the campaign on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

The hope and excitement for New York quickly dissipated, leaving the Jets in despair with Zach Wilson making an unexpected return as the starting quarterback. There were glimpses of his talent, as there always are, but in the end, Wilson ultimately proved why the Jets acquired Rodgers in the first place.

That optimism has returned to New York this offseason, as Rodgers will likely be ready for the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Rodgers' childhood team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers loves making his favorite childhood team, the 49ers, pay for not drafting him in 2005. Against San Francisco, Rodgers has put up his 10th-best TD-INT ratio (20-2), his 9th-best passing yards per game mark (288.6), his 5th-most TDs (20), his 10th-best passer rating (107.5), and his most rushing yards per game (19.9) against any single opponent.

However, a 40-year-old quarterback coming back from a torn Achilles and performing at high standards is unprecedented. That, paired with other injury-prone players brought in this offseason, may be a reason to be wary of putting any stock in this team.

New York made sure that Rodgers would be operating from a clean pocket with the additions of tackles Tyron Smith (who has dealt with multiple injuries over the last few seasons) and Morgan Moses. The Jets also brought in some youth along the offensive line, drafting former Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu at 11th overall. It was clearly a priority to revamp the offensive line, which has let New York down constantly in the last few years.

Jets Recent O-Line Struggles Year Jets Sacks Allowed NFL Rank 2019 52 29th 2020 43 24th 2021 53 29th 2022 42 19th 2023 64 T-28th

After figuring out the offensive line situation, the Jets addressed the WR2 position, signing former Chargers receiver Mike Williams to a one-year, $15 million deal. Like the other veteran free agency signings, Williams has dealt with a handful of injuries throughout his career, and is coming off a torn ACL in 2023.

Injuries and other question marks surrounding coaching and play-calling are fair reasons to be speculative about New York, but this was a team that won seven games despite having arguably the worst quarterback play in the league last season. Their constricting defense just needs an offense that can hold up their end of the bargain, which has been non-existent for quite a few years now.

Rodgers is not the same player he used to be, but if he can be slightly above average, this team can earn a playoff spot and even win the competitive AFC East.

The Jets arguably have the most complete roster in the division, with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall rounding out the top talent on the offensive side of the ball. The only question mark is: can Rodgers and the rest of this team stay healthy? If that happens, this could be a dangerous unit that could provide a scare in the postseason.

3 Atlanta Falcons - 2023 Record: 7-10

New faces in high places mean supercharged expectations in Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons were a popular pick to win the NFC South last season, but maybe that was one year too early. The Falcons were let down by quarterback play and former head coach Arthur Smith’s unwillingness to utilize his best talent.

Both of those issues have been squashed this offseason, with Raheem Morris taking the reins as the head coach, while Kirk Cousins takes over the offense in 2024.

Cousins was considered the gem of this free class, with a bevy of teams desperate for solid quarterback play. Atlanta made sure Cousins would not leave their facilities without a deal, signing the 36-year-old quarterback to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

Similarly to Aaron Rodgers, Cousins is also coming off a torn Achilles, which is why paying Cousins all that money is a risky proposition. Well, the Falcons seem to feel the same way, as they hedged their acquisition of Cousins by shocking the NFL world and drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick.

The former Vikings’ signal caller will be the starter in Week 1, but he may have been the most expensive smoke screen in NFL history. All jokes aside, the Falcons covered themselves in the scenario where Cousins re-aggravates his Achilles injury.

The Falcons are in a very similar position to the Jets, as all they really need is competent play from the quarterback position to be taken seriously. In Atlanta’s case, consistent play from Cousins—or Penix Jr.—will be good enough to snatch a division title, as the NFC South is far less competitive than the AFC East.

It is by far the weakest division in the NFL, and the Falcons have young, cheap talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball, with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts highlighting the riches Atlanta has assembled over the last few drafts.

Last season, the Falcons went 7-10 with a makeshift quarterback room that included Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. The dramatic improvement at that position is good enough to pencil Atlanta in as a team who could take a massive leap into contention in an NFC that offers far less competition than the AFC at this juncture.

4 Indianapolis Colts - 2023 Record: 7-10

After a year and a half, the NFL world will see what Anthony Richardson is all about

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This is another team where health is a major variable when considering if they can enter this conversation.

Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson only played in five games last season before suffering a grade three AC joint sprain in Week 5, which required surgery and ended his season.

Although Richardson’s rookie campaign was short-lived, what he put on tape in Shane Steichen offense was more than impressive. Accuracy is something that the 22-year-old quarterback will have to improve on, but that will come with reps and experience.

Richardson has been dealing with shoulder soreness throughout the offseason program, which is understandable given the fact that he is not expected to be 100 percent until training camp. The Indianapolis Colts made sure that Richardson’s top receiver would continue to be a viable option, as they signed receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to a three-year, $70 million contract earlier this offseason.

In addition to retaining a couple of other foundational pieces, Indianapolis added some premier talent in the draft, snatching potentially the best pass rusher in the class, Laiatu Latu.

The UCLA product led the nation in tackles for loss per game (1.8) and ranked fourth nationally in sacks per game, finishing the season with 13 QB takedowns. The Colts were desperate for an elite edge rusher, and may have stolen one with the 15th pick of the draft.

Colts 2023 Pass Rush Player Sacks TFLs Pressures Samson Ebukam 9.5 10 21 Kwity Paye 8.5 8 17 DeForest Buckner 8.0 11 25 Dayo Odeyingbo 8.0 9 22 Tyquan Lewis 4.0 9 13

Another player that slipped in the draft was former Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell, who fell off many teams’ boards because of purported character issues, which general manager Chris Ballard does not agree with. Indianapolis selected Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick, giving the offense another element in the passing game, as the 21-year-old receiver is extremely explosive and elusive.

If Richardson can take the next step in his development, the Colts should be able to make a serious push for the playoffs. Although the Houston Texans are probably the pick to win the AFC South, Indianapolis is a dark horse to win the division or make it in as a Wild Card in the tough AFC.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.