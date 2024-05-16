Highlights Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. are teaming up to launch a joint sports streaming service called "Venu Sports".

The sports streaming service will include content from ESPN, Fox, TNT, and more.

Following an initial delay, Venu Sports is set to be released in the Fall of 2024.

They say that time is a flat circle, which is why history is often bound to repeat itself.

Fox, Warner Brothers, and Disney are on the brink of what they claim is a major breakthrough in sports media and content, though many will simply recognize it as yet another offshoot of cable television.

According to DiscussingFilm, the three media conglomerates are naming their previously announced streaming service "Venu Sports". After an initial delay, the service, which will be presented as an application like that of Netflix and Hulu, is set to be released this Fall.

The means by which NFL fans (and really, all sports fans) watch games has been changing rapidly over the last decade as more and more viewers "cut the cord" and move to streaming-only models. Rather than fundamentally changing the landscape, this new streaming service will merely add yet another option for those looking for more ways to consume their favorite sports.

Related How new ESPN, Warner, Fox streaming service could affect NFL broadcasting rights The media giants are reportedly collaborating on a streaming service that will serve as a one-stop shop for all things sports-related.

More Options Are Great, But Thinning Out Market

The NFL just became the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix for live sports

Venu Sports

Venu Sports will reportedly include nonexclusive content from ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNews, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV and ESPN+, as well as exclusive streams made specifically for the app.

Each of the four major American sports - hockey, football, baseball, and basketball - as well as Division I athletics at the collegiate level, will have a number of games and media events streamed through the service as well.

The NFL is in a unique position relative to the other sports since it has a more diverse portfolio of channels and companies airing its games. On top of Amazon, which owns the rights to Thursday Night Football, and NBC, which owns the rights to Sunday Night Football, CBS also owns a package of non-primetime games on Sundays.

It doesn't stop there, either. The league just agreed to a three-year deal with Netflix that will see the original streaming service get exclusive rights to air the Christmas Day slate of games this upcoming season, as well as holiday games in 2025 and 2026.

While having Venu Sports will be a nice option for fans looking to get live games and other sports shows in one convenient place, the market is becoming saturated beyond reason. Fans of all sports may find it untenable to keep up with their favorite teams when they have to go through so many channels and means to get the content they want.

Of course, this all could just be leading back towards a new version of cable, which would be the most roundabout way possible of restoring the status quo. If that happens, let's just hope the money and residuals go towards the creators and on-air talent, rather than the executives making fans jump through all these hoops in the first place.

Source: DiscussingFilm