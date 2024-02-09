Highlights Manchester City attackers Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are a must-have for FPL managers, but other City attackers come with higher risk due to uncertain minutes.

Liverpool's attacking players like Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are also attractive options to buy in Gameweek 24.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is one player who managers should consider selling.

Often with Fantasy Premier League, we’re cautious about over-committing to one particular team. With only 15 valuable spots, many are apprehensive about doubling or tripling up on one club when there are good options across all 20 teams. However, when a team is showing good form, has well priced assets and a good fixture run, it pays to be brave and stack up on one team if you believe they offer greater upside than the rest.

Chasing the upside

Manchester City are flying right now, and every season we see them finish strongly which should give us confidence to invest in their players. With Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne back fit, they’re a scary proposition for any team and when things click for Pep Guardiola’s men, they often feel like the only team in the league capable of beating anyone 5-0.

Goals are our currency in FPL so we have to back this attack in a big way. Haaland is, of course, a no-brainer. He’s changed the way we play FPL but owning him alone doesn’t see green arrows when City score well because everyone in your mini-league probably has him too.

Phil Foden is in the form of his career and has averaged a whopping 9.6 points per game in his last 5. No matter what system City play, there is always space for Foden which hasn’t always been the case. He can of course play wide left, wide right and false 9 if required, but his upturn in form is party down to playing in more central areas where he becomes a greater goal threat.

Whilst Haaland and Foden come with safe expected minutes, the majority of other City attackers feel high risk; Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez are potentially exciting picks but might only offer short-term rewards. Owners will worry about their minutes and sweating on City team news is never fun - 'Pep roulette' has stung FPL managers aplenty over the years.

Starts feel nailed for the safer de Bruyne but many will be priced out of a move for the Belgian who should always be worth our consideration. He’s arguably the most reliable source of assist points in the league and almost comes with a guarantee of additional bonus points when he does return.

Whilst City have arguably the best defence in the league, they don’t have a player that comes with high goal/assist threat as they’ve had in previous seasons – I’m looking at you Joao Cancelo. Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake however have all been secure starters of late and don’t break the bank.

Shots conceded on target (last 4 PL games) Nottingham Forest 14 Liverpool 14 Arsenal 13 Fulham 12 Manchester City 12

With a double gameweek on the horizon and a good Gameweek 24 fixture, if we are tripling up on Manchester City should we also be going big on Liverpool too? Absolutely. Home games vs Burnley and Luton in the next three come with potential for big hauls from their attacking players.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were disappointing against Arsenal but if we look at the handful of games before that, this is a team coping really well without Mohamed Salah (who should be back soon). Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are the obvious candidates and they come with favourable price tags so accommodating both is viable to many. Jota is listed as a midfielder so if you’re only looking at one, he will perhaps be the easier buy as competition to fill those limited three forward spots in our team is high.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks ready for successive starts and those that can afford will be tempted to invest. Do be wary that whilst Liverpool have a double Gameweek next week, they blank the week after so you might want be a little more apprehensive about investing in three of their players.

We’re reaching the point of the season where FPL starts to get a little more chaotic. It’s now not a given that each week will come with 10 fixtures and all 20 teams in action so those that plan ahead will be rewarded. At least six of the remaining 15 gameweeks will feature blanks and/or doubles and this is where engaged FPL managers can steal a march on their more casual mini-league rivals. A lot of the future disruption will hinder on FA Cup outcomes, and we can worry about that later but for now, this is what you need to know.

Gameweek 25: Two fixtures for Manchester City, Liverpool, Luton and Brentford

Two fixtures for Manchester City, Liverpool, Luton and Brentford Gameweek 26: No fixture for Chelsea, Spurs, Luton and Liverpool.

No fixture for Chelsea, Spurs, Luton and Liverpool. Gameweek 28: Two fixtures for Luton and Bournemouth.

Two fixtures for Luton and Bournemouth. Gameweek 29: Unknown but likely no fixture for around 10 teams.

Unknown but likely no fixture for around 10 teams. Gameweek 34: Unknown but likely blanks for some and doubles for others.

Unknown but likely blanks for some and doubles for others. Gameweek 37: Unknown but likely biggest double gameweek of season.

Who should be sold?

Often in FPL we have to sell players we like. Players you think will be a good source of points have to make way for players that you think will outscore them and if we’re not active in the transfer market then our teams generally suffer. The reality is, there are dozens of great picks in this game week-to-week so we have to be selective and at times ruthless with our thinking.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has been sold by over 200,000 managers so far this week off the back of a lacklustre display last time out. Harsh you might think considering he has been so good of late? Darwin and Haaland however are rightly more attractive for the immediate with Solanke facing Fulham, Newcastle and Manchester City in his next three. His expected numbers have been underwhelming in recent weeks too. Comparing his expected goal involvement (expected goals + expected assists) away from penalties, he ranks ninth amongst forwards.

Non-penalty xGI over last six Premier League fixtures Forward Non-Penalty xGI Darwin Nunez 4.78 Julian Alvarez 4.34 Elijah Adebayo 3.62 Chris Wood 3.31 Matheus Cunha 3.14 Ollie Watkins 3.09 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2.85 Joao Pedro 2.84 Dominic Solanke 2.54 Chiedozie Ogbene 2.48

Perhaps Solanke is a sell this week but if he looks sharp come Gameweek 27, do be open to the possibility of bringing him back ahead of Burnley and then a double Gameweek of Sheffield United and Luton – both at home.

In midfield we can offload Anthony Gordon who is flagged as a doubt for the weekend, and Jarrod Bowen hasn’t produced an attacking return in his last four. In defence the third and fourth most popular options should now be question marks in your team; Pervis Estupinan is struggling for minutes at Brighton and Pedro Porro isn’t offering the same attacking threat as he was a month ago for Tottenham.

Three differentials to buy

Luton are the only team with two double gameweeks in the next five. Alfie Doughty (5.5% owned) has four assists in his last four Premier League games and is always high and wide down Luton’s left. In the last 6 gameweeks he is second amongst all defenders for touches in the opposition box.

Pedro Neto (2.8% owned) started the season with eight assists in the opening ten gameweeks and if it wasn’t for his injury, he would be in all of our teams. He’s back now and already amongst the returns – he is undoubtedly Wolves’ best player and they will do well to hold on to in the summer.

Brentford’s fixture run is tough but Ivan Toney (6.3% owned) has a good record against the big boys. With a double gameweek in 25 and no blank in 26, he’s a good buy if you can find room for him.

Top tips

Now Haaland is back, the majority will captain him but the bookies expect Liverpool to score more than any other team this week (3+ goals) so Darwin and Jota are worth consideration if you’re comfortable betting against the game's most dangerous player.

Move now to set your team up for the double gameweek in 25 knowing three of the teams with two games also have excellent fixtures this gameweek. Taking a hit this week so you don’t have to next week could give instant rewards.

You can check out Gianni Buttice’s FPL team in the video below.