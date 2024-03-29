Highlights Fantasy Premier League managers need either Mohamed Salah or Darwin Nunez in their team.

Salah, Cole Palmer and Son Heung-min are the strongest captaincy options for Gameweek 30.

Begin to consider that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all have double Gameweeks incoming.

With the international break out of the way, we are now in the final stretch of the Premier League season. An age-old debate amongst Fantasy Premier League managers this time of year is; Should you concentrate your transfers on players with something to play for or target those who can play with a little more freedom as they settle for mid table mediocrity?

Most prefer the former but you can’t deny teams like Fulham and Wolves are playing with less pressure and have both won three of their last four with the likes of Alex Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pablo Sarabia all earning big FPL points.

There is no doubt however that teams on the cusp of European places or chasing the title are more reliable and offer a plethora of good FPL options. With the recent double and blank gameweeks, teams like Bournemouth and Luton have been our focus but now is the time to re-invest in the best teams again.

Prioritise Bringing in Arsenal and Liverpool Players

Concentrating on the three teams in the title race feels like the play and with 10 fixtures remaining for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City and only nine gameweeks, all three will get a double gameweek before the season is out. With Manchester City the only one of the trio involved in the FA Cup they are very likely to double in gameweek 37, while Liverpool and Arsenal have a confirmed double gameweek 34 – the same weekend as the FA Cup semi-finals. With this in mind, Liverpool and Arsenal players should be a priority when making our transfers.

The entry point for Arsenal looks much better next week than this – they take on Manchester City at the Etihad this weekend followed by a good run of games from gameweek 31 starting with Luton at home.

The fixture ticker looks great for Liverpool from the off with home games against Brighton, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in the next four. Mohamed Salah hasn’t started the last eight Premier League games which has seen his ownership drop to under 25% - we'll likely not see him this lowly owned again this season. This gives us an opportunity and many out there with de Bruyne will surely be making the switch if funds allow.

Elsewhere at Liverpool, with Diogo Jota still injured and Cody Gakpo struggling to find form, Darwin Nunez is showing some signs of consistency with attacking returns in each of the last four Premier League games he’s featured in. Priced at £7.5m, Nunez has potential to be one of the best value picks in the game. Playing number 9 in one of the best attacks in the league, he should be hard to ignore and it's somewhat surprising his ownership is still around 15%.

Premier League forwards - box attempts in 2023-24 Per 90 minutes Darwin Nunez 4.61 Rodrigo Muniz 4.60 Erling Haaland 3.95 Gabriel Jesus 3.74 Timo Werner 3.06 Oliie Watkins 3.00 Dominic Solanke 2.68 Statistics correct as of 29-03-24

Fulham Striker Rodrigo Muniz is Criminally Overlooked

At under 5% owned, these three players are being criminally overlooked. Fulham’s Muniz has now scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League starts and plays Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in his next two. Raul Jimenez is now back fit, and Fulham’s system only allows for one striker but Muniz has firmly played his way into the XI, although do be aware he will be prone to some early substitutions.

Eberechi Eze has been the main man at Crystal Palace for a long time but under Roy Hodgson the brakes were often on, and we saw a defence-first approach at Selhurst Park with limited numbers committed forward. Oliver Glasner however has an attack-minded philosophy which will greatly benefit Eze. Palace last played a competitive match three weeks ago and fans will be hoping the likes of Eze and co are well rested rather than a little rusty as they take on Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in the space of four days.

Nicolas Jackson has had lots of criticism from neutral fans in his debut season – he’s not the easiest on the eye and admittedly he’s been responsible for missing some big chances but his numbers are really good with 14 goals in all competitions so far. He’s looked sharp when he’s been asked to play on the left but in recent weeks as the number 9, he’s grown in confidence and the goals are flowing.

Salah, Son and Cole Palmer are Best Captaincy Options

With Manchester City and Arsenal playing each other, most will ignore Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka this week and look to the attacks of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah will be popular but Son Heung-min and Cole Palmer have the better fixtures. Son has a history of bullying newly-promoted teams and with Luton’s attacking philosophy, expect Son to get chances aplenty.

Meanwhile Chelsea are starting to score more and have averaged 2.75 goals a game in their last four. With Burnley up next at Stamford Bridge, Palmer is a legit captaincy option. Many will look at Palmer’s FPL price and dismiss him for the armband but make no doubt about it, he’s delivering like a premium asset. Only seven players in the entire game have more FPL points than him this season - no mean feat when his first start didn’t come until gameweek 7.

