Highlights The Dallas Cowboys lack a reliable running game & receiving options outside of Lamb, putting pressure on Prescott.

The Baltimore Ravens face roster turnover and a tougher schedule, putting question marks around their ability to replicate their 2023 success.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their offensive coordinator & the older roster faces increased expectations, potentially leading to a regression.

The NFL is a parity-driven league with roster turnover, coaching changes, and scheduling breaks shaping the outlook of each team in the league.

Because of these factors, team success can fluctuate from season-to-season, making the NFL one of the most entertaining sports leagues in the world.

Unlike European soccer and Major League Baseball, every team in the NFL is on an even playing field when it comes to finance and ability to sign players due to the salary cap.

With all that being said, let’s take a look at a few teams that had success in 2023, but could take a substantial step back this upcoming season.

4 Dallas Cowboys - 2023 Record: 12-5

America's Team didn't do much to improve their roster during the 2024 offseason

credit: Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports

Owner Jerry Jones stated earlier this season that the Dallas Cowboys are going ‘all in’ on this upcoming season, but their offseason actions contradict that statement made by the outspoken team owner.

Heading into this offseason, two top needs were a second option in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb and a running back to fulfill a lackluster rushing attack.

Dallas addressed neither, and now enter 2024 with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott as the team’s primary running backs. Dowdle is undersized and has never surpassed over 100 carries in a season. Last year, the 25-year-old running back collected 89 carries for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

Elliott played last season with New England, and his production continued to fall off, totaling 184 carries for 642 yards (3.5 yards per carry), and three rushing touchdowns. The 28-year-old running back’s rushing efficiency has dropped in each of the past two seasons.

In terms of the receiving game, outside of Lamb, there is not another above-average pass-catching option. Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert are solid low-end WR2 and high-end WR3 alternatives, but neither will be able to alleviate the pressure off of Lamb’s shoulders.

Solo CeeDee: Cowboys WR Production 2022-2023 Player Receptions Yards TDs % of DAL WR Yards CeeDee Lamb 242 3,108 21 53.6 Michael Gallup 73 842 6 14.5 Brandin Cooks 54 657 8 11.3 Noah Brown 43 555 3 9.6 Jalen Tolbert 24 280 2 4.8

Dak Prescott is entering the final season of his four-year, $160 million contract, and the Cowboys refusing to sign him to a new deal this offseason signifies Dallas’ unwillingness to commit to the 30-year-old quarterback beyond 2024.

Mentioning the Cowboys’ potentially lackluster running game may seem insignificant, but when Prescott is not supported by a strong rushing attack, his numbers and success plummet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During Dak Prescott’s career, when the Cowboys run the ball 30+ times a game, he is 53-7. In comparison, when Dallas gives the running backs less than 30 rush attempts, Prescott is 20-34.

He is virtually unbeatable when he is given 100+ rushing yards, boasting a 64-7 record in those games. What is troubling from a Cowboys’ perspective is Prescott’s record when the team fails to meet that milestone. In games where the Cowboys don’t hit that mark, the $160 million quarterback has a 9-24 record.

Dowdle and Elliott do not scream ‘reliable run game’ and with limited options outside of Lamb on the perimeter, Prescott could be heavily relied on, which, by the statistics, is not a recipe for success.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and Prescott are each vying for their jobs this season, and they could each be heading out of Dallas after 2024 if the team falls short in the playoffs once again.

Do not expect the Cowboys to replicate what they have done in each of the past three seasons, when they emerged victorious in 12 apiece. This feels like a 10-win team that will be going on the road for a Wild Card playoff game, and that's bad news too: Dallas is 1-8 on the road in the playoffs since their last Super Bowl win in 1995.

3 Baltimore Ravens - 2023 Record: 13-4

Ravens lost a lot of talent this spring

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This may be an unpopular opinion, but the defending AFC North champions could be a team that falls back a tad in 2024.

The Baltimore Ravens fall under the category of roster turnover, as the team saw a handful of impactful starters leave in free agency, including linebacker Patrick Queen, safety Geno Stone, offensive tackle John Simpson, guard Kevin Zietler, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., while tackle Morgan Moses was traded to the New York Jets.

Not to mention, former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald departed for the Seattle Seahawks' head coaching vacancy. Macdonald led an elite Ravens defense in 2023, leading the league with 60 sacks and 31 takeaways, while allowing a league-low 16.5 points per game, becoming the first unit ever to accomplish all three feats in one season.

The free agency losses paired with Macdonald leaving for Seattle will leave Baltimore’s defense with more questions than answers. Not to mention Macdonald wasn't the only defensive staffer to jet off to greener pastures:

Mike Macdonald: Ravens DC --> Seahawks HC

Dennard Wilson: Ravens DBs coach --> Tennessee Titans DC

Anthony Weaver: Ravens DL coach --> Miami Dolphins DC

Now, adding running back Derrick Henry to an offense with Lamar Jackson’s rushing threat will be quite intimidating for opposing defenses. The running game should be a well-oiled machine, but the passing game leaves much to be desired.

