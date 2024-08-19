Highlights The fourth official assists the on-pitch referee with match control and overseeing technical areas.

Fourth officials keep records, supervise substitutions, and manage technical area behaviour.

Introduced in 1991, they also use electronic boards and headsets to communicate during matches.

The fourth official in football has, at times, taken a lot of flack from managers, fans and players on the sidelines, but what is the actual role of the official behind the on-pitch referee and assistant referees?

First introduced in 1991, the Football Association Board brought the role into the game as a replacement for any match officials if any were not able to continue their duties during a match. Here, we’ll be going over exactly what a fourth official does during a match, what their duties are and how they assist the on-pitch referee during in-play time and stoppages in play.

The Fourth Official Explained

More to life than dealing with disgruntled managers

Official guidance from the Football Association explains how and why a fourth official is appointed, and is as follows:

"A Fourth Official will be appointed to certain rounds of FA and County FA Competitions and all matches in the English Premier League, English Football League and National League Premier. The Football Association may also appoint a Fourth Official to a Contributory League match. The Fourth official actively officiates if any of the three match officials are unable to continue."

In terms of what the fourth official actually does, predominantly their role is to assist the main on-pitch referee at all times whilst maintaining control of the pitch side and technical areas. The technical areas are where teams’ manager, coaching staff and substitute players would be situated before, during and shortly after a match has finished.

An important aspect of the game that fourth officials help referees is with “match control.” The primary responsibility for ensuring the game runs smoothly ultimately down to the referee, but they may seek assistance from the fourth official in respect to major/significant match changing moments/incidents which may have been missed by the on-field referee and linespeople on the touchlines. These incidents would include: Red card offences, yellow card offences and penalty area offences, but the chance of the fourth official catching this and the other three more 'senior' officials missing it is unlikely.

With that, the fourth official will be looking more to control the technical areas, being the point of contact for teams who wish to question certain decisions from the on-field staff. This can often lead to fourth officials getting a lot of heated comments from players and managers/coaches, which may well result in said person being cautioned or sent off in more severe cases.

The official guidance from the FA listing the duties of the fourth official as follows:

“(The fourth official) shall keep a full record of the game, including details of any players cautioned or sent-off.

“(The fourth official) shall be in charge of substitutions and whether the substitutes equipment is in order. They shall indicate substitutions by holding up, to display the numbers, the number board provided for this purpose (if available). The Fourth official shall also record the exact times that substitutions are made.

“(The fourth official) will supervise the Technical Area to maintain order and inform the Referee of irresponsible behaviour by any occupant of the Technical Area. Irresponsible behaviour may be defined as, but not exclusive to: - any person who leaves the Technical Area to remonstrate with the Referee, an Assistant Referee, opponents or members of the opposition Technical Area - any act of abusive, insulting, offensive or threatening language and/or gesture - persistently failing to comply with the Laws of the Game, League Regulations, Competition Rules or the request of the Fourth official.”

Fourth Official’s Equipment

Electronic boards and headsets

There are two main pieces of equipment that the fourth official will use during a match, first is the electronic board that indicates to players and fans in the stadium which players are being substituted and the amount of injury time that the on-field referee has allocated before half-time and the final whistle.

Some fourth officials will also use a PTT headset during matches, staying in “listening mode” to not disturb the referee and two assistants who will be in constant communication during the game as well as the VAR referee watching from a monitor.

