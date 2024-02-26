Highlights Kings dominate Clippers with Fox scoring 33, Sabonis triple-double, and Barnes' 22 points.

Fox's outstanding offense and defense helped secure the Kings' third consecutive win streak.

Despite Norman Powell's efforts, Clippers struggle without George, exposing defensive concerns.

The Sacramento Kings made their way into the Crypto.com arena and came out with a massive 127-103 win over divisional rival, the Los Angeles Clippers. After facing some recent struggles, De'Aaron Fox took over this game en route to 33 points.

The Clippers were undermanned due to the absence of Paul George, however, the Kings didn't hold back in the slightest. Along with his high point total, Fox finished with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Domantas Sabonis continued to prove why he should've been an All-Star with yet another triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. Harrison Barnes was huge for the Kings with 22 points while connecting on four-three-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard was the go-to player for the Clippers as he is most nights, but the void of George allowed the Kings to guard him aggressively, taking away any rhythm within his offense. The two-time champion tallied 20 points but shot just 39 percent from the field.

Whenever Leonard touched the ball on the elbows, Sacramento threw a double-team at him. The Clippers were never able to string together enough positive positions out of the scramble action, and it would subsequently be the reason they lost.

Norman Powell played amazingly for the Clippers, but it was a blessing and a curse. The candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year finished with 21 points while connecting on five three-pointers. However, since he was filling in for the absent George, the Clippers' bench productivity took a major hit. Russell Westbrook was the only bright side to the second unit despite only scoring eight points but held the team's highest plus/minus with a net rating of +10. No other player was in the positives for Los Angeles.

As great as Fox was on the offensive side of the ball, he was tremendous defensively. He picked up ball handlers from 94 feet and was a relentless pest despite not getting favorable calls early on in the game. His ability to persevere and focus on competing for victory was a leadership tactic that trickled down to the other members of this team.

Kings have quietly put together a solid win streak

Sacramento picking things up at the perfect time

The Kings aren't having quite the same level of success as they did last season, but they're starting to turn things around. After this victory against the Clippers, it would mark a three-game win streak.

Considering one win was against the Clippers and another came versus the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, they are going on a timely stretch, especially in a loaded Western Conference. A huge reason for this turnaround is the improvement of the play by Fox.

De'Aaron Fox - Last 4 Games Categories Stats PPG 32.8 RPG 7.0 APG 7.5 SPG 2.5 FG% 51.5

Prior to the All-Star break, Fox had an incredibly rough four-game stretch where he was unable to be of any positive contribution. During that time he averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

If the Kings want to compete in the West, Fox needs to be the best version of himself, considering Sacramento has the eighth-hardest strength of schedule in the NBA. Sabonis has been consistent throughout, but they can't afford their franchise cornerstone player to suffer any rough patches. That doesn't seem to be the case of late as Fox has turned it up and done so at the right time.

Clippers are growing more concerning

Despite being undermanned this game provided a few worries

The Clippers have been .500 in their last six games, which isn't a recipe for success when every game in the West matters. The Clippers still hold a four-game lead between them and the fifth-seed, which happens to be the Kings. Although Fox was masterful in this game, whe George returns it still won't solve the issue revolving around the Clippers' ability to guard dominant big men.

Clippers Defensive Stats Categories Stats OPP 2ND CHANCE 14.1 (17th) OPP PTS PAINT 49.6 (13th) DREB% 70.1 (24th)

If the playoffs were to start today, the Clippers would match up with the Kings and could potentially move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who feature a gauntlet of skilled big men. The Nuggets remain as another team to get through in order to achieve basketball immortality. As deep as the Clippers are, there are some serious holes that teams with the right personnel can exploit and potentially make them pack their bags early in April.