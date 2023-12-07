Highlights Paul Pogba faces a lengthy ban after failing an anti-doping test, with the Frenchman's career already on a downward slide.

The World Anti-Doping Code sets the standard for a four-year ban, which could potentially end Pogba's career at 30.

Pogba's ban could be reduced if he can prove unintentional doping or contamination, but it remains uncertain as to why he had elevated testosterone levels.

The anti-doping prosecution has requested a maximum four-year ban for Paul Pogba following his positive drug test. The Juventus midfielder failed an anti-doping test back in August 2023 but is still awaiting confirmation of his full punishment.

The 30-year-old's career has been on a downward slide in recent years. Although he won the World Cup with France in 2018, he could not replicate that form at club level, with his world record €110m (£93.2m) move to Manchester United in 2016 viewed largely as a disappointment. He returned to Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, but injuries have kept him from gaining any real momentum.

Pogba fails drug test with Juventus

Frenchman tested positive for testosterone

He was fit enough to play in a 3-0 win over Udinese on 20th August 2023, however, he was tested after the game which then sparked an investigation. It's understood that testosterone not produced by the body was detected in the test and so he was provisionally suspended by the Italian anti-doping authority (NADO).

After his initial test failed, his "B sample" was sent for further tests at the Acqua Acetosa clinic in Rome. That sample confirmed the bad news for Pogba and now it appears as though a lengthy ban could be on its way.

Paul Pogba set for possible four-year ban

This is standard under the World Anti-Doping Code

Indeed, as reported by Sky Sports, Anti-doping prosecutors in Italy have requested a maximum four-year ban for the Frenchman. Pogba – who has made no public comments on the case – opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy's anti-doping agency, meaning the case will be tried before the country's anti-doping court.

A four-year ban may seem like a long time, and as a 30-year-old, it could well spell the end of his career. Even so, this length of time is actually standard under the World Anti-Doping Code. They can also be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was unintentional, if the positive test was a result of contamination, or if they provide 'substantial assistance' to help investigators.

Prior reports have suggested that this problem may stem from a supplement taken by mistake, which could explain why he was playing with elevated levels of testosterone. If this is the case, perhaps the length of a ban could be reduced.

If not, Pogba could be 34 years of age by the time he takes to the pitch again. This would be a sad way to end what had been, at times, a glittering career. Between two spells each at Man United and Juventus, the midfielder has won Serie A on four occasions, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana twice each, as well as the League Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils.

If this is how his career ends, it certainly will be a disappointment. It feels as though he could have been one of the greats, but for whatever reason just couldn't deliver consistently. Former teammate Nemanja Matic actually criticised Pogba recently, claiming he would often be late to training with the Red Devils alongside Jadon Sancho.