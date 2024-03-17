Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals used their franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins after failing to agree on a long-term contract.

Higgins requested a trade after being tagged, as he was disappointed in the lack of contract talks.

Higgins has said that he'd like to continue playing for Cincy, but contract negotiations remain at an impasse.

Entering the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals could not agree on contract negotiations with wide receiver Tee Higgins. Because a deal wasn't reached between the two sides, the Bengals elected to use their franchise tag on Higgins to keep him away from the clutches of free agency.

The move was likely made in an attempt to hammer out a deal before Higgins had to play on the $21.86 million one-year tender in 2024. However, following reports that the Bengals had tagged Higgins, the 25-year-old receiver requested a trade from Cincinnati, due to a long-term deal not being reached.

A few weeks later, Higgins dispelled those rumors by saying he "anticipates" playing for the Bengals in 2024. The plot continued to thicken on the day before the 2024 NFL Draft, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Higgins had once again requested a trade, considering there had been no productive contract talks in over a year.

The Bengals receiver battled some injuries in 2023 after back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022. Higgins recorded 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns last season, appearing in 12 games for Cincinnati.

More recently, Higgins posted a cryptic Instagram caption, and he also missed the start of Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp, despite the fact that Ja'Marr Chase was present despite his own contractual shortcomings.

As the offseason progresses, a number of teams will likely be in touch with the Bengals to discuss the wideout. Here are five teams who could make pushes to land the star receiver ahead of the 2024 season.

Tee Higgins Contract Details

Bengals WR's market value is lower than the amount of the franchise tag

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK



While Higgins has been one of the best—if not the best—WR2 in the league since the Bengals drafted Ja'Marr Chase to be their WR1 in 2021, he's not a top five wideout in the league, though that's how he'll be compensated if he does play on the $21.86 million franchise tag, which is the average salary of the top five wideouts in the league.

Tee Higgins Career Earnings Year Salary Signing Bonus Incentives Earnings 2020 $610,000 $3,877,664 -- $4,487,664 2021 $1,004,854 -- $222,269 $1,227,123 2022 $1,399,708 -- -- $1,399,708 2023 $2,993,000 -- -- $2,993,000 Totals $6,007,562 $3,877,664 $222,269 $10,107,495

As you can see, the 2024 WR franchise tag would pay Higgins more than twice the amount he's made over his first four years in the NFL. Having compiled the 19th-most receiving yards among WRs since he entered the league in 2020, Higgins is certainly in line for a pay raise, but perhaps not for as much as the tag would pay him.

If any team were to trade for Higgins, one would assume that they would want to sign Higgins to a long-term deal to make the juice worth the squeeze. Spotrac has measured his market value at about $19.7 million a year, suggesting a five-year, $98,566,885 contract for the Clemson product, which is up significantly from the four-year contract at $18.6 million they were suggesting in late-April.

A deal like that would put Higgins in the top 10 in terms of total value for WR contracts, and his $19.7 million AAV would put him right around guys like Chris Godwin and Amari Cooper, who have produced very similar numbers to Higgins over the last four years.

The acquiring team would have to expect WR1 production from Higgins for a contract like that, however, and he's shown that he can do just that, as he's been putting up borderline WR1 numbers during his tenure in the Jungle. If he joins a team as a second option, though, he'd likely have to take a contract with an AAV around $15 million, in the realm of guys like Gabe Davis and Tyler Lockett.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens could pair Higgins with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore had some holes to fill after losing several key starters from their 2023 roster. Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, and Gus Edwards all left Baltimore in free agency. The Ravens also released Odell Beckham Jr. after just one season in Baltimore.

Despite their losses, the Ravens made a huge free agent splash in the form of running back Derrick Henry, who the team landed on a two-year, $16 million deal. With the addition of Henry, the Ravens instantly boast one of the top backfields in the NFL, with Lamar Jackson lining up under center in front of Henry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Ravens have struggled to find elite WRs since they arrived in the NFL in 1996. Since then, they've only had 13 1,000-yard seasons by six different receivers. Only two of those campaigns have come in the last decade: Mike Wallace in 2016 and Marquise Brown in 2021.

Baltimore could keep the ball rolling on the offensive side with a move for Higgins. The Bengals' WR2 could step into Baltimore's offense and be the top target in one of the best offensive units in the league, making Zay Flowers one of the top WR2s in football in the process. Higgins would also give Jackson one of the best targets he's had thus far in his career.

