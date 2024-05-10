Highlights Gameweek 37 is the time to use any remaining chips you have.

Consider Newcastle and Chelsea differentials for unique advantages.

Erling Haaland, Son Heung-min and Richarlison are the top captaincy options.

If you’re still in possession of one of the game’s precious chips, now is the time to use it. Double gameweek 37 brings a huge ceiling for points with the in-form and goalscoring Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United playing twice. Brighton, Tottenham and Manchester United also have an additional fixture and offer a handful of useful assets.

Use Your FPL Chips Now

Bench boost will be the most common chip deployed this week, which is completely plausible given many managers hold out until they have the opportunity of getting 15 players playing twice. 30 individual performances to go big in the penultimate week of the season. Triple captain and free hit teams will also expect high rewards and the average score this week could be the highest of the season so far.

Gameweek 37 clearly offers higher expected gains than gameweek 38 given that the final day often brings some surprise team selections, especially from those with little to play for as they decide to rotate, play the kids or experiment with something knew before the summer break. Not forgetting of course, gameweek 38 sees no teams doubling which is why the chips must be used this time round.

Consider Newcastle and Chelsea Differentials

Many by now have jumped on the brilliant attacking double-ups of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon as well as Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer. All four have come in handy for managers in recent weeks and they’re still great buys for non-owners. But with their recent hauls comes high ownership and if differentials matter then the likes of Callum Wilson, Tino Livramento, Noni Madueke and Marc Cucurella should also be considered.

Manchester City are Most Reliable Source of Points

We’ve been here before. The title is in their hands and City just don’t look like slipping up as they clock consecutive comfortable wins during the run-in. Sure the pressure is on and they can’t afford to drop their intensity but with that, comes goals.

Erling Haaland’s four goals last time out is a warning for managers that want to back against him or the City attack. Last weekend wasn’t a success for Phil Foden (5 points) and Kevin de Bruyne (2 points) but with away games vs Fulham and Spurs, the midfielders have every chance to clock big returns and those on Man City triple attack have huge potential.

Meanwhile, the City defence continues to underwhelm. Conceding sloppy goals when the game is already won is a common theme from last season and whilst it doesn’t matter in the real world, in the fantasy world it hurts for those invested in the likes of Kyle Walker and Ederson. Surely one clean sheet in the double will reward owners this time round.

Richarlison Has Standout Fixture vs Burnley

The Brazilian surely starts against Burnley and if he does, he has the standout fixture of all attacking players this gameweek. His three appearances since injury have all come off the bench and it was somewhat of a surprise that he was left out of the XI vs Liverpool. But his 29-minute cameo off the bench was exhilarating and saw him net a goal and an assist. He’s done enough to start against Burnley who are conceding chances galore and Spurs only do open, end to end games at the moment.

Last three Premier League gameweeks (Per 90) xA (expected assists) xG (expected goals) xGI (expected goal involvement) Bruno 1.12 0.15 1.27 Salah 0.28 0.99 1.27 Saka 0.28 0.89* 1.17 Richarlison 0.15 0.52 0.67 Son 0.08 0.47* 0.55 *includes a penalty (0.78 XG)

We haven’t seen Richarlison and Son Heung-min start many games together this season with the former playing as the number 9 and Son on the left, but every time we have, it's Richarlison who has looked the greater goal threat. Richarlison won’t be listed as a midfielder next season and is around 3 million cheaper than Son which could prove a useful amount banked for next week’s transfers.

Whilst the Spurs men come with good numbers, they’re putting up nowhere near the goal threat of Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka who are all talisman for their teams – the latter two will be popular transfers in next weekend with their good home fixtures.

There are Good Single Gameweek Options too

A double gameweek gives twice the chances of getting lucky but we’re often blindsided by the additional 90 minutes and ignore good single gameweek options. Are Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot and Brighton’s Adam Webster better options this week than Everton and Arsenal defenders for example? Jarrod Branthwaite has been phenomenal value this season and with Sheffield United at home, the Toffees are amongst the best odds for a clean sheet alongside Arsenal who keep attacks at bay no like no other.

After seeing Manchester United concede 15 goals in their last six league games, Arsenal attackers are an attractive option too. They travel to Old Trafford to face a team low on confidence, ideas, and centre backs and the linkup between Saka and Kai Havertz in particular in recent weeks has looked really promising.

Related Man United's Starting Lineup v Arsenal Predicted After Major Injury Boost The injury crisis at Old Trafford might be about to ease up a little

Consider Son or Richarlison for Captaincy

Last weekend felt too risky to back against Erling Haaland and after his mega haul, this weekend perhaps feels similar. City aren’t the same goal-fun team away from home and with trips to Fulham and Spurs some will be tempted to look elsewhere, but most will see a glass half full when they analyse the fixtures. Fulham have very little to play for and Spurs look as leaky as they have all season conceding 13 in their last four games.

Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak offer an alternative option but it’s the Spurs attackers of Richarlison and Son who arguably come with the higher ceiling this week. Yes, Spurs have been inconsistent of late, but the Burnley fixture allows chasers to dream of a huge score line.

Watch Gianni Buttice’s team selection video here: