Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals used their franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins after failing to agree on a long-term contract.

Higgins requested a trade after being tagged, disappointed in the lack of contract talks.

Potential landing spots for Higgins include the Ravens, Bills, Chargers, and Patriots.

Entering the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals could not agree on contract negotiations with wide receiver Tee Higgins. Because a deal wasn't reached between the two sides, the Bengals elected to use their franchise tag on Higgins, likely to resume talks next season when Higgins plays on the $21.86 million, one-year tender.

Following reports that the Bengals had tagged Higgins, the 25-year-old receiver requested a trade from Cincinnati, due to a long-term deal not being reached.

The Bengals receiver battled some injuries in 2023 after back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022. Higgins recorded 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns last season, appearing in 12 games for Cincinnati.

As the offseason progresses, a number of teams will likely be in touch with the Bengals to discuss the wideout. Here are four teams who could make pushes to land the star receiver ahead of the 2024 season.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens could pair Higgins with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson

Entering free agency, Baltimore had some holes to fill after losing several key starters from their 2023 roster. Patrick Queen, Geno Stone and Gus Edwards all left Baltimore in free agency. The Ravens also released Odell Beckham Jr. after just one season in Baltimore.

Despite their losses in free agency, the Ravens made a huge splash in the form of running back, Derrick Henry, who the team landed on a two-year, $16 million deal. With the addition of Henry, the Ravens instantly boast one of the top backfields in the NFL with Lamar Jackson and Henry.

Baltimore could keep the ball rolling on the offensive side of the ball with a move for Higgins. The Bengals' WR2 could step into Baltimore's offense and be the top target in one of the best units in the league. Higgins would also give Jackson one of his best targets thus far in his career, adding a big-time weapon next to star tight end Mark Andrews in the passing game.

Entering 2024, the Ravens could boast an offense that features Henry, Jackson and Andrews with Higgins filling the team's void at receiver.

Buffalo Bills

Bills could look to fill void left by Gabe Davis

The Buffalo Bills saw a big loss to their offense in free agency following the departure of receiver Gabe Davis. Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving the Bills with a need at receiver next to Stefon Diggs.

As Buffalo gauges the market and the draft, Higgins could be the perfect fit next to Diggs in the Bills offense. Entering the offseason, Diggs has been rather cryptic on social media, with some believing a trade request could soon follow. Moving on Higgins could not only alleviate some concern for Diggs, it could also give Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense another weapon.

Tee Higgins' Stats With Bengals Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs ADOT Drop Rate 2020 67 908 6 11.5 7.4% 2021 74 1,091 6 12.1 4.5% 2022 74 1,029 7 10.1 7.3% 2023 42 656 5 12.8 9.2%

The pairing of Diggs and Higgins would instantly become a top wideout duo in the NFL, giving Buffalo's offense a possible upgrade over Davis as well as a potential receiver of the future for Allen.

Adding Higgins to the mix in Buffalo could have an immediate impact as well as down the road if they could sign him long-term along with Allen. Higgins could step into an offense that was fourth in yards and sixth in scoring in 2023 without him and fill the void left by Davis.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers could bring in Higgins after losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

It's the start of a new era led by head coach Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles as the Chargers will not retain any of Justin Herbert's weapons from 2023, losing Austin Ekeler to the Washington Commanders, releasing Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears.

As the Chargers look to rebuild their offense around Herbert, they could start with a move for Higgins to give their QB a solid replacement following the losses at receiver in Williams and Allen. Higgins could offer top receiver output with Herbert and Harbaugh while giving the Chargers a long-term solution at receiver next to Quentin Johnston.

While Los Angeles managed to hold onto star pass-rush duo Khalil Mack and Nick Bosa, their offense took a hit with losses this offseason, and adding Higgins could be the start of an offensive retooling as the Chargers gear up for a successful 2024 campaign in their first season under Harbaugh.

The Chargers would still have some work to do offensively over the remainder of the offseason, but adding Higgins would be a good start for first-year coach Harbaugh and his offense.

New England Patriots

Patriots could start rebuild with pairing of Higgins alongside rookie QB

Life after Tom Brady has been anything but easy for the New England Patriots, as the Pats will look to start fresh yet again at quarterback following the team electing to move on from former first-round pick, Mac Jones.

Though Jones is only 25 years old, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and his staff have decided to look elsewhere for the quarterback position, with the most likely option coming in the NFL Draft.

Trading Jones almost guarantees New England will look to the draft for one of the top quarterback prospects with their third-overall pick. Regardless of who the Patriots select, they will still look to bolster an offense that ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring in 2023 with 13.9 points per game. New England's struggles offensively carried over into the team's ability to move the ball, finishing 30th in yards last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Patriots' top receiver, Demario Douglas, had just 561 yards in 2023, by far the lowest total for a team's leading receiver in the NFL last year.

As the Pats look to rebuild their offense around the quarterback they select, the team will need to surround him with weapons to take some of the pressure off. Making a move for Higgins could give New England a top wideout next to their new quarterback. Since his trade request, New England has been heavily linked to Higgins.

Higgins could step into an offense with a solid rushing game with Rhamondre Stevenson, and play alongside wideout Juju Smith-Schuster. Trading for Higgins commits to future success, especially if they could retain him on a long-term deal. Adding Higgins next to either Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels could give one of these rookies an elite receiver from day one.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.