The Premier League season is livening up and ahead of Gameweek 9 and there are plenty of important things to consider when it comes to the world of Fantasy Premier League.

From keeping an eye on Arsenal assets to making a decision on Trent Alexander-Arnold, here are some top tips to consider for your FPL team this week.

Time to Offload Arsenal Stars

Many of the most-owned players have failed to deliver

Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, William Sailiba and Gabriel are all in the top 5 most owned players in their position and the majority of FPL managers own two or three Arsenal players given the “easy” fixtures they’ve recently played. Regrettably, they’ve mostly failed to justify their high prices and with a trickier run of fixtures ahead it could be worth exploring alternative options.

Mikel Arteta loves a mind game and he’s ranked number 1 by FPL managers as the most difficult to get press conference information out of ahead of match. Player availability is not something he’s ever forthcoming with and he often feeds journalists cloudy responses when asked about a player's fitness. Saka missed the trip to Bournemouth and again didn’t feature midweek in the Champions League. Rumours have suggested he could be fit for Gameweek 9 but he was absent from training on Friday and it's worth considering the switch.

Best Saka Replacements

Cole Palmer is the standout option with Son ruled out

Two midfielders at different ownership levels stand out if you’re shopping for a premium player to replace the Arsenal man. Cole Palmer requires an additional 0.9 million and is 52% owned, while Son Heung-min is 0.1 cheaper than Saka and only 7% owned.

However, Ange Postecoglou suggested on Friday that Son is unlikely to feature against Crystal Palace this weekend, making Palmer a no-brainer transfer if not already owned.

Nottingham Forest Defence Should be Considered

Nuno Santo's men have been very solid this season

Nottingham Forest's defence needs our attention. They rank in the top 3 for two key metrics – goals conceded and expected goals conceded - and they’re currently out-performing last year’s best defence in Arsenal. Only Liverpool have better defensive numbers than Nuno Espirito Santo’s in both metrics.

With affordable options in their back line like centre backs Murillo and Nicola Milenkovic, we should be open to bringing in one of their defensive players who all cost 4.5 million or less. Very little splits them though - the Brazilian accumulates more bonus points but the Serbian is the greater goal threat.

Premier League 2024-25 Gameweeks 1-8 xGC Goals Conceded Liverpool 4.52 2 Man City 5.24 6 Nottingham Forest 5.38 5 Aston Villa 6.37 9 Tottenham 6.37 5 Fulham 6.58 5

In goal, Mats Selz is the best performing 4.5 million goalkeeper and has accumulated 4 save points and 3 bonus points in the last couple of games. It's these extra points which often given budget goalkeepers a higher ceiling than defenders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold; Hold, Buy or Sell?

The Liverpool star is struggling for goals and assists this season

There are strong arguments to hold, buy or sell the game’s most expensive defender. Some see him as an easy set and forget, others will want to use him as a ‘cash cow’ to boost their squad in other areas, while some are looking to recruit the highest owned defender in the game.

Liverpool’s defence is the best in the league and you can still cover their clean sheet points with the 1.8 million cheaper Ibrahima Konate. Alexander-Arnold is considerably more expensive than his teammates which has always been worth it if he’s delivering attacking returns. Arguably under Arne Slot however, he’s been a little more restricted which has seen only one assist and no goals in his first eight games.

Against Chelsea he recorded an expected goal involvement (expected goals and assists) of 0.00 - which is extremely rare for him. He still, however, has the highest assist threat of all defenders so far this season and has been unlucky not to register more attacking returns.

The Best Differentials to Buy

Ait-Nouri and Garnacho among the best options

Rayan Aït-Nouri has four attacking returns (two goals, two assists) already this season, three more than Alexander-Arnold. Wolves have had the most difficult fixtures of all teams in the league so far this season but are about to go on an unbelievable run of “easier” games. The Algerian offers a huge amount going forward and should now start to bank clean sheet points too.

Alejandro Garnacho clocked his first double-digit return last time out registering a whopping 7 shots, 4 of which were on target. He’s always been a shoot-on-sight kind of player but to buy him in FPL we need at least three of the following four things to go his way; a good price point, Manchester United functioning well, him playing on the left and playing close to 90 minutes. Whilst the jury might still be out on the team he plays for, he’s ticking all the other boxes and at 6.2 million he should be on all our watch lists.

Chris Wood has proved the doubters wrong at Forest and is arguably in the form of his life. Seven goals in his last nine games is a great return but there’s a more impressive longer term stat highlighting his goalscoring credentials. Since Nuno’s arrival at Forest, Wood has 16 goals in 24 appearances - only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer have more. Reminder that Chris Wood costs 6.3 million.

Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer and Bryan Mbeumo are alternative captaincy options this week but despite blanking three games in a row, it’s hard to back against Haaland knowing he plays the weakest team in the league at home this weekend. Southampton at home is as good a fixture as City could wish for and many FPL managers bookmarked Gameweek 9 as a week to possibly triple captain.

Given City’s stuttering form in recent weeks we should take using one of our valuable chips off the table, but Haaland is still head and shoulders clear of the field if we consider his hat-trick potential, which is something we should always look for in a captain.

