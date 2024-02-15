Highlights The triple captain chip should be deployed this week, with Erling Haaland the most trustworthy choice at Manchester City.

The free-hit chip is most fun to use in a blank gameweek but can also be used in a double gameweek with 11 players playing twice.

Ollie Watkins is the second most sold asset in the game this week with other in-form forwards facing a double gameweek.

FPL nerds adore this time of the season. The blank and double gameweeks force you to plan ahead and encourage activating the three precious chips. Looking ahead to the best chip usage, there are two obvious strategies for those with all their chips to play and both should be considered.

In both scenarios the triple captain chip should be deployed this week. It’s a rare double gameweek where two of the best teams in the league have a pair of fixtures. Manchester City host Chelsea and Brentford - where they scored a combined seven goals in the two corresponding away games earlier this season - whilst Liverpool travel to Brentford and host Luton. Four potentially high-scoring games; it’s too good an opportunity to miss.

Erling Haaland is clearly the most trustworthy of the attacking players at City to triple captain. Not only is he the best player in the game but when he’s fit he plays so worrying about the infamous ‘Pep roulette’ shouldn’t be a concern. Last time out against Everton, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva missed out which surprised many, and in the same game, Haaland notched a brace. The Norwegian has found his rhythm again after an extended time out injured, those 13 FPL points last time out will be enough to encourage the majority to triple captain him.

Alternatively, Foden could be a rogue differential captain choice with another goal and assist in the Champions League in the week. His numbers this season have been his best ever and he feels safe for a start week-on-week. Elsewhere, if you fancy Liverpool to outscore City then Darwin and Jota offer high upside even if registering 180 minutes over the two games feels unlikely.

Erling Haaland's last two PL apps Attempts 1st (joint) Shots inside the box 1st (joint) Penalty area touches 2nd (joint) Goals 2nd (joint) Expected goals 3rd

Using other chips

Expect to see blank gameweeks in 26 and 29 with double gameweeks in 25, 28, 34 and 37. GW29 will be the largest blank and GW34 and GW37 will be the largest doubles so chips should be used in and around these weeks.

Making unlimited changes for one week only, the free hit chip is perhaps the most fun. Many will look to use this in a blank gameweek when they can only field a handful of players, but others will sacrifice a low score in a blank and target a double gameweek with the chip and attempt to get 11 players playing twice. Likewise, if you target a big double gameweek for your bench boost, getting 180 minutes out of the entire 15-man squad is possible.

Strategy 1

DGW25: Triple Captain

BGW29: Free Hit

GW35/36: Wildcard

DGW37: Bench Boost

Strategy 2

DGW25: Triple Captain

GW30: Wildcard

DGW34: Free Hit

DGW37: Bench Boost

Focus on Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is back in full training but will he start both games in the double and should we bring him in?

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to get his talisman back as soon as possible but will also be wary of the hamstring injury that has seen him out for several weeks. High importance will be put on the EFL Cup Final which comes off of the back of the double gameweek and no doubt Salah will start against Chelsea.

Starting both Premier League games alongside the EFL Cup final would see Salah clocking three starts in eight days which is surely pushing it. It’s worth noting in the last couple of months we have seen Klopp ease the likes of Jota and Alexander-Arnold back with cameo substitute appearances before returning to the XI.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold injured again, Conor Bradley could be the go-to short-term replacement at around half the price of his superior. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are exciting picks this week and many will rightly target the duo. Mid-priced, explosive performers playing for a reliable attack with good fixtures. Do bear in mind Liverpool are one of four teams blanking alongside Chelsea, Spurs and Luton in Gameweek 26 so they could become an immediate sell if you’re short.

Decision time on Ollie Watkins

Behind Haaland and Bukayo Saka, Watkins is the third-highest owned player in the game featuring in around half of the 10 million plus FPL teams worldwide. Only Salah has earned more FPL points than him so far this season but with a blank last time out, Aston Villa’s form stuttering and other forwards with double gameweeks at cheaper prices like Darwin, Elijah Adebayo and Ivan Toney, Watkins is the second most sold asset in the game this week.

Last four Premier League appearances Non-pen xGI Actual goals + assists Darwin 3.57 4 Watkins 2.64 4 Toney 2.50 4 Alvarez 2.46 2 Hojlund 2.41 6 Adebayo 2.05 5 Calvert-Lewin 1.97 1 Ogbene 1.97 2

Double Gameweek Differentials

Goalkeepers have been an unpredictable source of FPL points this season and with two double gameweeks in the next four weeks expect save points aplenty from Thomas Kaminski.

Conor Bradley hit the ground running (literally) when he got his opportunity and in his two Premier League appearances, he returned 8 and 21 points respectively. Successive starts will be a concern and Joe Gomez could be preferred against more physical opposition like Luton.

With Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish likely out, Jeremy Doku’s minutes feel more assured, but will he start both? Even if he gets 120 minutes over the two games however, the Belgian winger offers high potential despite a failure to combine with Haaland for a goal this season - an extraordinary fact given how often he beats his man and has an easy cut back to a teammate 5-10 yards from goal.

Brentford don’t have the easiest fixtures but are a team that can cause the big boys problems. Toney plays every minute, is averaging a goal involvement every game and with more fixtures than most, he’s a dangerous option – somehow he is still under 10% owned.

Final thoughts

With future blank gameweeks on the horizon (gameweek 26 and 29), all three substitutes will be required if you’re not using chips these weeks so now is the time to replace any dead spots with reliable starters. Fortunately, teams like Brentford and Luton have a good variety of enablers.

