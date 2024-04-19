Highlights Save your wildcard for Gameweek 35 and be wary of transferring in Tottenham and Chelsea players yet.

Crystal Palace playmakers Olise and Eze should be top targets, while Liverpool and Arsenal assets must not be overlooked.

Salah will likely be the most popular captain choice, but single gameweekers like Foden shouldn't be ignored.

Five rounds of Premier League fixtures remain, three of which are double gameweeks which carry the biggest opportunity to make gains on mini-league rivals. Planning ahead with free transfers and deploying any remaining chips to maximise on double gameweek players is absolutely essential for the run-in.

Save Your Wildcard

Do not use your wildcard because the teams that double in gameweek 34 do not double again this season. Wildcard in gameweek 35 and ‘dead end’ this week and bring in players due to double next week.

Do not Transfer in Tottenham and Chelsea Players Yet

Tottenham and Chelsea are the only two teams owed two extra fixtures so will double in both gameweek 35 and 37. Hold on transferring in their players however as Chelsea face a tough trip to Arsenal and Spurs don’t play this week.

Gameweek 37 sees Manchester City, Brighton, Newcastle and Manchester United also doubling, but first up Gameweek 34 has a whopping seven teams with the extra fixture which is why so many will be using their free hit or bench boost this week.

Liverpool and Arsenal players will be rightly be popular but Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Wolves players cannot be ignored. Everton and Sheffield United are often overlooked but with the additional fixture the likes of Jordan Pickford, Vitali Mykolenko, Ben Brereton Diaz or Oliver McBurnie are interesting options this week if you fancy Everton for a clean sheet or Sheffield United to score a couple against the leaky Burnley and Manchester United.

Related Man Utd Likely to Miss Out on Michael Olise Michael Olise has been linked with Manchester United in the past but a move looks increasingly unlikely this summer due to their league status.

Crystal Palace are Flying

Many might look at Crystal Palace’s away win at Anfield and think it was a smash and grab but those that watched will recognise that Palace were good value for their win, even if goalkeeper Dean Henderson pulled off a couple of worldie saves. For those on free hit, triple Palace looks like a smart move.

Organised in their 3-4-2-1 structure and gone of the days of defending first, Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz are wing backs who are now encouraged to get forward whilst also benefiting from clean sheet points. With two home games against West Ham and Newcastle the fixtures are tempting for those using their free transfer too.

The front three of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta contributed to an attack who earned an expected goals of nearly 2.0 at Anfield. With the wing backs providing the width, Eze and Olise find themselves in more central areas than they’re used to and with that carry a higher goal threat. Meanwhile, Mateta has fed off scraps for most of his time in south London but is now benefiting from the service being provided behind him – he’s arguably playing the best football of his career.

All three are excellent options this week and it’s difficult to split them. As always individual team structure will likely dictate if you buy forward Mateta or one of the talented playmakers if a midfield transfer is more viable for your team.

Crystal Palace Playmakers in 2023-24 Premier League season Olise Eze Minutes 837 1,634 xG per 90 0.34 0.37 Actual goals 6 7 xA per 90 0.32 0.23 Actual assists 3 3

Eze ‘per 90’ underlying numbers and his actual output both fall marginally below Olise’s, however unlike his teammate he’s not one week back in the team from a lengthy time out through injury. Olise buyers may be apprehensive about two starts in four days and Eze perhaps feels safer for 170-180 minutes.

Olise’s nine returns in half the game time of Eze’s ten will of course turn some heads and both are great options this week. Taking penalties is a big draw for FPL managers and both have taken spot kicks this season. Olise scored his penalty when Eze was on the pitch but it must be noted Eze had only been playing a matter of minutes when the spot kick was awarded in injury time at the Etihad. By all accounts, with the information we have, Eze is still the club's designated penalty taker and that should swing the decision if you’re on the fence.

Liverpool and Arsenal Assets Must be Considered

Liverpool and Arsenal offer a plethora of options. The usual suspects of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez will get a lot of love at Liverpool whilst Bukayo Saka and the Arsenal back line will come with sky-high ownership, but there’s plenty of differentials in the two teams too and for those chasing it might be time to think outside the box.

Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all spent extended time on the sidelines and now they’re all back in the team we should be cautious about them earning back-to-back starts in the double gameweek. Off the back of their trip to Bergamo on Thursday night, Liverpool travel to Fulham, Everton and West Ham in the space of six days and the Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday turnaround will be seen as high risk for Jurgen Klopp who will want to rely on this trio of players for the run in.

Robertson who is a week or two ahead with his recovery feels safer for two starts in gameweek 35 but Jota and Alexander-Arnold are the more explosive assets and if you’re happy rolling the dice on their expected minutes, the ceiling feels high, especially given their low ownership. Liverpool have been struggling to score goals of late and this duo are arguably Liverpool’s best creator and best natural finisher outside of Salah. Klopp will surely want them to be given every chance of playing both games.

Related Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Despite the win, Liverpool have been eliminated from the Europa League

Arsenal’s attack has been very productive this season and whilst Saka carries high ownership, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are surprisingly both under 20% owned. After a brilliant goalscoring run, Mikel Arteta surprisingly played Havertz in midfield last time out, a move which backfired as Arsenal failed to register a goal against Aston Villa. Still chasing the title, expect the German to return to the number 9 position ahead of the Wolves and Chelsea matches, which together with the gameweek 36 match against Spurs, comes in the space of 8 days, not quite the demanding schedule of fellow title chasers Liverpool.

The concern with Arsenal now however is that their heads have dropped after losing to Bayern Munich in the week and now back-to-back defeats which for some might feel like their season is over, but make no doubt about it the title race isn’t a foregone conclusion and the Wolves match is now massive.

Single Gameweeker vs Double Gameweeker

FPL managers can be guilty of ignoring single gameweek assets in a week with so many players in action twice and with the football Manchester City are playing, be cautious about selling or benching attackers like Phil Foden or Erling Haaland. Given the choice, these two should be in your starting XI ahead of a Bournemouth or Wolves defender who play twice for example.

Salah Will be Most Popular Captain

Two bites at the cherry gives Salah and Saka a huge advantage over Haaland this week and going for a doubler from Arsenal, Liverpool or even Crystal Palace feels like the smart play. Salah’s form has been poor but with two good fixtures, guaranteed minutes together with the romantic narrative of this possibly being the last time you ever captain the Egyptian King (those transfer rumours to Saudi aren’t going away) expect him to be the most popular choice.

See Gianni Buttice’s free hit draft below: