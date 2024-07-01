Highlights France won a closely fought European Championship last 16 tie against Belgium.

Randal Kolo Muani's late goal was the decisive moment in the game.

France advance to the quarter-finals of EURO 2024, where they will face either Spain or Italy.

Randal Kolo Mauni was the difference on Monday evening as France edged past Belgium in an otherwise lacklustre Euro 2024 round of 16 tie where neither side appeared to have the cutting edge to avoid the fixture slipping into extra-time and beyond.

A game of very little chances between two heavyweight nations that struggled to navigate a tricky group stage affair paved the way for a far from classic European Championship knockout game, and so fine margins and big moments were key to moving past early blushes.

But in the 85th minute, Kolo Muani rolled his marker before bouncing the ball off of Jan Vertonghen and into the back of the net to ensure France would book their place in the quarter-finals of EURO 2024. It wasn't a vintage display by ay stretch of the imagination, but Les Bleus remain among the favourites for the end prize, and the determination to edge through crucial fixtures could serve them well in the latter stages of the tournament.

Match Highlights

France Player Ratings

GK - Mike Maignan - 7/10

Made an awkward save to deny Kevin De Bruyne from a free-kick in the first-half, but wasn't called into action too often afterward. Kept Romelu Lukaku out after a rare shot at goal in the 70th minute, which showed he was still on his toes, despite needing to wait almost all game before doing anything noteworthy, before saving a third shot when Kevin De Bruyne hit a first-time effort in the dying embers.

RB - Jules Kounde - 7/10

Was unlucky not to get an assist when his inch-perfect cross met Marcus Thuram in the box, who narrowly missed the target. His overall attacking play was decent, and he rarely looked fazed defensively.

CB - Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

Almost cost France with his poor positioning, with Yannick Carrasco bundling through on goal, but remained rather untroubled otherwise.

CB - William Saliba - 7/10

One of the key matchups highlighted in pre-match conversations were that of William Saliba vs Lukaku. This was a hopeful narrative that hardly lived up to its potential, with Saliba only really having to deal with the towering Roma striker once in the first-half, a test which he passed with flying colours.

LB - Theo Hernandez - 8.5/10

France's best defender on and off the ball. Hernandez personified composure in the first-half, having accumulated a pass success rate of 98%, while he won all of his ground duels and made an important block following a Carrasco shot. He made a goal-saving slide tackle worth celebrating on the hour-mark when the aforementioned Belgian winger was in acres of space.

CM - Ngolo Kante - 7/10

Kante's energy was a vital component of France's midfield blueprint, he seemed to cover every blade of grass on the pitch in his attempts to keep Belgium pushed back. Such is his third-lung capacity, this feature of his display never faltered, no matter how slow players around him became as the game trudged towards full-time.

CM - Aurelien Tchouameni - 8/10

Got a needless yellow card for getting in the referee's face, but was arguably the best midfielder on the pitch in the first-half. He controlled the tempo and ensured Belgium weren't able to get a foothold from the start, allowing those in front of him to play their football without the concern of too much tracking back. He also made some decent attacking contributions, forcing Casteels into his first notable save at the start of the second-half.

CM - Adrien Rabiot - 6.5/10

Adrien Rabiot wasn't bad, but he lacked the impact that his midfield partners made on the game, meaning he often went missing for long periods of the evening. This isn't a reflection on Rabiot himself, whose 'safety first' ethos helped Tchouameni and Kante to play with more freedom.

RW - Antoine Griezmann - 7/10

For a lot of his career, Antoine Griezmann has been the underrated yet industrious and much-needed cog in many good attacking sides, and this was the case again on Monday night. His movement, passing, and composure were something to behold, although others will steal the limelight.

ST - Marcus Thuram - 5.5/10

Missed the best opportunity of the first-half when he narrowly misplaced his header following a tantalising cross from Kounde. The same happened again in the second-half, whereby the aerial duel was won by the Inter Milan man but without conviction, and he struggled to make much of a difference in his all-around play before getting hooked off at the hour-mark.

LW - Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

There were glimmers of that world-beating talent Real Madrid signed him for, but he didn't do much by way of testing the Belgian goalkeeper in the first-half. He grew into the game as the sun lowered below the stadium, and he made a fool out of opposition defenders,

Sub - Randal Kolo Muani - 8/10

Held the ball up well, which was a refreshing change from Thuram's pace, which became ineffective as Belgium sat back. It was a change that helped France get over the line as Kolo Muani turned the defenders before scoring the only goal of the game with five minutes of normal time left on the clock.

