Target Tottenham and Aston Villa assets if you don't plan to Free Hit in Gameweek 29.

Swerve Manchester United players for now, but be patient with Kevin De Bruyne.

A fundamental rule of Fantasy Premier League is to back good players from good teams. It seems obvious but sometimes FPL managers overcomplicate things and try to be too clever. In the last round of Premier League fixtures we saw big returns from Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey as Aston Villa scored four, hauls from Bukayo Saka Saka and Kai Havertz as Arsenal did the same, while Erling Haaland and Phil Foden clocked returns for Manchester City. None of these outcomes are big surprises which is why the aforementioned players are such reliable FPL assets.

FPL state of play

After blanks and doubles in the previous two gameweeks, a normal roster of fixtures is upon us and we’re back to what feels like a more simple game. 10 fixtures and all 20 teams in action. However, at this point in the season, we’re never too far away from planning our next chaotic week and not only is next week a small double gameweek (Bournemouth and Luton play twice), gameweek 29 sees the biggest blank of the season.

Until now we’ve been unsure of exactly who will play in two weeks’ time but now the FA Cup fifth round is over we can shop with clarity knowing eight teams have a league fixture; Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Spurs.

Target Tottenham and Aston Villa assets

Spurs and Villa are clearly the two obvious teams we should be targeting if we’re navigating 29 without a free hit. Spurs midfielders will be in demand but choosing which one is the standout option between Son, James Maddison, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski could lead to huge mini-league gains.

Meanwhile, Villa have shown glimpses this season of being a very good clean sheet team and now Ezri Konsa is back training, their chances of keeping others out should increase. They continue to be consistent in attack however and Watkins alongside Bailey is a lethal combination both on the pitch and in FPL. Luiz is firing on all fronts too and his attacking returns from open play have been one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Invest in Gabriel or Saliba at Arsenal

We’ve seen few returns from defenders of late and many who are getting frustrated over their defenders inability to keep clean sheets will be looking to buy a defender this week. If money is no object then Gabriel and William Saliba offer goal threat, bonus points potential and, most importantly, a reliable source of clean sheets.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are clearly going to be better defensively under their new managers. Since Nuno took over at the City Ground they’re ranked sixth best for expected goals conceded and under new boss Oliver Glasner, Palace kept a clean sheet last time out. It’s often the case when a new manager comes in to mid/bottom half of the table team, the first thing they address is the defence.

Coaching a team to be more dynamic in attack takes far longer than preparing them to be more secure at the back. Elsewhere, Manchester City, Brighton and Everton are conceding very few big chances of late and the likes of Nathan Ake, Lewis Dunk and Vitaliy Mykolenko should be in demand.

Last 6 Premier League matches Expected goals conceded Actual goals conceded Arsenal 1.88 3 Man City 5.53 3 Brighton 7.19 8 Everton 7.65 6 Nottingham Forest 8.20 13

Keep Kevin De Bruyne

Owned by over 27% of the game, Kevin De Bruyne has frustrated owners of late. His return from injury has seen a couple of eye-catching cameos but the lack of starts has been a huge issue for his owners. We’ve seen three starts in the seven games since he has returned to action and he is failing to justifying his premium price.

In cup competitions however he’s not only getting the minutes but the goal involvements too. Against Luton in the week we saw four De Bruyne assist four Haaland goals and with that performance owners should be patient and play him against a vulnerable-looking Manchester United team. The visit of Fulham to Old Trafford last time out saw arguably their worst performance of the season. Without their best player Joao Palhinha, Fulham forced 17 attempts on the United goal – not something you expect to see from any away team in the Premier League.

Haaland may be stuttering in the league but just like De Bruyne, his midweek performance was enough to even warrant the thought of selling him. Likewise, Phil Foden was given a well-earned rest in the week and has been City’s stand out performer in the last three months. Pep Guardiola has rewarded his performances with a run in the team playing in his favoured central role and after a rest in the FA Cup there’s no worry for his league minutes moving forward. With De Bruyne back in the XI it does however increase Foden’s chances of playing wide where he is still a good but not elite FPL performer.

Dominic Solanke is a doubt

Burnley away and then a double gameweek of Sheffield United and Luton at home is as good as it gets. You won’t find a better run of three fixtures all season and Bournemouth players have to be firmly on the radar. Frustratingly, their attacking midfielders rarely play 90 minutes with Marcus Tavernier being the stand-out of a good, but not great, bunch.

Dominic Solanke however is very much the talisman for this team and comes with zero rotation (when fit), penalty appeal and excellent attacking numbers. 14 goals and three assists already this season, Solanke is the focal point of every Bournemouth attack and all eyes will be on the Andoni Iraola press conference to see if Solanke is available.

If you’re backing a Cherries defender, Marcos Senesi will be the most popular although do be aware he’s two yellow cards away from a two-game suspension. Goalkeeper Neto is also worth a look as is the reliable Illia Zabarnyi who hasn’t missed a league game this season.

Swerve Man United players

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Sheffield United have been poor of late, whilst West Ham United showed us on Monday night that they can be an interesting FPL option when Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus are on their A game.

The like of Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Gordon have been amongst the most popular budget midfielders this season but until they’re playing in fully functional teams again, they’re a hard avoid.

As much as we’re recruiting a squad of 15 individuals, team form is something that has to be recognised when making your weekly transfer. So whilst these teams have plenty of good assets it's worth waiting until they get back to winning ways before we jump on the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kieran Trippier or Alexander Isak.

Bukayo Saka should be in captain conversation

Saka has really stepped of late having produced six goals in his last four league games – his underlying data is equally as impressive and despite us claiming Haaland has been getting so many big chances but failing to convert them in the league, in the last four games Saka has clocked an even higher xG.

Last four Premier League matches Erling Haaland Bukayo Saka Minutes 344 287 Goals 3 6 xG 3.56 3.98 xA 0.36 1.44 Goal attempts 23 18 Penalty area touches 33 36

If Saka is offering greater goal threat, knowing he earns an extra point for a goal, has the potential to earn a clean sheet point and performs so well in the bonus points system, Saka as a minimum, should be in the captaincy conversation this week. Watkins is flying high and travels to Luton where the home team score plenty but also concede a lot at home.

