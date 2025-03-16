In an attempt to win the first piece of silverware of his Liverpool tenure, Arne Slot was far from his managerial best as Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United ran riot in a 2-1 win, thus ending the Magpies’ 70-year trophy drought. But what went wrong for the Reds?

A simple question, of course, given that Liverpool were not at the races and Newcastle were much more measured in their approach – but it’s much more intricate than that.

In the game, unlikely scorer Dan Burn opened with a header (more on that later!) before the inevitable, Liverpool-linked Alexander Isak half-volleyed his effort home to double Newcastle’s lead as they looked one step closer to making history.

Federico Chiesa’s late goal was merely a consolation for Slot and his entourage, but the ex-Feyenoord tactician has plenty to chew over between now and the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Here are four of the Dutchman’s biggest mistakes he made in the capital.

Opting for Mac Allister to Mark Burn

Newcastle's opener came via a Burn header

The above video speaks for itself, doesn't it? Watching Burn, one of the tallest players in the Premier League right now, being marked by Alexis Mac Allister, a player not blessed with height, was baffling and it's not unfair to say that it was a mismatch that caused Liverpool plenty of problems throughout the 90 minutes. Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk were tasked with zonal marking.

What was more baffling from Slot’s perspective is that even after Burn escaped the Argentine and nodded home the opener, there was absolutely no change in strategy as Mac Allister continued to pick up the giant from set-piece situations – and although the Dutchman’s stubbornness didn’t result in further pain, there was every chance that it could have. On the decision, Slot said:

I can explain. We play zonal. We always have five players zonally close to our goal, if they ball falls there there is always one of the stronger five players to attack that ball. We have 3 players than man mark, Macca is one of them.

He continued to justify his choice by praising Burn's unpredictability. "Normally a player like Burn runs to the zone because normally, I think he is an exception, I have never in my life seen a player from that far away heading a ball with so much force into the far corner.”

Starting Jota Amid A Poor Run of Form

The Portuguese has not scored since mid-January – and it showed

Diogo Jota hasn’t been in the good books of the Anfield faithful for some while now. The Portuguese, 28, is entirely devoid of confidence and is merely a shadow of his former self – a hungry centre-forward who is able to create, score and be a menace. And Slot’s decision to start him was reckless.

So far this campaign, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man – widely regarded as one of the best finishers in the Premier League right now – has scored eight goals in 29 outings, though he’s not scored since mid-January. Relying on such an out-of-form striker in an all-crucial game was a mishap on Slot’s part.

Waiting Too Long to Bring on Reinforcements

Slot delayed Chiesa and Elliott's introductions until the 74th minute