Highlights France and Belgium face off in the EURO 2024 round of 16 after underwhelming group stage diaplays.

The two sides finished in second place in Group D and Group E respectively.

Kylian Mbappe is tipped to make the difference in this huge clash in Dusseldorf.

France and Belgium, two heavyweight football nations in recent years, will put their EURO 2024 aspirations on the line in a massive round of 16 clash on Monday evening. After both countries navigated a mixed bag group stage path, eyes have naturally fallen on how both star-studded squads can cope now that any slight stumble could end in elimination.

Both nations were expected to top their respective groups, and therefore end up in England's so-called 'favourable side' of the knockout bracket. However, favourites Les Blues allowed Austria to leapfrog them to top spot in Group D after being held to a 1-1 draw with already-eliminated Poland.

Meanwhile, Belgium have had problems of their own. A 0-0 draw with Ukraine saw them qualify behind Romania in Group E, shoving the Red Devils into a more difficult route to the final in Berlin next month, alongside Monday's opponents, as well as Portugal, Spain, and Germany.

With this lay of land being rendered, it's acceptable to affirm that perhaps there's no bigger and fiercer round of 16 tie than the one taking place between France and Belgium, so GIVEMESPORT has taken some time to take to consider all the possible outcomes of an intense state of affairs.

France vs Belgium: Match Information When 01/07/24 Where Dusseldorf Arena Location Dusseldorf, Germany Time 17:00 GMT TV ITV1, ITVX (UK)

France vs Belgium Stats and Info

Neither side perfect ahead of huge clash in Dusseldorf

Just two years ago, Belgium were top of the FIFA World Rankings, with their so-called 'Golden Age' of players - which featured the likes of Axel Witsel, Dries Mertens, and remaining superstars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku - paving the way for the Red Devils to be named among the favourites for the 2018 World Cup, EURO 2020, and to a lesser extent, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Yet, expectations very rarely match realities. This was palpably clear when they crashed out of the 2018 World Cup via Kylian Mbappe and co at the semi-final stage, before Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus went on to become winners of the tournament. Ever since then, Belgium have been plotting revenge for that fateful day, and now they have got their opportunity in Dusseldorf.

But this isn't the same Belgium side as yesteryear, and as Lukaku, De Bruyne, and their teammates suffer the effects of time and rust away from that gilded period, another loss to France six years on would all but confirm the end of Belgium's most promising epoch. And given that booing was already rife after their drab goalless draw against Ukraine last time out, it doesn't appear that optimism is a big feature of the Northern European country this summer.

However, France didn't exactly set the football world alight with their group stage adventure. Les Bleus, who reached the World Cup 2022 final, scored just two goals in their group, which is their fewest tally at this stage of a major international tournament since 2010, when they finished bottom of their World Cup group in South Africa. The two net bulges they found were through a Max Wober own goal against Austria and Mbappe's penalty against Poland, meaning none of their 47 non-penalty chances beat the opposition goalkeeper.

Their inability to score goals was only exacerbated after Mbappe's injury in the first game, with the new Real Madrid signing missing the important second matchday clash against the Netherlands following a nose injury he suffered against Austria.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: France have failed to win any of the past eight games without Kylian Mbappe in the starting line-up in the past two years - drawing six and losing the other two.

The main issue France might be dealing with is the hangover of continued success. All eras come to an end eventually, and after having reached three of the previous four major international tournament finals, the wear and tear that comes with having the constant focus on success could well be catching up with them.

Even so, those triumphs show just how strong this French side are at their best, and while they navigated their group far too casually, the players within their roster could quite easily spring into life when things really matter, and this could well make a welcome appearance for Les Bleus on Monday night.

France vs Belgium Betting Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match result

France have beaten Belgium in each of their previous four meetings in a major tournament, scoring 13 goals and only conceding three. Their only previous meeting at a European Championships match was in 1984, where a hat-trick from Michel Platini and extra goals from Alain Giresse and Luis Fernandez.

Given that both teams are somewhat struggling in this year's edition, GIVEMESPORT doesn't expect that Monday evening will represent a EURO classic. However, considering France's tournament know-how, the sheer quality of players at their disposal, and their impressive record against Belgium, it would seem unfathomable to predict anything other than a win for Mbappe and co.

Prediction: France to win (1/1)

Over/under

Belgium are 16th in this year's European Championship in goals scored (two overall, 0.7 per game), and France are second in goals conceded (one overall, 0.3 per game). Meanwhile, France has put up two goals in three matches, and Belgium has conceded one in three matches.

Considering these two sides cancel out each other's strengths, it wouldn't be a shock to witness a cagey affair on Monday evening.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals (8/13)

Anytime goalscorer

If GIVEMESPORT are correct in predicting that France vs Belgium will be decided by fine margins and important moments, then it's safe to bet on a big-game player to score as well. In Les Bleus' case, nobody rises to the occasion quite like Kylian Mbappe, and so our prediction is that the Real Madrid man will come up with the goods again.

During this tournament's qualifying stage, Mbappe scored nine goals and provided five assists in eight appearances, while his tally of eight goals and two assists in the 2022 World Cup proves just how talismanic he is in the blue of his country.

Prediction: Kylian Mbappe to score at anytime (33/20) or first goalscorer (17/4)

All data from SofaScore, Google, and Fox Sports, all odds from Oddschecker, correct as of 15:00 GMT, 28/6/24