Since Jackson was drafted in 2018, the Ravens have had only one WR post a 1,000-yard season (Marquise Brown) and only four times have WRs posted seasons with 700+ receiving yards (half of those were Brown as well). They've also amassed the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL since 2018, which speaks to their need for a reliable, go-to WR1 option, which is exactly what Higgins wants to be.

Entering 2024, the Ravens could boast an offense that features Henry, Jackson, and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, with Higgins filling the team's void at receiver. Intra-divisional trades are not common, but they're far from unpredecented.

Buffalo Bills

Bills could look to fill void left by Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills suffered big losses to their offense this offseason. Gabe Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, the Bills were left with a massive need at receiver.

The wideout they did sign in free agency, Curtis Samuel, is more of a slot, underneath kind of guy. They did draft Keon Coleman early in the second round of the draft, however, and the former Seminole is jarringly similar to Higgins physically:

Both men are 6'4"

Coleman weighs in at 215 pounds, Higgins at 219

Higgins put up a 4.59 40-yard dash time at the combine, Coleman ran a 4.61

As Buffalo gauges the market, Higgins could be the perfect fit alongside Samuel and Coleman, as the trio gives QB Josh Allen two big-bodied wideouts in the red zone, while also providing him with a small, speedy guy for underneath and over-the-middle routes.

Acquiring Higgins would give Buffalo's offense a massive upgrade over their current group of pass-catchers as well as a potential receiver of the future for Allen to pair with Coleman, as Higgins is still only 25.

Bills Current WR Depth Player Age 2024 Snap % 2024 Cap Hit Keon Coleman 21 N/A $1,831,683 Curtis Samuel 28 51.6 $3,405,000 Mack Hollins 31 30.5 $2,480,000 Khalil Shakir 24 51.9 $1,071,787 K.J. Hamler 25 N/A $1,055,000 Andy Isabella 28 0.2 $993,000

Davis and Diggs have really dominated Buffalo's passing game in recent years, so adding Higgins to their current group of unproven or unexciting options would be a massive coup. Over the last four years, the Bills have only gotten one season of 700+ receiving yards from a wideout not named Davis or Diggs (Cole Beasley, 2020).

Even with Diggs and Davis, the Bills just barely won the AFC East last year, so they will need to re-up with some dangerous weapons if they want to keep pace with the likes of the Dolphins and Jets.

Adding Higgins to the mix in Buffalo could have an immediate impact as well as down the road if they could sign him long-term to pair with Allen. Higgins could step into an offense that was fourth in yards and sixth in scoring in 2023 without him and help fill the massive void in Buffalo's receiver room.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers could bring in Higgins after losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's the start of a new era led by head coach Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles, as the Chargers will not retain any of Justin Herbert's weapons from 2023, losing Austin Ekeler to the Washington Commanders, releasing Mike Williams, who signed with the Jets, and trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears, who also scooped up L.A.'s top tight end, Gerald Everett.

They also lost backup QB Easton Stick to free agency and reserve RB Josh Kelley is still testing the open market. Those half-dozen players represent a massive percentage of offensive production that will need to be replaced in 2024—possibly with the help of Higgins.

Chargers 2023 Offensive Production Lost Category % of 2023 Production Lost Rushing Yards 72.8 Receiving Yards 55.0 Receptions 58.0 Offensive TDs 55.6

As the Chargers look to rebuild their offense around Herbert, they could start with a move for Higgins to give their QB a solid replacement following the losses at receiver of Williams and Allen. Higgins could offer top receiver output under Herbert and Harbaugh while giving the Chargers a long-term solution at receiver next to Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey.

While Los Angeles managed to hold onto star pass-rush duo Khalil Mack and Nick Bosa, their offense took a huge hit this offseason, and adding Higgins could be the start of an offensive retooling as the Chargers gear up for a successful 2024 campaign in their first season under Harbaugh.

New England Patriots

Patriots could start rebuild with pairing of Higgins and Maye

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Life after Tom Brady has been anything but easy for the New England Patriots, as the Pats will look to start fresh yet again at quarterback following the team's decision to move on from former first-round pick, Mac Jones, who was traded to the Jaguars. They did so by snagging UNC's Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick.

