Highlights With Liverpool and Tottenham among the teams blanking in Gameweek 26, now could be the time to take some hits.

Consider loading up on Arsenal defenders with Mikel Arteta's men having the best defence in the Premier League right now.

Leon Bailey is an under-the-radar pick for FPL managers, while Newcastle's Anthony Gordon should also be considered.

Ironically, in a double gameweek which offered so much promise, Liverpool trio Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah picked up injuries in game one, Manchester City attackers underwhelmed, with Erling Haaland producing only the one goal (from an XG of 2.57).

It was the single gameweekers who grabbed the headlines. Ollie Watkins (13 points) and Dominic Solanke (12 points) were the two most-sold players last week and Bukayo Saka (15 points) also continues to punish the sellers. Were FPL managers foolish for backing so many doublers? Was it a bad call to triple captain Haaland? Not at all. This is a game which relies on a huge element of luck; back the decision not the outcome and blame variance.

Time to take hits as Liverpool blank

Liverpool, Chelsea, Luton and Tottenham have plenty of good FPL options and with all four teams blanking this week, expect many of your mini-league rivals to be forced into using a chip. Alternatively, you can avoid chips and be open to fielding 10/11 players by using an additional transfer or two. Taking hits in a blank gameweek to field 11 players is something that's widely accepted.

Through appearance points alone, a four-point hit is in fact a two-point hit and if you're bringing in players with good upside potential then you should be fine. Even more so, if those players strengthen your squad for the upcoming gameweeks you should be open to a minus four or even a minus eight this week.

Related Liverpool injury situation 'not great' before Chelsea final Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has raised doubts about his players' fitness ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Consider Arsenal defenders

With a blank gameweek and plenty of injuries, Liverpool players are a sell for most teams. Likewise, the likes of Pedro Porro, Richarlison and Pervis Estupinan will be sold en masse.

In seasons gone by you would target full-backs as we seek attacking returns together with clean sheets, however this season it’s been slim pickings. Gone are the days where you could bank on a goal or assist from Marcos Alonso, Joao Cancelo, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andy Robertson. Centre-backs have perhaps been more reliable this season and six of the top 12 ranked defenders in the game this season are indeed the less fashionable centre-backs; William Saliba, Gabriel, Virgil van Dijk, Fabian Schar, James Tarkowski and Joachim Andersen.

With lower assist threat, centre-backs are often seen as more boring picks which is why we’re always on the hunt for exciting attacking defenders. Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri and Aston Villa’s Alberto Moreno have caught the eye of late, both taking up good attacking average positions in their well-functioning teams. With good fixtures on the horizon these two differentials are worth consideration. Likewise, if you don’t already have three Arsenal players, note that they are clear and away the best defence in the league right now.

Last six gameweeks in the Premier League xG Conceded Actual goals conceded Arsenal 2.94 4 Nottingham Forest 5.39 10 Manchester City 6.21 5 Brighton 7.58 7 Everton 8.23 8 Bournemouth 9.58 14

Leon Bailey is under-the-radar pick

Jota will be the most sold player in the game this week and managers have an array of potential replacements to consider. Arsenal’s attacking numbers are off the charts and whilst many own Saka, Martin Odegaard has delivered 24 points in his last two. Frustratingly it looks like he has lost some set pieces to Declan Rice, which does lesser his appeal.

Meanwhile at Wolves, two players who could easily have been listed as forwards are delivering as budget midfielders this season. Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto are a lethal combination and whilst the South Korean comes with greater goal threat and should be on penalties, Neto is one of the league’s top creators with 11 assists from 15 starts this season. The underlying data marginally favours Hwang who has an expected goal involvement (expected goals + expected assists) this season of 8.77 vs 6.89 for Neto from a similar share of minutes.

Related Arsenal 'totally convinced' about Pedro Neto and Ivan Toney Arsenal are confident that Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Pedro Neto and Brentford striker Ivan Toney would shine at the Emirates Stadium

In theory, Wolves’ next four fixtures are worth targeting - Sheffield United (H), Newcastle (A), Fulham (H) and Bournemouth (H) - however they do often look more comfortable playing on the counter with space for the likes of Neto to gallop into and these opponents will likely player deeper blocks against an in-form Wolves team.

Newcastle continue to concede goals but still always look like scoring and Anthony Gordon has been their player of the season. With Callum Wilson out and Alexander Isak doubtful we could see midfielder Gordon playing as a No.9 again with the added bonus of taking penalties. The entry point of Arsenal away is unfortunate but it’s a great fixture run from gameweek 27 for Eddie Howe’s men.

Whilst they have underperformed on their expected data of late, Aston Villa are creating more big chances than any other and Leon Bailey is an under-the-radar pick. Having started 10 of the last 12, he’s been one of Villa’s standout players this season with seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Often the most advanced man on the pitch for Villa, his average position maps are similar to Salah’s at Liverpool. Douglas Luiz comes with a minutes guarantee and has set pieces and penalties in his locker, but Bailey is surely the more exciting of the two.

Last four gameweeks in the Premier League Big chances Actual goals Liverpool 21 16 Aston Villa 16 9 Brentford 16 6 Arsenal 15 16 Manchester City 15 10 Brighton 14 10 Everton 14 3 Manchester United 13 11

Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke will again be in demand this week and understandably so, but two forwards who have only around 10% ownership have had impressive returns of late if you’re hunting for a differential. Toney has four in his last six and seems to be fixture proof, with Brentford always looking like they will score against the big teams. £85,000-a-week Manchester United star Rasmus Holjund meanwhile has six in his last five games and very much looks like the No.9 United fans were hoping for.

Press conference clues will be as important as ever and we will be hoping for updates from some popular players that were benched last time out - de Bruyne and Estupinan come to mind. Be open to taking hits especially if it sets you up well for future doubles and blanks.

Note that in gameweek 28, Luton and Bournemouth double, and gameweek 29 is affected by the FA Cup. As things stand only West Ham, Aston Villa, Fulham, Spurs, Burnley and Brentford have a fixture with a likely two to four teams to be added to the Premier League roster.

Check out Gianni’s GW26 transfer plans in the video below: