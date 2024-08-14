Highlights FPL managers have prioritised players with guaranteed minutes over potential attacking returns

Players like Barco, Smith Rowe, and Isak offer high value at budget-friendly prices

Goalkeepers such as Turner and Fabiański are popular bench options due to their low cost.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are constantly fine-tuning their squads right up until the gameweek deadline. With bragging rights at stake in countless mini-leagues worldwide - not to mention the allure of prizes - every decision counts.

Staying ahead of the curve means keeping tabs on the latest trends, identifying top performers, and noting which players are most widely owned. Remember the time you left Haaland out of your squad, only for him to score a hat-trick?

To help you stay competitive, GIVEMESPORT has analysed all 20 Premier League clubs to identify the most-owned FPL player from each team.

Club Most Owned FPL Player Arsenal William Saliba Aston Villa Ollie Watkins Bournemouth Neto Brentford Mark Flekken Brighton Hove and Albion Valentin Barco Chelsea Cole Palmer Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze Everton Jordan Pickford Fulham Emile Smith Rowe Ipswich Leif Davis Leicester City Harry Winks Liverpool Mohamed Salah Manchester City Erling Haaland Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Newcastle United Alexander Isak Nottingham Forest Matt Turner Southampton Taylor Harwood-Bellis Tottenham Pedro Porro West Ham Łukasz Fabiański Wolves Nathan Fraser

Arsenal - William Saliba (£6.0m)

Last season, Arsenal's defence was one of the most reliable in the Premier League, and William Saliba was a key reason for that. The Frenchman contributed to 18 clean sheets, and with the addition of Riccardo Calafiori, their backline looks set to become even stronger.

While Saliba’s centre-back partner, Gabriel, is also priced at £6.0M, most FPL managers have chosen to trust Saliba. Given the increased competition in Arsenal’s defence, Saliba is seen as the safer option after his stellar performances last season.

Although Gabriel boasts a higher expected goals (xG) rate of 0.13 compared to Saliba’s 0.04, FPL managers seem to value Saliba’s guaranteed minutes over the potential for attacking returns.

Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins (£9.0m)

Ollie Watkins emerged as one of the standout stars of the 23/24 Fantasy Premier League season, surprising many with his incredible performances. Finishing with the third-highest points total in the game, Watkins racked up an impressive 228 points.

The English forward played a crucial role in Aston Villa’s remarkable top-four finish, contributing to 32 goals and assists. His impact on the pitch didn’t go unnoticed, and many FPL managers who missed out on his points last season are keen to avoid the same mistake this time around.

As the new season kicks off, nearly half of all FPL teams have included Watkins, hoping he justifies his £9.0m price tag. The big question is whether Watkins will continue his impressive form or if last season was merely a one-off.

Bournemouth - Neto (£4.5m)

With Dominic Solanke’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur confirmed, Bournemouth’s appeal to FPL managers has taken a hit. Neto, the Brazilian goalkeeper, now holds the title of the Cherries’ most-owned player, but even he has an ownership of just 2.6%.

Last season, Neto managed seven clean sheets, finishing as the 10th highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game. However, with numerous other goalkeepers available at a similar price, it’s understandable why his ownership remains so low.

Bournemouth are yet to find a replacement for Solanke, and if they do bring in a new forward before the transfer window closes, that player might draw some attention from FPL managers. But for now, Bournemouth players are a rare sight in fantasy teams.

Brentford - Mark Flekken (£4.5m)

Opting for a £4.5m goalkeeper has become a popular trend among FPL managers, with many prioritising save and bonus points over the often unpredictable clean sheets. Mark Flekken, Brentford's shot-stopper racked up 119 points last season - making him the highest-scoring budget goalkeeper.

Flekken also benefits from a lack of real competition, with Brentford’s second-choice keeper yet to make a competitive appearance for the club. This security in his starting position makes Flekken an appealing choice for managers looking to save funds in goal.

However, FPL managers who have backed Flekken may want to rethink their strategy, as Brentford face three of the traditional big six clubs in their first five games. Despite some favourable home fixtures sandwiched between these tough matches, it might be wise to consider rotating your keeper during this tricky opening period.

Brighton - Valetin Barco (£4.0m)

When it comes to budget defenders, Valentin Barco is the name on everyone’s lips this season. The 20-year-old full-back has already found his way into one in five FPL squads, and that number is expected to grow as more managers recognise his incredible value.

Barco has been trusted with set-piece duties throughout pre-season, a critical factor in maximising attacking returns for defenders. Under the guidance of Fabian Hürzeler, the young defender has been heavily involved in Brighton’s preparations for the new campaign, making his £4.0m price tag seem like an absolute steal.

With Pervis Estupiñán sidelined through injury, Barco’s place in the starting lineup appears all but certain. Despite Brighton’s challenging opening fixtures, FPL managers are finding it difficult to resist including Barco in their squads.

Chelsea - Cole Palmer (£10.5m)

Last season, Cole Palmer was a must-have in any FPL squad, with the young talent delivering an average of one goal contribution per game. His initial appeal stemmed from a bargain price tag of just £5.0m, but FPL managers won't find such a steal this time around with Palmer’s price soaring to £10.5m.

Now Chelsea’s main man, Palmer is set to be a key figure for the Blues in the upcoming season. As their designated penalty taker, after netting nine spot-kicks last campaign, he’s expected to continue racking up points.

Fresh off a goal in the Euro final, Palmer's confidence is sky-high. FPL managers who have invested in him will be hoping for a repeat of last season's impressive numbers.

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze (£7.0m)

With Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich this summer, Crystal Palace will be leaning heavily on Eberechi Eze to drive their attack this season. The talented midfielder’s impressive numbers have already caught the attention of FPL managers, with one in three teams including the Eagles’ number 10.

Last season, Eze scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists, with his form notably improving under the guidance of new manager Oliver Glasner. There’s every reason to believe these numbers will rise this season, making Eze a regular fixture on the FPL app.

Another Palace player to keep an eye on is Jean-Philippe Mateta. While his £7.5m price tag has deterred some managers, his strong finish to last season suggests he could become a valuable asset if he maintains his goal-scoring form. If Mateta continues to find the net, his popularity is likely to surge as the season progresses.

Everton - Jordan Pickford (£5.0m)

England’s number one, Jordan Pickford, is currently featured in one in five FPL teams this season. However, given his status as the highest-scoring goalkeeper in FPL last campaign, perhaps that figure should be even higher.

Despite his impressive points tally, Pickford’s price has risen to £5.0m this season, which has led many managers to opt for cheaper goalkeeping options to save funds elsewhere in their squads. Mark Flekken, Dean Henderson and Alphonse Areola have all provided alternative options to the Toffees goalkeeper.

Pickford, however, isn’t just a reliable source of save points; he also delivers clean sheets. Everton managed 13 clean sheets last season, placing Pickford just behind Arsenal’s David Raya in the goalkeeper rankings.

Fulham - Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m)

Fulham's new signing, Emile Smith Rowe, has quickly become their most popular FPL player following his transfer from Arsenal. The talented midfielder is expected to secure a starting role in the number 10 position as the season progresses.

Although Smith Rowe only played 346 minutes in the league last season, he made a strong impression in pre-season, finding the net in both of his games. His attractive price of £5.5m has caught the attention of FPL managers, yet he remains somewhat under the radar with just over 10% ownership.

Taking on a key role in Fulham's midfield, Smith Rowe is poised to play with the freedom and creativity needed to thrive. For FPL managers seeking a budget-friendly option with significant potential, Smith Rowe could be a valuable asset.

Ipswich - Leif Davis (£4.5m)

The unpredictability surrounding newly promoted sides has led many FPL managers to steer clear of Ipswich players. However, left-back Leif Davis might be an underrated gem worth considering.

Ipswich's opening fixtures include tough matches against Manchester City and Liverpool, which could make for a challenging start. Yet, after these initial hurdles, they face a more favourable run of games that could highlight Davis’ potential value.

Priced at £4.5m, Davis delivered an impressive 18 assists from defence last season - numbers typically associated with valuable FPL assets. If he can replicate or get anywhere near that level of performance this season, his popularity among FPL managers is likely to increase significantly.

Leicester - Harry Winks (£4.5m)

Leicester City’s Harry Winks surprisingly leads their ownership list with over 12%. Many FPL managers have added Winks as a cheap bench option, allowing them to allocate funds to more high-profile players elsewhere.

The former Tottenham midfielder is not known for his attacking contributions, having scored only seven goals throughout his ten-year career. As the season progresses, it’s possible that Winks' ownership could decline if he fails to make a significant impact.

Behind Winks in popularity is Wout Faes. Priced at £4.0m, the Belgian defender could become a more attractive option if Leicester start the season strongly. If the Foxes’ defence performs well, Faes might see an increase in ownership as managers look for low-priced defensive assets.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)

Who else would it be than Mr. FPL himself, Mo Salah? The Egyptian forward has proven to be a remarkably consistent fantasy football asset, amassing over 200 points in each of his last seven seasons.

Despite being the priciest midfielder at £12.5m, Salah’s impressive statistics make a strong case for his value. If anyone needs convincing of a player’s worth at this price, Salah is the perfect example.

Notably, Salah is the only player to have finished an FPL season with over 300 points, achieving this feat in the 2017/18 season. With such extraordinary numbers, it’s surprising that his ownership, currently around 35%, isn’t higher.

Man City - Erling Haaland (£15.0m)

Erling Haaland is a man you cannot bet against, goals are inevitable with him. The Norwegian striker has secured the Premier League Golden Boot two years in a row, and he is poised to make it a third consecutive win.

