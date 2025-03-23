France advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League in dramatic fashion, winning a penalty shootout on Sunday evening.

It was apparent from the opening 15 minutes of the match that France were eager to get themselves in front early on to give themselves as good of a chance as they could possibly have of getting back into the match with the aggregate scoreline being 2-0 to the visitors. The urgency was clear and both Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni went close to scoring in the opening stages of the match, but both players' attempts went just wide of the target.

In the 38th minute, the home side produced their best chance of the match so far, but Bradley Barcola's shot was denied by an excellent save from Dominik Livakovic. Michael Olise, who up to this point was one of France's most dangerous creative threats, played a tidy through ball to Barcola, who couldn't slot it near enough in the corner.

The first half ended 0-0, but it was very clear that Croatia were going to have to continue their defensive stubbornness in the second half as France were constantly knocking on the door and creating a lot of goalscoring opportunities.

The deadlock was finally broken for the hosts in the 52nd minute through a brilliant free-kick from Olise. The Bayern Munich man had been the best player on the pitch up to this point and thoroughly deserved his goal. The Croatian goalkeeper, Livakovic, had absolutely no chance of stopping Olise's strike and was rooted to the spot.

In the 80th minute, France finally completed their comeback. The home side were dominant for pretty much all of the match and after good link-up play down the right wing between Mbappe and Olise, Ousmane Dembele, who up to this point was having one of his quietest performances of the season, slotted a tidy right-footed finish into the bottom corner, once again leaving Livakovic rooted to the spot.

Despite lots of late French pressure, Croatia managed to hold on and sent the match to extra time, with the aggregate score at 2-2.

Aside from a late volleyed attempt from Mbappe in the last few minutes of the second period of extra time, the match pretty much kept its theme of Croatia being quite difficult to break down but France looking like the only team who was going to score. The extra-time period ended with the match still 2-0 to France but 2-2 on aggregate, which meant a place in the semi-finals of the Nations League was going to be decided by penalties.

The shootout was as dramatic as they come and the overall quality of penalties wasn't great at all. Theo Hernandez, Jules Kounde and Franjo Ivanovic all skied their penalties pretty much in the exact same position, but it was Mike Maignan who was the star of the shootout. The AC Milan goalkeeper saved two penalties, helping his side win the shootout 5-4, with Dayot Upamecano scoring the winner, sending France through to the semi-finals in dramatic fashion.

France 2-0 Croatia - Match Statistics France Statistic Croatia 62 Possession (%) 38 28 Shots 5 8 Shots on Target 0 16 Corners 0 0 Saves 6 2 Yellow Cards 6

Match Highlights

France Player Ratings

GK: Mike Maignan - 8/10

Didn't have a save to make, but his quick distribution was excellent and kickstarted many attacks for his side. Maignan, despite being untested during regular time, stepped up in the penalty shootout.

RB: Jules Kounde - 7.5/10

Excellent defensively and a constant energetic presence up and down the right flank, even though his