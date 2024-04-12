Highlights Fixture congestion leads to player rotation in Fantasy Premier League - solid substitutes are needed now more than ever.

Managers should consider picking Luis Diaz over Darwin Nunez, with better minutes and performance data for FPL success.

The obvious captaincy options are Erling Haaland vs Luton and Mohamed Salah vs Crystal Palace.

Fixture congestion is affecting most of the league’s biggest teams and with matches every three or four days for many, we are now entering silly season of player availability in Fantasy Premier League. Whether it's injuries or rotation, there are very few players we can now hang our hat on to play every minute of league football for the run-in.

In the last fortnight alone, we have seen surprise benchings for five of the game's most reliable and popular assets; Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, a 59th minute substitution for Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka missing out through injury. Sure these players rack up the points but half of their appeal has been their consistency in racking up sets of 90 minutes, back-to-back, week on week. But with many involved in Europe, double gameweeks in 34, 35 and 37 and the FA Cup semi-finals still to be played, expect rotation to continue to play its part.

One simple move to combat this is to ensure you always have a good first sub option. Burnley or Luton defenders might be suitable for the third bench slot but not the first. It is best each week to assume your first substitute will play so rather than pick 11, pick 12. There are plenty of good cheap options with budget forwards Rodrigo Muniz, Chris Wood, Jean-Philippe Mateta all worth consideration.

Goals, Goals, Goals

Our currency in FPL is goals. The performance of your attackers is what determines a green or red arrow each week and it should always be noted when scouting midfielders or forwards in FPL, you don’t need a team to be winning football matches, you just need them to be scoring goals. The likes of Chelsea and Newcastle might not be the most reliable in terms of result, but they are consistent in their goal threat and the likes of Cole Palmer, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are outstanding options.

Harvey Barnes and Noni Madueke are far from nailed starters but have shown glimpses in recent weeks which could have seen them play their way in to the starting XI and if so, they come with high upside as both see plenty of penalty area touches, direct running and plenty of shots for their respective attacking sides.

Last four Premier League matches Attempts total Big chances total Actual goals Liverpool 106 16 8 Chelsea 79 13 11 Fulham 72 4 7 Manchester City 65 13 9 Newcastle 65 12 8 Tottenham 61 10 6

Over the course of the season, Liverpool have clocked the most attempts and the most big chances but in the league and their last four form is even more impressive in terms of underlying data. The eye test tells us that Jurgen Klopp's men are putting up big shot numbers but the numbers back it up and show us they are clear and away the most exciting attack in the league at the moment despite their midweek loss to Atalanta.

Conversion, however, has been their issue with only eight goals from 16 big chances in their last four matches. Mohamed Salah has been off his game with 17 points in the four games since he returned from injury. Meanwhile Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, whilst both looking sharp aren’t contributing perhaps as much as you might expect for three players from the best attack in the league.

From the six teams top of the attempts charts, only Liverpool double in gameweek 34 so it’s no surprise to see price rises for Salah, Darwin, Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister in recent weeks. With Crystal Palace at home before a double gameweek of Fulham and Everton, expect the price rises to continue. Diaz, who is only 12% owned and somewhat of a differential, is amongst the top five most transferred players in this gameweek. He’s reliable for minutes too and in his last 10 game, he’s played 90 in seven of those with two lots of 88 minutes and an 82-minute appearance. The same can’t be said for teammate Darwin who sees a lot more in the way of early substitutions.

Darwin Nunez vs Luis Diaz Analysis

Last four gameweeks Darwin Diaz Minutes 240 268 XG (actual goals) 1.27 (1) 1.77 (2) XA (actual assists) 0.66 (1) 0.96 (1) Goal attempts 14 13 Pen area touches 31 32

Darwin usually outperforms all players in the league for xG (expected goals) but hasn’t been clocking his usual big chance volume in recent weeks. His numbers aren’t bad by any stretch and he’s still a very good FPL option but Diaz perhaps is the better pick. Not only are his minutes more stable but his data is better. Diaz was left out of the XI for the Atalanta match midweek and had 30 minutes off the bench in what could be seen as a mini rest going into the Crystal Palace game where he will surely start.

Darwin meanwhile played an hour on Thursday night, his eighth start in a row in all competitions and with the return of Diogo Jota from injury, many will consider his place now under threat as three starts in gameweek 33 and the double of 34 look unlikely.

Erling Haaland is Obvious Captaincy Choice

On paper Haaland at home to Luton feels so obvious. With his rest against Aston Villa in gameweek 31, most expect the big man to start despite this match being wedged between the two Real Madrid games. Last time out against Luton in the FA Cup back in February, it can’t be forgotten the Norwegian scored a whopping five goals. Some would argue that was his last outstanding performance for City as he continues to be criticised in the media for his all-round game – often the case when forwards aren’t putting up their usual goal numbers.

Phil Foden is a doubt for the Luton match which further increases the chances of a Kevin de Bruyne start who offers an alternative captaincy option. Superb in gameweek 32 and will surely start this weekend after sickness saw him miss the Real Madrid match. Elsewhere look to Liverpool who will continue their high shot volume against Crystal Palace at Anfield. Salah has a good record against Crystal Palace but for those chasing Diaz could be a high upside pick.

