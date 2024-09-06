Key Takeaways The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 to open the 2024 NFL slate.

Some officiating decisions played a large role in how the game unfolded.

Personnel usage by both teams could foreshadow the true arrival of a new offensive trend.

After six long months, the NFL finally kicked off its 2024 season on Thursday night when the Baltimore Ravens faced the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship game rematch. A similarly tight battle ensued, with the Chiefs prevailing over the Ravens by seven points once again.

If you watched, you know how Xavier Worthy lit Arrowhead Stadium on fire with his scorching speed. You also know how Lamar Jackson simultaneously carried his team back and robbed them of the chance to win on the game's penultimate play. What you may not have noticed, though, were a few big moments that factored into the whirlwind the first contest of the 2024 campaign proved to be.

Harbaugh Tells Linemen To Adjust

Ravens slowed early by new officiating emphasis

The 20-minute weather delay wasn't the only thing that caused the league's first contest to sputter out of the gate. On three of the game's first seven plays, Baltimore was whistled for an illegal formation. Following the third infraction, NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth revealed referees had been instructed to give a warning on the first occurrence instead of throwing a flag, meaning the Ravens actually lined up illegally four times on seven snaps.

During the 2023 season opener between the Chiefs and Detroit Lions , Kansas City offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor's penchant for deep sets ahead of the snap was a massive talking point during the game. Throughout offseason meetings, the status of linemen being on the line of scrimmage was drilled into teams' minds. Then, at first opportunity, it was reiterated in a massive way.

Between plays, the camera panned to Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh , who told his linemen, "hey, you've got to move up." With the point driven home, both teams mostly managed to avoid committing the error the rest of the way. In all, the Ravens were flagged for an illegal formation five times -- one of which was on wide receiver Rashod Bateman -- while the Chiefs went unscathed in that respect.

This isn't the first time a new officiating initiative has taken the league by storm, and likely won't be the last. As ESPN's Scott Van Pelt discussed postgame, it will be interesting to see how the week's remaining matchups are impacted by the intense focus shown in the beginning stages of the opening night affair.

Chiefs Benefit From Officiating Gaffe?

Kansas City granted pause on DC's signal

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Chiefs may have been the benefactor of a key referee decision.

With Baltimore driving to potentially take the lead late in the first half, action was interrupted because of a timeout called by Kansas City. Some miscommunication regarding a potential field goal attempt caused confusion for both the Ravens and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who raced down the sideline toward an official to burn one of the team's two remaining stoppages.

The problem? Only head coaches are permitted to call timeouts from off the field.

In a game that literally came down to the final snap and the slimmest of margins, Baltimore may have been able to take advantage of Kansas City's uncertainty had Spagnuolo's attempt been ignored. Had they ended up with a touchdown on the possession instead of a field goal, they would have been able to force overtime with a field goal on the final drive. Instead, they're headed home with a tough loss.

Reserve Tight Ends Play Big Roles

Offenses are officially countering new defensive strategies

Fantasy owners of Mark Andrews were left scratching their heads when the game was wrapped up, as the star tight end posted 3.4 points to kick off the season. Andrews received only two official targets in the contest, while understudy Isaiah Likely racked up a dozen looks, paced the Ravens in catches and yards and demonstrated incredible talent on his 49-yard touchdown.

On the other sideline, things weren't much better for Travis Kelce . Just like Andrews, the future Hall of Famer was also outscored by another tight end on his own roster, as Noah Gray stacked up three more yards than the four-time All-Pro with an identical number of receptions.

It's too early for managers to panic about two of the best tight ends in the sport, but the use of multiple players at the position by each organization isn't shocking. In fact, it's something GIVEMESPORT anticipates for many teams in 2024. With defensive coordinators concentrating on preventing deep completions, there's more room for tight ends to succeed. Seeing both Baltimore and Kansas City play into that may be a sign of things to come.

Harbaugh Was Going For The Win

Overtime wasn't going to happen

Moments after Likely secured what many believed to be the game-tying touchdown grab with no time left on the clock, John Harbaugh had zero intention of knotting up the score. NBC's broadcast feed showed the longtime head coach telling his offense to stay on the field in the immediate aftermath of the play.

The Ravens never got the opportunity to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat following the officiating review. However, the aggressive mindset they displayed at the end of the game and various moments throughout indicate they're willing to do whatever it takes to usurp the Chiefs as the AFC champions this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.