Jackson improved vastly as a passer last season, posting a career high in completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678), while showing more willingness to stay in the pocket and dissect defenses through the air.

Excluding Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers, the weaponry is below-average, and that could come back to bite Baltimore in key spots.

In addition, the Ravens possess the sixth-toughest strength of schedule in 2024, including the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It has also been reported that Jackson has dropped to 205 pounds, which will help with his elusiveness. However, last season, the MVP was playing closer to 220, and it was the first time since 2020 that the 27-year-old quarterback played at least 15 games. It may be only a coincidence, but playing at a higher weight could have been a major reason Jackson was able to stay healthy.

This is not saying that the Ravens will be in jeopardy of missing the playoffs, but there is likely to be a regression from a 13-4 record in 2023, especially considering that they are likely to see full, healthy seasons from division rival QBs Joe Burrow and DeShaun Watson, both of whom missed most of last year.

Their bogie team in recent years, the rival Pittsburgh Steelers (7-1 vs. Baltimore since 2020), has also improved significantly.

2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2023 Record: 9-8

Loss of their OC Dave Canales could be a big blow for the Bucs

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the surprise team of 2023, winning the NFC South, while Baker Mayfield resurrected his career. The 29-year-old quarterback’s play earned him a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason.

The team was also able to retain wide receiver Mike Evans on a two-year, $41 million contract, keeping Mayfield's security blanket around. Although the Buccaneers were able to keep those two in town, they did lose offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who took the Carolina Panthers head coaching position.

Canales previously served as the Seahawks' quarterback coach in 2018-2019 when Russell Wilson accumulated 66 passing touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions.

In 2022, Canales was in a situation similar to this past season with Mayfield, as he returned to the quarterback coach position, assisting in Geno Smith’s resurgence, which also led to a contract for a quarterback who many had left for dead before he arrived in Seattle.

Could Mayfield sustain the success he found last season? Possibly. Or was he the product of Canales, who elevated Smith in 2022 before the Seahawks quarterback saw his performance falter last season without him? More likely. Mayfield may prove us wrong, but he was on four teams in a three-year span for a reason.

In addition to our lack of belief in Mayfield, Tampa Bay’s roster is old on both sides of the ball and underwhelming on the offensive and defensive lines.

Playing a first-place schedule will also make things tougher for a team that was playing with house money last season. With more expectations and pressure in 2024, we expect that house to fold like a deck of cards. With the Atlanta Falcons adding Kirk Cousins to the roster, expect the birds to run away with the NFC South this year.

1 Buffalo Bills - 2023 Record: 11-6

A talent exodus and improved division rivals could spell trouble for Josh Allen and Co.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 was a peculiar season for the Buffalo Bills, as they found themselves at 6-6 at the midseason point, requiring them to win out just to make the Wild Card. Buffalo not only won out, but due to the Dolphins' second-half blunder, the Bills ended up winning the AFC East with an 11-6 record.

Not only did Buffalo scrape their way to a division title, but the way in which they played was also puzzling. After the first half of the season, wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ play fell off a cliff, and the Bills’ offensive style completely shifted.

Josh Allen was no longer airing the ball out recklessly, but instead the 27-year-old quarterback managed the game, while putting on the superman cape when needed. But for the most part, Buffalo leaned on the run game and defense, giving Allen more room for error.

After a tumultuous couple of seasons where Diggs would throw sideline tantrums while showing up Allen, the Bills decided to ship Diggs to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

Buffalo WR Exodus (2023 Stats) Player (New Team) Receptions Yards TDs Stefon Diggs (HOU) 107 1,183 8 Gabe Davis (JAX) 45 746 7 Deonte Harty (BAL) 15 150 1 Trent Sherfield (MIN) 11 86 1 Total % Of BUF 2023 Production 46.2 50.3 58.6

With Diggs seemingly hitting a wall in this offense, Buffalo’s front office was content to eat $31 million in dead cap if it meant getting the 30-year-old wideout’s antics out of the building.

Diggs was not the only receiver to leave Buffalo, though, as Gabe Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Both Diggs and Davis underwhelmed for bigger portions of the season, but the tandem vacates 1,929 yards and 15 touchdowns from 2023.

Buffalo re-tooled the receiver room this offseason, signing Curtis Samuel and drafting Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Florida State product could end up establishing himself as the team’s WR1 early this season, but Coleman is a very similar prototype to Davis. Coleman is obviously more talented and possesses a higher ceiling, but both players had the ability to post astronomical numbers in any game, while also mysteriously disappearing for long stretches.

The Bills will most likely run a lot of 12-personnel (two tight ends) with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, giving Kincaid more responsibility in the passing attack.

Allen is a superstar quarterback, but when your best receiver could be an inexperienced, inconsistent commodity, your offense will likely sputter at times this season. Allen is the Bills quarterback, so Buffalo should still be capable of winning the AFC East, but a healthy Aaron Rodgers and the Jets as well as the speed demons down on South Beach will make it a lot more difficult than it has been in recent years.

