With only eight Premier League teams in action in Gameweek 29 many will be deploying their free hit chip this week whilst others will be taking hits in an attempt to field an XI.

Making unlimited changes to your team for one week only is a fun luxury to have and the game’s newest chip is often used in blank or double gameweeks. Gameweek 29 is the biggest blank of the season and now is clearly a good time to activate the chip. Double gameweeks are forecast for 34 and 37 so some will hold out for these bigger upside weeks whilst others will use their wildcard and/or bench boost around this time and their free hit this week.

Take Hits if you Have no Free Hit Left

There is no optimal strategy and the use of chips is always team dependent. If you can field a strong eight players this week, then using the valuable free hit may not give you worthy enough gains. Taking hits is always an option and this week more than most it’s something that makes sense to those not free hitting. If you’re increasing your total number of players in action, through appearance points alone you will earn an additional two points and therefore the hit should be viewed as a -2 not a -4.

Of course, a minimum of two points a player isn’t always guaranteed which is why your hits have to be well thought out. Many will own the likes of Son Heung-min and Ollie Watkins already but to protect against free hit teams, players like Pedro Porro, James Maddison and Ivan Toney are worth getting in for a hit this week. The Tottenham Hotspur players, fresh from a 4-0 win at Villa Park, not only have a good fixture this weekend (away to Fulham) but host Luton Town in Gameweek 30. A hit for a Spurs player will surely pay off over those two games.

Speaking about Maddison after his goal against Aston Villa, Spurs boss Postecoglou said: “Madders is one who has to be more advanced. We know he has the quality to score from just about anywhere.”

That is music to the ears of FPL managers ahead of the trip to Fulham. Elsewhere at Spurs; Porro and Destiny Udogie always offer you the chance of an attacking return. Udogie brings slightly greater goal threat, but Porro has much better assist threat and is sharing set pieces so is worth the extra money. Son will be a lock for most, but Dejan Kulusevski always plays and offers an alternative option to an exciting attacking team.

Best Premier League attacks in last six gameweeks xG – expected goals Aston Vila 12.59 Tottenham 10.71 Fulham 9.82 Luton 9.29 Nottingham Forest 9.09 West Ham 7.80 Brentford 7.69 Burnley 5.70

Consider Aston Villa Assets

Every time Aston Villa have lost in the Premier League this season they have immediately bounced back with a win and a two-goal minimum the following gameweek. Ollie Watkins is the third-highest owned player in the game so to really benefit from a big Villa score you need an additional attacker.

Leon Bailey has formed a good partnership with Watkins up top and has started 10 of the last 11 league games. With eight goals and nine assists he’s been a reliable source of FPL points. Douglas Luiz however, has outscored Bailey this season and comes with penalty appeal but with John McGinn suspended and Boubacar Kamara injured, expect the Brazilian to be even deeper than usual which limits his open play threat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 13 players have scored more Premier League goals than Douglas Luiz (9) this season.

Clean Sheet Points Unlikely

Predicting a clean sheet this week is difficult and none of the eight teams are rated higher than 30% likely to shut their opponents out according to the bookies. Goalkeepers that can mop up save points and defenders that have a chance of an attacking return should therefore be on the radar. Outside of the Spurs full-backs, Sergio Reguilon and Mads Roerslev are always high and wide for Brentford and Alberto Moreno at Villa is always threatening.

Luton’s Alfie Doughty is still catching the eye as the chief creator for the Hatters and whilst a clean sheet feels near impossible, an assist is always on the cards. He’s now on nine for the season and only Kieran Trippier has more amongst defenders.

Luton are always fun to watch and their games are end-to-end thrillers at the moment. ‘You go, I go’ is an approach Luton seem comfortable with and while Nottingham Forest under Nuno Santo have been far more reserved I think they could get dragged in to a basketball style match this weekend. 50 goals have been scored in Luton’s last 11 league matches, an average of 4.5 goals a game, and if this theme continues then we should be buying Luton and Forest attackers.

Best Premier League defences in last six gameweeks xGC – expected goals conceded Nottingham Forest 8.32 Spurs 8.35 Fulham 9.15 Aston Villa 10.71 Brentford 11.10 West Ham 11.48 Burnley 12.37 Luton 15.14

Interestingly, Forest do have the best defensive data of the eight teams in action, but Luton have only failed to score once at home this season. Six Luton players notched attacking returns against Bournemouth in the week but their number 9 and second-highest owned player Carlton Morris blanked despite registering a healthy 0.62 xG from a couple of chances. With Elijah Adebayo still out injured, expect Morris to get another 90 minutes against Forest.

Nottingham Forest and Luton Could Produce Lots of Goals

Nottingham Forest have failed to score in their last couple, but if they go toe-to-toe with Luton, goals will be flowing. Nuno doesn’t seem settled on his preferred front line and the likes of Chris Wood, Divock Origi and Taiwo Awoniyi don’t come with the guarantee of a start. Morgan Gibbs-White however is an ever-present, will likely be on penalties and was Forest’s most advanced player vs Brighton according to the average position maps.

Anthony Elanga is arguably the more exciting midfield choice and although some will be put off by his benching last time out, expect lots of free hit drafts to include the former Manchester United man who will be backed to start at Kenilworth Road.

Muniz, Paqueta and Wissa Could be Great Differentials

There are a wealth of attacking differentials to consider this week away from Villa, Spurs Luton and Forest.

Rodrigo Muniz and Willian have good home form for Fulham, Yoane Wissa has been starting and scoring for Brentford and Lucas Paqueta has been unbelievable since he returned from injury at West Ham. Meanwhile, Burnley will create chances for David Datro Fofana who scored a cracker last weekend.

Son, Toney and Watkins all Great Captaincy Options

Captaincy is an interesting debate this week and although the majority will give Son the armband because of his haul against Villa, Ivan Toney and Watkins should not go unnoticed either.

Toney has the best fixture and what we know from Burnley at home this season is they will give you chances aplenty. Similarly, West Ham have been defensively poor of late and Watkins is a legit captain candidate with nine of his 16 league goals coming away from home this season.

