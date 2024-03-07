Highlights Selling Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and bringing in Luton Town's Carlton Morris should be seriously considered.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke should be a strong option along with other Cherries attackers.

Tottenham Hotpsur forward Son Heung-min is back on the radar as he's playing in the No.9 role.

With a favourable double gameweek both Bournemouth and Luton Town are very much in the spotlight and the wider chip strategy will probably influence which of the two you invest in this week.

For those not looking to use their free hit chip next week, buying Luton players now makes complete sense. A double gameweek against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth and then a fixture in gameweek 29 against Nottingham Forest (where only eight teams play) means Luton have three matches in the space of two gameweeks when many others will only have a single fixture.

Sell Erling Haaland for Carlton Morris?

Morris and Alfie Doughty are the second and third most-transferred in players of the gameweek and many are looking to sacrifice Haaland for the Luton frontman. A 90-minute Haaland vs a potential 270-minute Morris feels like a worthy punt but only if you’re able to leave an easy route back to Haaland.

Like Haaland, Morris is Luton’s main threat and comes with the appeal of playing 90 and being on penalties. Luton are a team that always look like they will score and Morris has eight goals and six assists this season. To counter that, Haaland has 18 goals and seven assists.

Doughty meanwhile creates more chances than most in the league and whilst clean sheets feel unlikely, attacking returns are very possible and with that come great underlying bonus point threat. Only Kieran Trippier (10) has more assists than Doughty (8) amongst defenders and like the Newcastle full back he is a dead-ball specialist so when he does earn an assist, he usually features amongst the bonus points too. Elsewhere at Luton, Thomas Kaminski will get save points aplenty and Ross Barkley offers a budget option in midfield.

Bournemouth are Worth Going big on

Bournemouth are a team that will be on the wishlist of many managers who are looking to navigate next week’s blank gameweek with their free hit chip and doubling or even tripling up on the Cherries could bring instant rewards. Stacking up on Bournemouth players now gives you two optimal fixtures (Sheffield United and Luton at home) in the double and then good fixtures moving forward from gameweek 30 where they play Everton then Crystal Palace, before playing Luton again in gameweek 32.

Dominic Solanke is the games most-transferred in player and will be captained by the masses this week for obvious reasons. Solanke has been directly involved in 49% of Bournemouth’s Premier League goals this season (14 goals and three assists) and only a red card or injury would stop him getting 180 minutes this week. Bearing in mind he averages an attacking return every 136 minutes and both of his games are at home against leaky Luton and dead and buried Sheffield United, it’s surely only a recipe for success.

GIVEMESPORT'S Key statistic: Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke ranks fourth in the list of Premier League top scorers this season with 14 goals.

According to the odds, Bournemouth have around a 60% chance of keeping at least one clean sheet in their double gameweek and Illia Zabarnyi is a safe pair of hands, a 90-minute man who is as dependable as any in that backline. The more exciting Marcos Senesi is out injured so Milos Kerkez is the next best thing in terms of defenders with a bit of attacking threat. Neto in goal could also be a useful option and has been in great form of late - picking up save points in each of his last five games.

Bournemouth are taking on the two worst defences in the league away from home this season which begs the question; Is Solanke enough or should we buy another attacker?

Premier League away matches 2023-24 Goals conceded Clean sheets Sheffield United 30 0 Luton 29 0 Newcastle 29 1 Bournemouth 29 3 West Ham 28 1

Antoine Semenyo is arguably Bournemouth’s most in-form player and at £4.5 million he’s a steal. Playing out wide you would expect him to be listed as a midfielder but regrettably as he is listed as a forward he is slightly less desirable. Striker spots are precious and we’re spoilt for choice this season. In midfield, Marcus Tavernier and Justin Kluivert are the pick of an average bunch for FPL returns. Tavernier is on set pieces and has a chance of playing 90, whilst Kluivert offers the greater goal threat, has shown some form in recent weeks but often gets hooked after an hour. Triple Bournemouth will make sense for many but do you back double defence + Solanke or do you punt on one of those unpredictable midfielders?

Son Heung-min is Back on the Radar

Richarlison’s injury gives Son the chance to play as Tottenham's number nine again and against Crystal Palace we saw the threat he carries when he plays as the central striker. Many wide forwards become a weaker FPL asset when they play alone down the middle - Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jarrod Bowen and Cole Palmer immediately come to mind - but Son, in this Ange Postecoglou system thrives playing up top and most of his FPL hauls this season have come from this position.

He faces Aston Villa this week who arguably play the highest defensive line in the division and Son will be given lots of opportunity to run in behind. In the reverse fixture earlier this season Son blanked in a 2-1 defeat and the Villa backline caught him offside a couple of times, but he surely carries too high a football IQ to repeat the same mistakes.

Rodrigo Muniz Should be Considered

A few months ago very few knew much about this 22-year-old from Brazil. After an underwhelming loan spell at Middlesbrough last season (scoring two in 17), Muniz had very few first team chances in the first half of the season where he picked up a couple of injuries and played as third choice number 9 behind Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius. With the January loan signing of Armando Broja many expected Muniz’s time on the bench to continue but with Jimenez sidelined through injury and Vinicius out on loan, Muniz has been given opportunities and whilst the plan would have been to play Broja, the Brazilian’s form has kept him in the team.

Last four Premier League gameweeks Non pen xGI (expected goals + assists) Actual goals + assists Haaland 5.61 3 Watkins 4.01 6 Solanke 3.59 3 Darwin 2.66 3 Muniz 2.36 5

Muniz has been clocking good underlying numbers and is ranked fifth amongst forwards in the last four gameweeks for expected data but his actual output has been even better. He’s overperforming through efficient finishing and is arguably in the form of his career. Averaging 8.5 FPL points a game in his last four gameweeks (four goals, one assist), he’s flying high, has a good run of fixtures, and a match in gameweek 29. If you’re not free hitting next week, he is one to consider.

West Ham have back-to-back wins and have gone from shot shy to scoring a combined seven goals against Brentford and Everton. In those games Bowen was directly involved in over half those goals with three goals and one assist and with Burnley up next, the ceiling feels high for him. West Ham now have Lucas Paqueta back in the team and when he plays, they’re a completely different outfit.

Michail Antonio has also returned from injury and the Hammers are now so much more dynamic in attack. If Bowen is too expensive, Mohammed Kudus is over £1 million cheaper and whilst he hasn’t matched the Englishman’s returns of late, pre-Afcon it was the Ghanaian scoring the goals. Earlier this season he was eased into the starting XI but he hasn’t missed a minute in the last six games and is now a key cog in this team.

