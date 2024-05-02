Highlights Crystal Palace attacking trio Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise should be targeted.

Kai Havertz is criminally overlooked in FPL and could be a great differential.

Captaining Erling Haaland or Arsenal duo Havertz and Bukayo Saka appears to be the best decision.

There’s no time to rectify your mistakes when there’s only three gameweeks remaining, so each FPL transfer feels more important than ever. This is the time to evaluate what it is you’re playing for and if that’s purely mini league success then punting on a differential might be the difference maker you need to leapfrog a rival.

Crystal Palace Attacking Trio Should be Top Targets

Every season we hear commentators refer to middling teams off the back of a heavy defeat as ‘on the beach’ and with that FPL managers tend to avoid recruiting players from these teams for the run-in. Brighton have been accused of this in the last fortnight and fair enough because buying a Brighton player right now, even with their double gameweek in 37, doesn’t come recommended.

But on the flip side, having little to play for sometimes comes with playing with no fear, taking an extra touch, being more experimental. With that can also bring better performances, more wins and more goals which should be music to the ears of FPL managers. The likes of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham have all arguably upped their game as the pressure has eased in recent weeks.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze are clearly playing with a level of expression we didn’t always see under Roy Hodgson, the brakes are off and they’re having loads of fun with it. Both have an ownership of around 6% and are flourishing in the new-look 3-4-3 system at Selhurst Park. Palace are now averaging over two goals a game (in their last five) and when the duo are on the pitch alongside Michael Olise (1% owned), it’s one of the most exciting frontlines in the league.

With eight goals in his last 10 league games, Mateta is flying and very few forwards in the game are delivering with this level of consistency. Two of their final three games are at home (versus Manchester United and Aston Villa) with an away trip against Wolves wedged between if you back the Eagles to continue their recent form.

Kai Havertz is Criminally Overlooked

With three double-digit hauls in his last five gameweeks, Kai Havertz is one of the most in form players in the game right now and is owned by only 8% of teams. He’s been criminally overlooked this season despite ranking in the top 10 best performers in midfield alongside teammates Martin Odegaard, who has more than double the German’s owners, and Bukayo Saka whose ownership is seven times higher than the German.

With home fixtures against Bournemouth and Everton and a trip to Old Trafford, three wins and a good handful of goals looks likely.

Man City Attackers and Defenders are a Must

Many this week will be eyeing next week’s double gameweek and for that reason Manchester City and Newcastle United players will be the most popular of the six teams doubling in gameweek 37. Four of the top five most popular transfers in this gameweek are in fact City players; Kevin de Bruyne, Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

With the title in their hands, City can’t afford to drop a single point and with trips to Spurs and Fulham the most difficult of the four fixtures, expect goals a plenty from Pep’s men who notably don’t have the distraction of Champions League semi-finals this season.

With goals forecast, we can’t ignore the clean sheet potential at City too. Ederson owners will be delighted by the news that he has trained this week after he was pictured wearing a sling after being substituted at half time last time out. Frustratingly the City defenders don’t offer much in terms of goal threat with Gvardiol and Kyle Walker the pick of the bunch.

Target Newcastle

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have been in sensational form of late but with three of their remaining four games away from home should they still be a priority buy? Newcastle’s attacking numbers at home are amongst the best in the league but away from home, they’re average at best.

Newcastle United in the 2023-24 season Home Away Goals per game 2.67 (1st) 1.63 (8th) Shots per game 17.33 (4th) 10.31 (15th) XG per game 2.49 (2nd) 1.30 (13th)

From Isak’s 20 Premier League returns only five have come away from home whilst only three of Gordon’s 25 returns have come on the road. It’s difficult to address exactly why Newcastle, who were so good away from home last season, are struggling on the road this time round.

The sample size is big enough to put buyers off the likes of Isak and Gordon but spinning the narrative to acknowledge their opponents away from home, there are still strong arguments to buy the duo.

Away games against Burnley, Manchester United and Brentford offer a higher ceiling to attackers than most fixtures with the three teams amongst the worst in the lead for conceding shots, big chances and goals at home this season. We also can’t forget Newcastle travelled to Sheffield United, the worst defence in the league this season, and won 8-0.

Premier League defensive stats at home in 2023-24 season Defensive home data - PL 2023/24 season Shots conceded on target PL rank Burnley 96 18th Brentford 84 15th Manchester United 84 15th

It Would Be Brave to go Against Captaining Haaland

Erling Haaland only needed a 28-minute cameo to score off the bench last weekend and now he’s back fit and ready to start, he will again be the popular captain choice for his home match against Wolves. City are a different beast at home and when they play mid/lower ranked teams in the division at home, it takes a brave FPL manager to back against Haaland who has a reputation of bullying the so-called smaller teams.

Only Cole Palmer is registering more attempts on goal at the moment but Chelsea don’t offer the consistency perhaps needed to trust Palmer with the armband even if West Ham’s defensive record of late has been poor.

Last 6 GW’s (per 90) Big Chances Attempts Palmer 1.92 6.63 Haaland 2.14 3.98 Bruno Fernandes 1.00 3.50 Foden 0.86 3.43 Saka 0.37 3.31 Havertz 0.92 2.76

Bruno Fernandes is carrying Manchester United of late and is a doubt for Monday, but like Chelsea, consistency of team performance is a concern which is why the Arsenal midfielders Saka and Havertz probably offer the best non-City alternative this week.

Watch Gianni Buttice’s team selection below: