Mini-league success is the aim for most FPL enthusiasts with some of the more engaged managers playing for overall rank and a top 100k or 10k finish. Going into the final round of fixtures, knowing what (or who) you’re chasing is essential when considering your game week 38 strategy.

Do you need to bring in players nobody owns to hopefully leapfrog a mate or consolidate top spot by bringing in all the players that can do the most damage that are mass owned by others in your mini-league? Or do you simply need to ‘keep calm and carry on’ to maintain your best ever FPL finish? The answer to these questions will determine what type of transfers you make this weekend.

Guilt-Free Transfers

No matter what you’re playing for, the good news is the consequences of your transfer won’t have the same lasting effect they usually do. A Hail Mary move that doesn’t pay off will only punish you for the one week and not the following few as it often can which is why throwing caution to the wind is so often the case in gameweek 38. Why the hell not?

Five of the top four goalscoring teams in the league at the moment all have good home fixtures (Manchester City, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Chelsea) against teams with very little to play for and all have plenty of attackers with the upside potential to back on the final day.

Last six Premier League matches Goals Goals per game Rank Manchester City 22 3.66 1st Crystal Palace 16 2.66 = 2nd Newcastle 16 2.66 = 2nd Chelsea 14 2.33 = 4th Arsenal 14 2.33 = 4th

With the pressure on, will Manchester City be cagey and does that lessen the chances of a high-scoring match? Will Arsenal have a free swing knowing the title is out of their hands? Will we see goals galore at Anfield where Liverpool bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp?

Klopp's Farewell

Wolves have downed tools and shipped eight goals in their last two games so the matchup is there for Liverpool to have one last blow out under the guidance of a manager who will go down as one of their greatest ever. Mohamed Salah hasn’t had a bad season by any stretch, but he has failed to match his ridiculously high standards in FPL and will end on his lowest FPL season total since he arrived at Anfield seven seasons ago. His ownership is as low as we have seen for a very long time which is partly due to his form, but also because of injuries, being away for AFCON and not having an end of season double gameweek. A differential Salah presents an opportunity and he’s an outstanding pick if you can afford him for the final day.

Liverpool don’t keep many clean sheets but expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to be a constant threat going forward whilst Harvey Elliot, Luis Diaz and Coady Gakpo, who looks set to continue playing as the number 9, offer an alternative route to the Liverpool attack if funds are tight. All are less than 11% owned.

Arsenal have been the best source of clean sheets this season and Benjamin White, William Saliba and Gabriel have been the top three defensive performers in the league. Whilst a clean sheet feels likely against Everton, it’s the attackers who carry the highest ceiling.

Bukayo Saka comes with penalty appeal but is highly owned and isn’t cheap. Kai Havertz has arguably better form, is out of position (listed as a midfielder playing as the number 9) and comes in 1.4 million cheaper. Leandro Trossard is seen by FPL managers as the joker in the pack of the Arsenal attackers with his low price point, explosive potential but also his minutes risk. Sure he won’t play 90 minutes but the lowly owned Belgian has returned in five of his last seven games and will very likely start against Everton.

Hold Your Tottenham Players

Due to their recent double gameweeks, most FPL managers are well invested in Spurs players. On paper Sheffield United away is a good fixture but backing the visitors for a clean sheet feels dangerous. The likes of Pedro Porro and Guglielmo Vicario are probably a hold and not a sell but benching them could be an option. Meanwhile, Son Heung-min isn’t playing well but has a track record of bullying newly promoted teams and given Richarlsion’s injury we could see him back up top playing as the lone striker. Some will look to the South Korean as a differential captain this week but backing a man out of form, playing for a side low on confidence with next to nothing to play for feels too punty.

Nkunku Could be a Great Differential

With appearances of 14, 32 and 48 minutes in his last three, Christopher Nkunku should be ready for a start vs Bournemouth where Chelsea need a draw to guarantee European football. Cole Palmer is a must-have but if you have space for another Chelsea attacker, with his rock bottom ownership of less than 1%, Nkunku over Nicholas Jackson could be the play. Malo Gusto earned 12 points vs Brighton including all three bonus points and looks good value for a start now Reece James is suspended, for those shopping for a defender.

One Last Hurrah

The newly-promoted teams are all heading back to the Championship and whilst very few will argue that any of them deserved to stay up, it’s fair to say we have seen glimpses of FPL interest in Luton and Burnley players in particular. Both clubs have good home fixtures on Sunday as Luton host Fulham who appear to have downed tools in recent weeks and Burnley entertain Nottingham Forest who are now safe and in party mode.

Could we see a couple of big home performances to thank their fans for their incredible support this season? Wilson Odebert and Lyle Foster are the pick of the attackers at Burnley and whilst Alfie Doughty, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo have all had impressive campaigns with a level of consistent attacking returns we don’t often see from players from newly-promoted teams.

GW38 Top tip

Expect some surprise selections from a handful of teams with nothing to play for as managers look to give younger players minutes, reward players who might be due to leave in the summer or indeed experiment with a new system. With this in mind, ensure you have a good first substitute in place.

Salah and Olise Good Captaincy Options

More will bet against Erling Haaland than usual because they’ll be chasing and see this as an opportunity for mass gains with good options elsewhere. Liverpool and Arsenal attackers come with high upside with Salah, Saka and Havertz being legit options.

Michael Olise has more FPL points per 90 at home this season than any other player with an average of 11.2 points. He plays an Aston Villa side who have now qualified for the Champions League and have very little to play for. Olise is heavily rumoured to leave Crystal Palace this summer and if you buy into the farewell narrative in front of the home fans, the Frenchman is a great differential option this week with only 2% ownership.