Belgium Player Ratings

GK - Koen Casteels - 7/10

A spectator for much of the first period, Casteels was comfortable on the ball and the Red Devils required almost none of his goalkeeping until after halftime, with his low diving save keeping Tchouameni out after the break.

RB - Timothy Castagne - 5.5/10

As time wore on, Timothy Castagne struggled with the pace and trickery of Mbappe after dealing with him well early into proceedings.

CB - Wout Faes - 7/10

Dealing with Mbappe and Thuram is every defender's worst nightmare, but Wout Faes was alive to the danger on most occasions, ensuring they were limited in their chances to take a shot at goal.

CB - Jan Vertonghen - 6/10

Seemingly, Jan Vertonghen and Faes took it in turns to be Belgium's most comfortable defender. In the first 45 minutes, Faes was the best, and then Vertonghen took the reins in the second period. What got him extra marks was his composure on the ball, with a better passing range than Faes being showcased. The own goal was unfortunate, but there was little he could have done.

LB - Arthur Theate - 6/10

A sound showing from the left-back, but not an awful lot to say about him otherwise. Looked solid throughout.

RM - Yannick Carrasco - 7/10

Caused France the most trouble in the second-half but was doomed from the start when he was matched up against a sensational Theo Hernandez.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Rival fans and critics have been quick to suggest Kevin De Bruyne, no matter how good he's been for Manchester City, often disappears on the biggest of occasions. This was a narrative that unfolded against France, with the playmaker barely having a say for the entirety of the first period. When even his passes are a bit AWOL, you know it's been a bad day at the office for 'KDB', who looked like he'd accepted defeat very early on. He improved in the second period but was still unable to make his mark.

CM - Amadou Onana - 7/10

Even when Belgium were struggling with possession, it was Onana who would continuously shout for the ball to try to relieve the pressure placed on those around him, putting the onus on himself to weather the early French storm of the first-half. A steady performance from the Everton man will widen the pupils of potential suitors this summer, with his qualities of staying calm in high-pressure situations and ostensible leadership traits a key plus point.

Related Arsenal 'Monitoring' Everton Midfielder Amadou Onana The Toffees are 'expecting some movement' for his signature in the coming months.

LM - Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Belgium played out a boring first period, but that's not to criticise those who tried to change that. Doku was his side's biggest threat, and his dribbling, at times, was as elusive as ever, but he often looked lost for ideas when it came to the final decision of whether to pass or shoot at the end of his mazey runs through a congestion of defenders. He became less effective in the second-half, almost entirely disappearing.

ST - Ikoma Lois Openda - 5/10

Openda's pace in behind made more of an impact than his strike partner, but not much can be said about him besides that. It didn't help that the ball hardly ever made it past the halfway line for the Red Devils, and so his usual preference to latch onto through balls couldn't be utilised to its full potential. He was the first to get subbed off.

ST - Romelu Lukaku - 5/10

Like De Bruyne, Lukaku - Belgium's all-time top goalscorer - failed to make much of a difference in the first-half. Although this can be partly down to the creativity (or lack thereof) of players around him, just seven touches in 45 minutes speaks volumes itself. He did get a shot off late into the evening, but it was well gathered by Maignan.

Sub - Orel Mangala - 6/10

His introduction brought a little extra energy to Belgium's possession on the odd occasion they had the ball, and he found Lukaku to give the Red Devils their best hope of causing an upset to the favourites.

Sub - Charles De Ketelaere - N/A

Not given enough time to make an impact after being brought on in the 88th minute.

Sub - Dodi Lukebakio - N/A

Like De Ketelaere, was brought on in the 88th minute and did not have enough time to make his mark on proceedings.

Man of the Match

Theo Hernandez

France's best defender on and off the ball. The AC Milan defender was crucial to France's fortunes, and his sliding tackle on Carrasco late on was just as important as the winning goal, and everything he touched seemed to be done with perfection.

From 77 pass attempts, the left-back only missed his target once, with a 99% pass accuracy. He also maintained a respectable ground duel win rate of 71%, while six ball recoveries help complement a defensive player that chose to push forward at any opportunity he got.