Midweek rounds of Premier League action are always entertaining, and the short turnaround doesn’t allow for much Fantasy Premier League planning time as yet another gameweek deadline fast approaches and there are some important questions to answer, mainly centered around the game’s premium assets.

Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland Expected to Return

In short, expect them both to start at the weekend. Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday and Pep Guardiola has been quoted saying Haaland was having his ‘minutes managed’ with his teams full-on schedule in the next couple of weeks in mind. Haaland’s form hasn’t been the best of late, but he’s still the game’s most dangerous player and with a gameweek 33 fixture against Luton next weekend, expect him to return as the obvious captain candidate even if he isn’t necessarily the go to with the armband this weekend. More on that later.

Meanwhile, Saka wasn’t available to play midweek but was training with the team prior to the match and narrowly missed out as a precaution. Whilst the Brighton and Aston Villa fixtures perhaps don’t look like high-ceiling games for Saka, knowing he has a double coming up in gameweek 34 he’s a must-hold unless he’s surprisingly confirmed to be out this weekend.

Arsenal's run of games might not look the most explosive for their attacking assets but defensively they continue to be the best team to invest in. It’s now five Premier League clean sheets in seven for Mikel Arteta’s men as their back line continues to outperform all others.

If Arsenal defenders are too expensive for your budget, sub 5% owned Rayan Ait-Nouri has caught the eye in recent weeks. Wolves have a bit of an injury crisis up front and with Pedro Neto out long term and Hwang Hee-chan also injured, Ait-Nouri has been asked to play in a more advanced role and was Wolves’ third most advanced player versus Burnley when you look at the average position maps.

Listed as a defender he has essentially been playing on the left of a front three and is clocking lots of penalty area touches with an expected goal involvement of 0.35, 0.69 and 0.38 in his last three. To put that into perspective that’s a higher accumulative total than Phil Foden, Eberechi Eze, Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke – all four of which have been good FPL assets in recent weeks. Sure, his attacking numbers will dip if/when Ait-Nouri is asked to play left back but he will still be given license to attack and with four of his next five league games at home, including a double gameweek, there is a lot to like about the Algerian.

Phil Foden is a Must-Have With Son One Who Could be Sacrificed

Foden’s ownership decreased ahead of gameweek 31 as managers used his as a makeweight for Mohamed Salah. With a negative 70,053 net transfers out, those that did hold him in their team were rewarded with a 20 point haul – the most of any player this gameweek alongside Cole Palmer. Foden is a different beast when he plays centrally and when Kevin de Bruyne is out of the team there’s clearly a higher chance of big returns as the Englishman becomes the main source of creativity from central positions.

Foden has spoken about his desire to play as the number 10 and has benefited from de Bruyne’s injuries this season. Nevertheless, when de Bruyne’s back in the starting XI, as he’s likely to be this weekend, Foden is still a great FPL pick and it can’t be forgotten his other 20-point haul this season came from playing wide, alongside de Bruyne against Brentford a couple of months ago.

As obvious a buy as Foden is right now, there is no clear sacrificial lamb in most FPL teams. The template midfield of Salah, Saka, Cole Palmer and Son Heung-min has been performing well and culling one of them isn’t easy.

Son was disappointing against West Ham and after a lacklustre performance in attack, Ange Postecoglou may be forced to freshen things up which could see Timo Werner benched and Richarlison coming in - which could force Son out wide. Like Foden, Son’s FPL returns have been more explosive and consistent from central areas this season and this, together with no fixture in gameweek 34 for the South Korean could encourage FPL managers to offload him.

Muniz and Mateta Should be Considered in Attack

Many have a template looking midfield but up front there are several great combinations with no obvious front two alongside Haaland. As many offload Ollie Watkins; Darwin Nunez, Alexander Isak and Dominic Solanke are the standout mid-priced replacements. As good as Solanke has been he plays in a team who have a relatively low ceiling whilst Darwin and Isak are playing in teams capable of scoring three or four goals in any given game.

If you’re looking to find funds, there are plenty of budget options in attack too. Rodrigo Muniz, Chris Wood, Jean-Philippe Mateta are all leading the line for their teams, all scoring goals and somehow all priced under 5 million. Deciding between the trio should probably come down to your chip strategy and it’s worth noting Mateta doubles in gameweek 34 for those not using their wildcard or free hit that week.

Five Standout Captaincy Options With Salah out for Man Utd Revenge

It’s common to approach a gameweek with a captaincy debate over two or even three players but this week presents a more difficult decision where five players can barely be split.

2023-24 Premier League Season xGI PER 90 (expected goal involvement per 90) xGC rank of opponent (expected goals conceded) Mohamed Salah 1.06 Manchester United 12th best at home Erling Haaland 1.03 Crystal Palace 4th best at home Cole Palmer 0.80 Sheffield United 20th best at home Son Heung-min 0.64 Nottingham Forest 10th best away Phil Foden 0.56 Crystal Palace 4th best at home

From the five obvious candidates only Palmer and Son played 90 minutes in the week. Foden was given a mini-rest with his substitution in the 79th minute but Salah (59 minutes) and Haaland who was rested completely could go into the weekend games with a little more in the tank. Finding these tiny marginal gains could be what splits the difference this week, none more so than the opponents' defensive record, and it’s worth noting Palmer plays a Sheffield United team with the worst home expected goals conceded in the league. He’s also a flat track bully against newly promoted teams and will be flying after his first senior hat-trick.

Meanwhile Salah has the highest expected goal involvement per 90 of all five players and plays a Manchester United team who have been facing shots galore in recent weeks. There’s also the narrative of a revenge mission given Liverpool’s recent defeat in the FA Cup Quarter Final to their bitter rivals. Wherever you land, there’s no right or wrong answer and this week’s decision should probably come down to backing your instinct. A guilt-free, gut shot punt, because why not? FPL is only a game after all, and games must be fun.