FPL managers are well aware of his quality, despite his record-breaking price of £15.0m which is the highest in the game. Remarkably, just under half of all FPL teams have opted to include Haaland, underscoring his undeniable value.

With Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid, Haaland faces minimal competition for game time. For FPL managers, the decision to include or exclude Haaland could be a pivotal one and missing out on him might just lead to regret.

Man United - Bruno Fernades (£8.5M)

Despite Manchester United’s disappointing eighth-place finish last season, which has led many FPL managers to shy away from their assets, Bruno Fernandes remains a standout choice. The Portuguese midfielder consistently delivers regardless of the team’s overall performance.

Fernandes is central to everything Manchester United do, taking on both penalties and set-pieces. His involvement in key moments makes him a compelling option, and with a favourable run of opening fixtures, it is surprising that his ownership is just over 20%.

Last season, Fernandes was United’s top goalscorer and assister, and there is every expectation he will maintain that form. His impressive chance creation stats highlight his crucial role in the team and his potential to be a valuable FPL asset.

Newcastle - Alexander Isak (£8.5m)

Alexander Isak stands as the most owned player in FPL this season, boasting an impressive 56% ownership. With 21 goals in just 27 starts last season, he is an appealing choice for any forward line.

Newcastle’s absence from European competitions this campaign could mean more focus and fewer matches, potentially allowing Isak to reach even greater heights. He ranks second only to Erling Haaland for goal involvements per 90 minutes, with a remarkable 0.91 G/A per game.

Isak is not only Newcastle’s primary penalty taker but also a significant threat in the box, both with his feet and his aerial ability. At £8.5m, his exceptional stats make him a standout option for FPL managers looking to strengthen their striker spots.

Nottingham Forest - Matt Turner (£4.0m)

With one in five FPL managers including Matt Turner in their squads this season, his cheap price tag has made him an attractive option for those not keen on rotating goalkeepers. Despite not being Nottingham Forest's first-choice keeper, Turner’s low cost has caught the eye of many.

However, Turner’s performances last season were underwhelming, leading to his quick removal from the starting eleven by Nuno Espírito Santo. It is unlikely we will see Turner as a regular starter at the City Ground this season.

For those considering alternatives for Nottingham Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all showed promising spells last season. These players could offer FPL managers some valuable differential picks as the season unfolds.

Southampton - Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.0m)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is featured in just over 10% of FPL teams, thanks to his attractively low price of £4.0m. As a guaranteed starter, he offers great value as a budget-friendly bench option who could provide useful points when needed.

The centre-back played 43 games for Southampton last season, contributing 2 goals and 3 assists. For those seeking goal involvements from a low-cost asset, Harwood-Bellis delivers exactly that.

Additionally, under Russell Martin, Southampton’s fixtures align well with Brentford’s in the first ten games of the season. This setup allows FPL managers to rotate Harwood-Bellis with a Brentford defender, ensuring consistently favourable fixtures for their backline.

Spurs - Pedro Porro (£5.5m)

Despite Tottenham’s defensive issues, Pedro Porro remains a popular choice in FPL. The Spanish right-back has impressed in pre-season, scoring twice and showcasing his attacking potential under Ange Postecoglou’s management.

Last season, Porro took 53 shots on goal - the highest of any defender in the Premier League. He also delivered eight assists and netted three goals.

With a fully fit backline, Tottenham’s defensive stats are quite solid. Given the potential for both clean sheets and attacking returns, Porro remains a strong option for FPL managers looking to balance defence and offence.

West Ham - Łukasz Fabiański (£4.0m)

The ownership between West Ham's goalkeepers is quite close, with Łukasz Fabiański slightly ahead of Alphonse Areola. Although it seems likely that Areola will get the nod as the starting keeper under new manager Julen Lopetegui, the rotation from last season has led many FPL managers to opt for the cheaper Fabiański for their bench.

West Ham have made several quality signings this summer, leading to a fluctuating popularity among their assets. Players like Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, and Niclas Füllkrug could become appealing options as the season progresses.

For now, Fabiański’s budget-friendly price gives him an edge in the popularity rankings. However, as the season unfolds and Areola solidifies his starting position, his ownership is expected to rise.

Wolves - Nathan Fraser (£4.5m)

FPL managers love a bargain, and Nathan Fraser, priced at £4.5m, has become Wolves’ most popular asset this season, with just over 5% ownership. His low cost makes him an appealing choice for those looking to save money.

However, Fraser is unlikely to see much game time under Gary O’Neill due to the competition for attacking spots. Last season, he started just one match and came off the bench six times, which might limit his impact.

Other previously popular Wolves players, such as Rayan Aït-Nouri and Hwang Hee-Chan, have seen reduced interest this season. This decline in popularity may be attributed to Wolves’ challenging start to the season, including an opening fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates.

All data sourced from Opta.

