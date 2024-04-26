Highlights This is the week to use your FPL Wildcard.

Tottenham and Chelsea both have five fixtures in the next three gameweeks so prioritise their attackers.

Son Heung-min and Cole Palmer are the best captaincy options.

If you still have a Fantasy Premier League wildcard, this is the week to pull the trigger.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are about to play five games in three rounds of fixtures. Four further teams also have a double in gameweek 37 and this is a chance to load up on players from these six teams. This isn’t a case of bringing in poor FPL assets just because they have an additional fixture. We’ve all been guilty of that in the past.

A wildcard squad now could bring in three players each from Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle. Those 12 players accumulatively speaking have an additional 18 fixtures over players who play for one of the 14 teams that don’t have any double gameweeks remaining this season. That’s potentially 18 extra sets of 90 to put up some big FPL hauls.

Trust Spurs and Chelsea to Score Goals

To score, yes. To win, no. But winning doesn’t actually matter in FPL. Goals are our currency and these teams notch enough attacking returns to justify the decision to invest. Both teams have been reliable sources of goals this season scoring the 6th and 7th highest of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Premier League 2023-24 Chelsea Spurs Goals 7th 6th Big chances 4th 8th Expected goals 5th 8th

Cole Palmer has probably been the best value player in FPL this season – he’s a must-have and a great captaincy option for a couple of the remaining weeks. Nicolas Jackson was guilty of missing big chances aplenty in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City but chances are falling his way and he’s been clocking good FPL returns with 14 points vs Everton in Gameweek 33.

Malo Gusto is not only Chelsea’s most attacking defender but the cheapest of the regular starters too. If fit, he feels like a no-brainer even if he spends time on your bench. Elsewhere, the Chelsea back line doesn’t offer much in terms of upside.

When shopping for a goalkeeper it’s not all about clean sheets. Those that keep the most clean sheets aren’t usually the best FPL performers. Goalkeepers benefit from a save point for every three saves and those that are busier are also rewarded in the bonus points system. For this reason, the mid-priced goalkeepers are often the best source of points - Jordan Pickford and Bernd Leno top the charts and are both sub 5 million.

Spurs don’t get many clean sheets so when picking their defensive players we need something else. Guglielmo Vicario will earn the extras through saves and Pedro Porro offers attacking threat although it must be noted he’s around 1.5 million more than Micky van de Ven who is arguably better value. Unfortunately, Destiny Udogie has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham defenders Van de Ven and Porro in 2023-24 Mins Goals Assists FPL points Van de Ven 1,801 2 0 63 Porro 2,565 1 8 110

The first-choice attack at Spurs is a little less certain than we saw earlier in the season. Son Heung-min feels like the only completely safe attacker to start games with Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison all a bit of a risk with minutes. Even James Maddison doesn’t feel as nailed as he once was after a poor run of games.

With Manchester City favourites for the title we shouldn’t expect many dropped points and with a favorable run of games, owning Erling Haaland alone isn’t enough if you’re backing City to score big. Phil Foden has been in incredible form and is arguably the best midfielder in the 7.5 - 8.5 million bracket. Josep Gvardiol has scored a couple of times in April and is often the most advanced of the City back 4, high and wide on the left. The data suggests Arsenal have been the best defiance in the league this season, but City aren’t far behind and clean sheet odds for most of their remaining games will be close to 50%.

Kevin de Bruyne vs Bruno Fernandes Decision

With no more Champions League De Bruyne is again an option and many will be deciding between him and the cheaper Fernandes. Both have an exceptional run of games and double in gameweek 37. Many fans will agree that Fernandes has been carrying Manchester United of late and whilst he is playing in a dysfunctional team, he’s still popping up with FPL points with impressive returns of 15, 15, 9, 8 in his last four gameweeks.

Unlike de Bruyne, he also comes with the appeal of being on penalties and rarely misses a minute, unlike the rotation prone de Bruyne. The risk-taker probably goes de Bruyne whilst the more levelheaded FPL manager will bring in Fernandes.

Alexander Isak has been criminally overlooked in recent weeks simply because Newcastle haven’t benefitted from a double gameweek and managers have preferred the likes of Darwin Nunez and Dominic Solanke, but with Sheffield United up next followed by Burnley and then a double gameweek, Newcastle are an attack worth investing in. Their 4-0 win over Spurs in gameweek 33 was super impressive and saw Eddie Howe shift to a 3-5-2 at points within the game with Anthony Gordon joining Isak in a front two. The duo achieved a combined total of 29 points in that game which justifies why the double up can be so explosive.

Newcastle started the season as one of the best defences in the league and then had an awful run where they faced more shots and conceded more goals than the vast majority in the league. They have shown signs in recent weeks that they’re tightening up at the back though and Dan Burn and Fabian Schar have lots to offer and at two different price points will cater for all budgets.

Consider Palmer and Son for Captaincy

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all favourites to win their games this week but their fixtures are by no means a gimme as they travel to West Ham, Spurs and Nottingham Forest respectively. The popular choice will be with both Cole Palmer and Son as managers back their double gameweeks for the most points. Neither have an easy two games but these two attackers have shown they’re capable of scoring against any opposition.

Recent form favours Palmer although do note he is a doubt to play this weekend, whilst history supports the motion of giving Son the armband.

Watch Gianni Buttice’s wildcard team selection below: