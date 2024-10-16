With the international break over, the Premier League returns. Ahead of Gameweek 8, there are plenty of important things to consider when it comes to the world of Fantasy Premier League.

From keeping an eye on Manchester City as the continue without key midfielder Rodri, to weighing up alternative options to Chelsea star Cole Palmer, here are some top tips to consider for your FPL team this week.

Should We Still go Big on Manchester City?

Big points could be waiting on the horizon

Something feels off at City. In the last two league games both Newcastle United and Fulham have clocked a higher XG than Pep Guardiola’s team. Given the opposition and City’s early season form, that’s unheard of but surely, it’s a short term blip and normal service will resume very soon?

With no Rodri, a struggling Phil Foden and an injured Kevin De Bruyne, its no surprise City have been limping over the line in recent weeks. With Wolves, Southampton, Bournemouth and Brighton up next however, there is optimism for high FPL returns again at the Etihad and FPL managers now have a decision to make on how early they back a City defender for clean sheets or a midfielder for attacking returns. Rico Lewis, Foden and De Bruyne (when fit) should still be of interest and Gameweek 9 against Southampton at home feels like a fixture where many will aim for the triple-up.

Sharp-shooters

Erling Haaland leads the way but Brennan Johnson worth considering

Attempts inside the box GW1-7 Top 10 Attempts inside the box Goals Erling Haaland 29 10 Mohamed Salah 19 4 Brennan Johnson 18 3 Nicholas Jackson 17 4 Antoine Semenyo 17 3 Kai Havertz 16 4 Ollie Watkins 14 4 Bukayo Saka 14 2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 13 2 Tomas Soucek 13 2

Erling Haaland is clear of the pack when it comes to attempts inside the box and unsurprisingly, he has scored considerably more than the rest which is why he’s often the obvious captain choice. FPL budget midfielders Brennan Johnson and Antoine Semenyo are holding their own and whilst Bournemouth have a tricky fixture run ahead, Spurs play West Ham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Ipswich up next with three of the four games at home. The Welshman’s low ownership is perhaps due to the fear of rotation but he has started every league game so far and is now clearly first choice with Ange Postecoglou giving him his second set of 90 minutes this season in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

Kai Havertz hasn’t missed a minute of league action and has been a reliable and efficient goalscorer for Mikel Arteta. He’s missed the Germany camp this time round with what is likely an ‘international break injury’ and even with tough games ahead, his mid mid-level price point makes him an easy hold, unlike Bukayo Saka who whilst equally as reliable and arguably more explosive, comes at a premium price point who is difficult to hold through tough fixtures when the likes of Cole Palmer are flying high.

Expensive Okie Cokey

For the first time ever FPL managers can roll their transfer more than twice in a row and accumulate up to five free transfers. Many are choosing to save their moves so they can regularly switch between the games best premium players even if that means selling and then buying back a player a few weeks later.

Top 5 XGI (Expected goal involvement) Goals + assists Trent Alexander-Arnold 2.34 1 Andrew Robertson 1.48 0 Gabriel 1.34 2 Leif Davis 1.33 1 Pedro Porro 1.33 1

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the game's best-scoring defender so far this season with five clean sheets from seven games, six bonus points and one assist. He’s been unlucky not to earn more attacking returns and has the highest expected goals and assists (XGI) total of all defenders by some gap. His next four fixtures however don’t scream clean sheets with Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa on the horizon and an opportunity to jump on a cheap defender like Ola Aina who has good potential clean sheet fixtures coming up with Nottingham Forest or Leif Davis who has great attacking underlying attacking numbers for Ipswich. Selling Alexander-Arnold to buy any budget defender in the game will be seen as a massive downgrade so judging the opportunity cost of what that move enables is always necessary. Some for example will ship the Liverpool defender in order to jump on an extra premium midfielder like Cole Palmer.

Tactical tweak

Pedro Porro is the third-highest-owned defender (behind William Saliba and Alexander-Arnold) but doesn’t come with the same clean sheet guarantees and since Postecoglou has shifted the Spurs shape, he offers less attacking threat than what we saw earlier in the season. With only one holding midfielder now getting the nod in the starting XI, Porro has to be a little more disciplined in attack with the creativity mainly coming from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski in central areas and the two wingers out wide. So whilst Porro and Destiny Udogie will still take up some good infield positions between the lines, don’t expect it to be as regular.

Spurs are in fact the most interesting proposition in FPL at the moment. The fixtures are good, the team scores goals and there are plenty of mid-priced options but landing on the correct midfielder feels like too much of a guessing game. Meanwhile Dominic Solanke could be the answer to cover the Spurs attack but selling an in form Kai Havertz or Ollie Watkins will be difficult for owners.

Top Tip

Noni Madueke cheap alternative to Cole Palmer

Only Manchester City have scored more goals than Chelsea this season and Enzo Maresca’s team have been easy on the eye whilst still offering the killer touches to clock some big score lines. Cole Palmer is clearly the standout FPL option but for those that want to cover the best functioning attack in the league so far this season who can’t afford the playmaker there are other means.

Noni Madueke is the best alternative option. He’s scored the sixth most FPL points from all midfielders in the game and is still under 10% owned. He costs around half the price of Mohamed Salah and he’s over 4 million less than teammate Palmer. With 4 goals already, Maresca likes his direct style and he’s now firmly first choice at Stamford Bridge having started the last six league games.