Highlights Despite his long track record of success, Dalvin Cook remains available on the free agent market.

Cook's unfortunate tenure with the New York Jets last year convinced many that his best days are behind him.

Even with his 2023 struggles, Cook's numbers are better than one of the league's new highest-paid running backs over the past five years.

According to Spotrac, 31 veteran free agent running backs have signed contracts this offseason. Among those 31, just one dozen received $3 million or more per year in their new pacts. Alexander Mattison, as well as journeymen D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines -- who you may have forgotten existed -- have all found homes for 2024.

Even some players considered to be massive busts, such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Rashaad Penny, find themselves on 90-man rosters at the moment. There are 2,880 people that may find themselves on an NFL team right now. Dalvin Cook isn't one of them.

When speaking on NFL Network's The Insiders yesterday about his short-term future and what he's looking to prove the next time he takes the field, Cook told Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo he wants to show he's the same player he proved to be prior to 2023, when he was the Minnesota Vikings' franchise back.

The "washed" talk is going to come when you don’t produce... But for me, I just want to go show people I can make a backfield electric. I can go change the scoreboard still.

Cook spent the 2023 regular season with the New York Jets, operating alongside Breece Hall on a regular basis for the first four weeks before being almost entirely phased out of the offense down the stretch. He was granted a release ahead of Week 18 and joined the Baltimore Ravens shortly thereafter in a reserve role for their playoff push.

Does Cook Still Have Tread On The Tires?

His production is favorable to that of a recent AFC South signee

We'll admit it: there's obviously a difference between the workloads Mattison, Hines and Penny were pushing for and the one Cook aspires to have, which impacts how great of a fit they are for their respective teams compared to him. Any back with a track record such as his wants to be guaranteed touches; all the aforementioned players aren't locks for a 53-man roster spot, let alone carries each week.

This desire likely played a part in Cook's signing with New York over the Miami Dolphins last offseason, and may be why he is still on the market today. What's certain is the Jets offensive line, which finished above only the Tennessee Titans' putrid unit in Pro Football Focus' end-of-year rankings, didn't help his cause.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite rushing for only 214 yards in 2023, Dalvin Cook still has the fourth-most rushing yards (5,238) in the NFL since 2019. Just Derrick Henry (7,209), Josh Jacobs (5,545) and Nick Chubb (5,515) have more than him over that span.

Cook's yard-per-carry average (4.4) during his last year as Minnesota's full-time starter was the lowest of his career. When pressed by those closest to him, he'd probably admit he has indeed lost a half step. However, that doesn't mean he can't handle the bulk of an offense's rushing attempts, like Ezekiel Elliott is destined to do on his Dallas Cowboys' reunion tour or Joe Mixon is for the Houston Texans.

From 2019-23, Cook toted the rock 14 fewer times than C.J. Stroud's newest ball-carrier despite appearing in four more games. Despite averaging just 3.2 yards per carry a season ago, Cook's yards-per-rush average across the stretch is still more than a half-yard higher than Mixon's and better every individual year except 2023. Yet Cook is looking for work, while Mixon signed a relatively lucrative extension.

Dalvin Cook vs. Joe Mixon: 2019-23 Category Dalvin Cook Joe Mixon 2024 Season Age 29 28 Games 73 69 2019 YPC 4.5 4.1 2020 YPC 5.0 3.6 2021 YPC 4.7 4.1 2022 YPC 4.4 3.9 2023 YPC 3.2 4.0 2019-23 YPC 4.6 4.0 2019-23 YPG 71.8 66.9 Contract AAV (Spotrac) N/A $8,500,000 RB AAV Ranking N/A 6th

While neither is a particularly good pass blocker, Cook's sub 53.0 PFF pass-blocking grade for four straight seasons dwarfs Mixon's awful history in the metric, culminating in a 29.7 grade (91st/100 qualified RBs) in 2023. His poor performance in that area is why Samaje Perine handled third-down duties throughout his Cincinnati Bengals' tenure, and why the Bengals signed Zack Moss as his replacement before dealing him to Houston.

For running backs, opportunity trumps all. Cook's big-play-or-bust style wasn't conducive to success as a Jet, so he lost chances as the year unfolded. However, in the right system behind a solid offensive line, he may be able to demonstrate his skill hasn't deteriorated to the extent most people believe and contribute to a winning next season.

