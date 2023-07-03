Erling Haaland has seen a massive Fantasy Premier League price tag slapped on his head with the 2023-24 campaign approaching.

The Manchester City forward broke the goal scoring record in the Premier League with 36 goals in his 35 appearances.

With a sensational first season in England, it is safe to assume that he will be raking in the points once again next time out.

He is now the most expensive player on the game, pipping Mohamed Salah to top spot.

Haaland managed to score the highest point tally during the 2022/23 season with 272 points.

He faced tough competition from Salah and Harry Kane, but prevailed as the winner.

How much will Erling Haaland cost in FPL?

The official FPL Twitter account sent out a teaser for player prices ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Shortly after, Haaland was revealed as the most expensive player in the game with a price tag of £14 million, over £1 million more than Salah.

This makes him the joint most expensive FPL player in history alongside Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robin Van Persie.

The Norwegian is the spearhead of the most dominant team in recent history, a side looking to win their fifth league title in six years.

While City don't start the season with the easiest fixtures, Burnley (a) and Newcastle (H), Haaland is likely to be the most captained player on the game.

The 22-year-old netted a record of six Premier League hat-tricks during the 2022/23 season.

What other prices stand out in FPL?

Midfield maestros Martin Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes have been given identical prices at £8.5 million.

Martin Odegaard in Arsenal 4-0 Everton.

Having both been instrumental in both scoring and assisting for their respective clubs, Arsenal and Manchester United, they are sure to be popular choices when the season kicks off.

For anyone looking for a cheap striker, in order to get Haaland into their side, newly promoted side Luton Town and Sheffield United may have the answer.

Carlton Morris and Iliman Ndiaye performed admirably in the Championship as they helped guide their sides into the top flight.

Both forwards have been set a £5.5 million price tag, and present very good value options to allow for more expensive players elsewhere.

Newcomers to the league, Christopher Nkunku and Justin Kluivert, have also had their values revealed.

The new Chelsea man will cost £7.5 million, while Bournemouth's Dutch signing is given a moderate £5.0 million tag.