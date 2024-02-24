Highlights The game was marked by a physical altercation leading to ejections after Love's foul on Williamson and followed by Jimmy Butler, Naji Marshall, Thomas Bryant and Jose Alvarado going at each other.

The Miami Heat embraced playoff intensity, setting the team's season-high in blocks, while the Pelicans hustled to grab offensive rebounds.

Adebayo's clutch plays sustained the Heat's lead post-Butler ejection, as Herro's injury scare was disbanded during a post-game interview.

The Miami Heat took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, walking away with a 106-95 victory. The tightly contested matchup ended up being competitive throughout, though it was highlighted by a scuffle at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

After what looked like a slightly harder foul by Kevin Love against Zion Williamson, Naji Marshall and Jimmy Butler started trying to grab each other and lighted up a situation which extended to Thomas Bryant and Jose Alvarado also getting physical. All four were ejected after the officiating review.

Despite it still being the regular season, this matchup felt like playoff basketball. Both sides had put visible effort on defense, while the tensions following the fourth-quarter ordeal showed a heightened level of intensity we don't always see in February, especially after the All-Star Break.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans – Game Stats Players PTS REB BLK FG% Bam Adebayo 24 7 3 61.1 Zion Williamson 23 9 0 40.9 Jimmy Butler 23 9 1 58.3 Herbert Jones 19 5 0 80.0 Duncan Robinson 17 0 2 42.9

The Heat even achieved a season-high mark of 11 blocks as a team—they entered the game as the worst team in the NBA in that category—although the New Orleans Pelicans’ hustle resulted in 18 offensive rebounds.

Bam Adebayo took over after Butler was ejected

Fourth-quarter stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

This was the type of game that asked Butler to evoke the best version of himself and rise to the occasion. He did that, albeit only through the first three quarters. In his 27 minutes on the court, he posted 23 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 1 block, also owning the team’s best plus/minus with 19.

When he was ejected, there were over 11 minutes to be played and the Heat had only four points of advantage. With the game still wide open, Adebayo stepped up and kept his teammates’ rhythm going, being impactful on both sides. His clutch plays were highlighted by a perfect block on Zion Williamson and a couple of mid-range jumpers to keep Miami ahead until the end.

Despite Butler's ejection, he remained the provocateur that he typically is after the game when he was asked about the win and the scuffle, sending a warning about Miami’s usual capacity to figure things out when they need to:

“We’ll beat them [the Pelicans] the next time too. We’re just the better team.” … “We’re so together, playing some incredible basketball. I don’t think it matters who we go up against right now. It’s that time of the year.”

With less than two minutes to the end of the game, Tyler Herro reportedly hurt his knee and left the court straight into the locker room, seemingly feeling a lot of pain. As Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier deal with their own injuries and Delon Wright prepares to debut for the Heat, losing Herro would be a disaster for Miami’s backcourt.

Thankfully for Erik Spoelstra, his starting guard had already addressed that matter after the game, saying that there wasn’t even minor damage there, and he only left at the moment because “it kind of scared more than anything”.

Picks results

Which GMS picks hit?

Jimmy Butler OVER 21.5 points (-120)

As mentioned earlier, Butler rose to the occasion and helped those who trusted us by posting 23 points, despite leaving the court sooner than expected. As things were going, Jimmy would probably have ended with more than 30 if it wasn’t for the ejection.

Zion Williamson OVER 5.5 rebounds (-145)

Miami continues to struggle with the number of rebounds it has compared to the rest of the league, and this win doesn’t come close to softening that. For those who got this line, Zion had 9 boards, with four of them even being on the offensive glass.

The Miami Heat will have the weekend to rest, before another trip to face a Western Conference team on Monday, when they play the Kings in Sacramento. As for the New Orleans Pelicans, the calendar won’t have much of a break right now, since they’ll only have Saturday to recover from the recent back-to-back. New Orleans will be playing their third straight game at home on Sunday, against the Chicago Bulls with the team hoping Brandon Ingram fully recovers from the illness that sidelined him through the last two games.