Regardless of who starts under center in 2024 (Maye or veteran Jacoby Brissett, who's currently in line to start Week 1), they will still look to bolster an offense that ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring in 2023 with 13.9 points per game. New England's struggles offensively carried over into the team's ability to move the ball, finishing 30th in yards as well.

As the Pats look to rebuild their offense around Maye, the team will need to surround him with weapons to take some of the pressure off. Making a move for Higgins could give New England a top wideout next to their new quarterback. Since his trade request, New England has been heavily linked to Higgins.

The Patriots' top receiver, Demario Douglas, had just 561 yards in 2023, by far the lowest total for a team's leading WR in the NFL last year. Douglas, who was a rookie in 2023, is a solid supplementary piece, but he's not a go-to guy.

Patriots Top WR Seasons 2020-2023 Player Season Yards Jakobi Meyers 2021 866 Jakobi Meyers 2022 804 Kendrick Bourne 2021 800 Jakobi Meyers 2020 729

Higgins could step into an offense that has a decent rushing game led by Rhamondre Stevenson, and line up alongside Juju Smith-Schuster—who has been known to venture into the slot—as well as Douglas and rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

Trading for Higgins commits the team to future success, especially if they could retain him on a long-term deal. Adding Higgins next to Maye could give the rook an elite receiver from day one, which most of his draft classmates already have.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The team improved greatly during the spring, but WR2 is one of their major issues

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been abysmal ever since Ben Roethlisberger tore up his elbow in the second week of the 2019 season.

The last half-decade has been a tough watch for Steeler Nation, despite the fact that they regularly field one of the best, most opportunistic defenses in the league and never finish below .500. However, general manager Omar Khan (aka the "Khan Artist") took clear steps to remedy their offensive inefficiency during the 2024 offseason.

First, they dropped flailing offensive coordinator Matt Canada and replaced him with an experienced entity in Arthur Smith. That hire looked even better after the Steelers revamped their QB room, replacing the mediocre pairing of Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky with a much more exciting combo of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, both of whom excel in play-action situations, which are Smith's bread and butter.

On top of that, the team also re-invested in the offensive line. After drafting tackle Broderick Jones with their top pick in 2023, the Steelers doubled down in 2024, using their top two picks on offensive linemen (tackle Troy Fautanu and center Zach Frazier), both of whom are expected to start right out of the gates.

However, lost in all of this excitement is the fact that Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in what will seem like a very short-sighted move if they do not find a suitable replacement before Week 1. No disrespect to Van Jefferson, but if a team with playoff aspirations (and possibly higher) is entering the season with him as their WR2, they've got major problems. At the moment, Jefferson is the arguably best of a, let's say, 'mediocre' bunch:

Steelers Current WR2 Options (2023 Stats) Player Rec. Yards TD 2024 Cap Hit Scotty Miller (ATL) 11 161 2 $1,152,500 Van Jefferson (LAR/ATL) 8 108 0 $1,152,500 Quez Watkins (PHI) 15 142 1 $1,152,500 Calvin Austin (PIT) 17 180 1 $1,111,085 Denzel Mims (NYJ) 11 186 0 $1,055,000 Roman Wilson (R) N/A N/A N/A $1,044,576

Everyone knows George Pickens is going to do his thing—he had over 1,100 yards on under 65 catches (63) in 2023, the first time a player has accomplished that feat since 2019. He also paced the league in yards per reception, with 18.1. Pickens is without a doubt a premiere receiving threat now, but whether he's a bonafide WR1 is not as much of a certainty.

Having more of a possession, big-bodied red-zone target like Higgins would actually pair very well with Pickens, as Higgins can deal with an increased target share on short and intermediate routes while Pickens stretches the defense on deep tosses.

While they did draft Michigan wideout Roman Wilson in the third round, the Steelers don't expect him to be an instant contributor. And anyways, Wilson has zero NFL experience, while Higgins has already proven what he can do at the highest level.

The Steelers have the most expensive defense in the league, but they're paying their two QBs next-to-nothing, which means they've got some salary cap wiggle room that would allow the "Khan Artist" to cook up a deal that Higgins would accept, but that also makes sense for the team's cap sheet.

They also have enough draft capital over the next few years to compensate their division rival properly, though it would take some convincing for the Bengals—who were tormented by the Steelers for so long and are now *finally* in the more advantageous position as a franchise—to deal an asset like Higgins to the Steel City, no matter how good the fit is for player and team.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.