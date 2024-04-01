Highlights Fantasy Premier League managers should look to invest in Arsenal players, with their attacking stars options to consider.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is a must-have and represents the obvious captain choice for Gameweek 31.

Selling Ollie Watkins could be an option to consider given his injury issue and Aston Villa's fixtures for the remainder of the Premier League season.

The home stretch of the season is upon us and many who have been saving their chips in Fantasy Premier League need to start committing to when they’re using them. Triple captain chips can be played anytime with little planning, but bench boost, free hit and wildcards should be part of a well thought out strategy.

The wildcard is more powerful than the other chips but is this the week to pull the trigger? For many the answer to this all-important question should come down to; have you used your free hit and bench boost chips? If the answer is yes, then the wildcard should perhaps be saved, but if not, then now could be good time to activate your wildcard allowing you to use your free hit and bench boost chips around the doubles of gameweek 34 and 37 – remember you can’t use your wildcard and a chip on the same week.

Crystal Palace a Good Option for Double Gameweek

Gameweek 34 will see double gameweeks for seven teams: Arsenal, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Everton and Sheffield United. Many will rightly beeline to players from Arsenal and Liverpool but the likes of Crystal Palace should not go unnoticed bearing in mind their double is two home games vs West Ham and Newcastle. Daniel Munoz, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta are all good enablers that might allow the transfer in of a certain Mohamed Salah this week. Of course, budget Crystal Palace players can be used as good first bench option now and added to your XI for when they double.

It’s worth noting the teams doubling later in the season have not been announced by the Premier League yet but because of available midweek windows and what history tells us, the Premier League schedulers are likely to give double gameweeks to a further six teams in gameweek 37: Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Brighton, Manchester United and Newcastle.

Arguably there is a wider base of good FPL options in this batch of doubles and therefore the bench boost will make sense to many who are happy owning players from these clubs for the run in. Free Hit on the other hand may lend itself better to those looking to have fun on one-week punts in gameweek 34. For those wanting to hold the wildcard, then playing it in gameweek 35 or 36 allows you to ‘dead end’ your team around double gameweek 34 if you’ve already used the free hit.

Invest in Arsenal and Liverpool Players

The fixture ticket looks good for Arsenal and with their defensive numbers being the best in the league by a considerable margin, there is a strong argument to double up on their defence. As well as a confirmed double gameweek 34 they play Luton, Brighton and Aston Villa in the next couple of weeks. Ben White (125 points), William Saliba (119 points) and Gabriel (109 points) all rank in the top four best performing defenders this season.

Arsenal's Defensive Rank (2023/2024) Goals conceded 1st Expected goals conceded 1st Clean sheets 1st Goal attempts conceded inside the box 1st Goal attempts conceded on target 1st Headed goal attempts conceded 1st All stats correct as of 01/04/2024

With Luton at home up next the entry point for Arsenal attackers is also appealing. Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz offer an alternative to the mass owned Bakayo Saka and an attacking double up is an option many won’t be able to consider if they’re stacked up on the Arsenal back line. Odegaard and Havertz are mid-priced and both have the potential to deliver, with the reliability of a premium asset for the run in.

Mohamed Salah may have only picked up 7 points in Gameweek 30 but he clocked 12 shots versus Brighton, the most he’s ever taken in a Premier League match. Non owners got away with it, but will surely all will be moving heaven and earth to bring him in this week? Before their double gameweek Liverpool have home games versus Sheffield United and Crystal Palace and a trip to Old Trafford and the ceiling for FPL hauls feels as high as ever for Salah. Going without Salah for this run feels high risk and he is of course the obvious captain this week which is why a four-point hit is encouraged to bring him in.

GW30 - All Outfield Players Goals Attempts FPL Points Mohamed Salah 12 7 Cole Palmer 9 15 Ivan Toney 9 6 Rodrigo Muniz 7 7 Anthony Gordon 6 8 Keane Lewis-Potter 6 3 Son Heung-min 6 10

To really profit from Liverpool goals, arguably owning Salah isn’t enough and Darwin Nunez offers similar upside. Conor Bradley also provides FPL managers with hope of a haul and whenever he plays, he catches the eye as a player that always pops up in the opposition box – despite conceding and not registering an attacking return, he still earned two bonus points last time out. His goal for Northern Ireland last week was out of this world and he’s clearly playing with confidence. With Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured, Bradley is a great short- term punt for those shopping for a budget defender.

Newcastle's Harvey Barnes Could be a Differential

Alexander Isak is the games most transferred in player this week which isn’t surprising given his 15 points last time out. The fixtures look great for the Swede who is an elite number 9 always capable of big FPL returns, the issue for many managers has been the lack of confidence over his minutes because of his poor injury record of late. However he played 180 minutes for Sweden in the last international break which is a great indicator of his current fitness. Newcastle looks like a team who know they’re weak at the back and will just aim to outscore you and the end-to-end games can only benefit players like Isak. With Gordon now suspended, 1% owned Harvey Barnes could be a fun differential.

After hitting the post, Ollie Watkins was taken off at half time with a hamstring issue in Aston Villa’s 2-0 derby win over Wolves. He is now a doubt to play in gameweek 31 and given the fact that he also plays Manchester City away, costs 9.0m and doesn’t benefit from a double gameweek again this season, there is an argument to sell the best performing player in FPL this season.

Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney, Nicholas Jackson, Darwin and Isak are all cheaper than Watkins and this sale might be required to enable the addition of Salah this week as part of a 4-point hit.

