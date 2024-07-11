Highlights Premier League star Erling Haaland is named as the most-expensive player ever at £15.0m.

The first new values in Premier League Fantasy Football for 2024/25 have been revealed and Erling Haaland has been set as the most-expensive player of all time. The Manchester City ace will be worth a whopping £15.0m.

Seeing as the striker has bagged 63 goals in 66 league games, not to mention 13 assists and two titles along the way, it's not hard to see why he's been valued so highly. However, at such an astronomical fee, players of the online game will have to think carefully before committing so much money on just one player.

Before this current valuation, the highest starting fee for a player was £14.0m. This was shared by four players: Thierry Henry (Arsenal in 2006/07), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United in 2008/09, Robin van Persie (Manchester United in 2013/14), and Haaland last season.

FPL Prices Revealed

Haaland Worth £15.0m

Interestingly enough, as well as revealing the price for Haaland, the site has also shared values for one player from each of the newly promoted teams who have arrived from the Championship.

For Southampton, defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is worth £4.0m; at Ipswich Town, defender Leif Davis will cost £4.5m; and defender Ricardo Pereira of Leicester City will also cost £4.5m.

Fans will eagerly be awaiting further price reveals for more stars – such as Bukaya Saka of Arsenal and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool – with the Premier League set to begin 17 August 2024.

