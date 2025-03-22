France will need to produce a much better performance when they take on Croatia in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday night (Central European Time).

Croatia ran out deserving 2–0 winners in the first leg in Split last Thursday, and Didier Deschamps’ visitors have been met by plenty of criticism since their below-par display in that game.

Despite fielding Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani in attack, Les Bleus had few scoring chances, and their midfield was totally outplayed.

It is therefore hard to know what kind of performance we will get: will France play closer to their potential here, or are they in fact out of sorts – and set to head out of the competition – in this international break?

Result In Normal Time Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline France 1.44 4/9 -227 The Draw 5.0 4/1 +400 Croatia 8.0 7/1 +700

To Qualify Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline France 2.63 13/8 +163 Croatia 1.55 6/11 -183

France rarely produce two poor performances in a row in competitive games under Deschamps. The players usually respond in an impressive and sometimes spectacular manner after they have played badly.

For that reason, we expect better from France. Some of the players that started against Croatia are almost certain to find themselves dropped. Those that come into the side – which may include Eduardo Camavinga, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Bradley Barcola – will be keen to impress.

Croatia should turn up in a confident mood, though, given how they played in the first leg. Luka Modrić was masterful in midfield, and the technical standard of their play was higher.

With a two-goal cushion, Croatia are under no pressure to take risks. Instead, they can look to retain possession, control the pace of the match, and hope to frustrate France, which may lead to some disgruntlement from the home fans.

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, France are short-priced favourites to win. The hosts are 1.44 (4/9) to triumph in normal time, while Croatia are 8.0 (7/1), and the Draw is 5.0 (4/1).

We understand France being favourites, but are not prepared to back them given how they performed in the first leg. They may win, and have the talent to qualify – something that you can back them to do at a price of 2.63 (13/8), as our second odds table above shows – but for now we are reserving judgement.

For that reason, we would rather leave the Match Odds market alone, and look elsewhere for selections on this game.

Goals Markets Too Tough to Call

For all the attacking talent in their ranks, France’s failure to score in the first leg against Croatia continues a pattern dating back to last year.

At Euro 2024 last summer, Deschamps’ side made their name for failing to take their scoring opportunities. They scored just four times in six matches, with only one of those goals scored by a France player in open play.

Their goals record has been better since: they scored 12 times in their six autumnal Nations League matches. But the unreliability of their attackers makes the Under/Over goals market difficult to call whenever France are playing.

Best bet

Eight of France’s last 13 competitive matches – i.e. dating back to the start of the Euro 2024 finals – have featured Under 2.5 Goals. The same is true of five of Croatia’s 10 competitive fixtures during the same time period.

Based on those stats alone, the price on Under 2.5 Goals has some appeal. Unders is currently available at a best price of 2.1 (11/10), while Over 2.5 Goals is the favourite of the two, at 1.75 (3/4).

The unpredictability of France’s attack – high potential, without always delivering – persuades us to leave this market alone. But if you were looking for a selection, statistically speaking, Under 2.5 Goals would make more sense than Over 2.5 Goals.

Back Dembele to Pose Scoring Threat

When you place a bet in the player Shots on Target market, normally your stakes are refunded if the player you selected is not named in the starting line-up (always a good idea to check the terms and conditions of the firm you are using).

This means that uncertainty over how France may line-up is less of an issue than it might otherwise be when looking for a selection in this market.

Best bet

Dembélé has been in sensational scoring form for PSG in 2025: he has netted 22 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions. He played as the central striker in France’s 4-3-3 in the first leg against Croatia and, while he may have failed to score, he did manage two shots on target.

Given that, at home, France ought to be more dangerous in this second leg, we are surprised to find Dembélé available such a big price in the Over 1.5 Shots on Target market: at the time of writing, he is 2.63 (13/8).

There is a chance that manager Deschamps may move the ex-Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund player back out to the wing, where he has generally played for France down the years. If he starts as the central striker again, however, the odds-against price on Dembélé managing two or more shots on target looks good value to us.

Our second selection would be Warren Zaire-Emery. The PSG midfielder is one of several players in contention to come into the starting line-up. France were especially poor in midfield, so changes in this area of the team are likely.

Zaire-Emery can be backed at 3.3 (23/10) to manage Over 0.5 Shots on Target. If selected, he will be keen to impress, and will have the freedom to get forward into scoring positions as France look to overturn a two-goal deficit.

He can be dangerous shooting from the edge of the penalty area, so look out for him in those situations.

Top selection – Ousmane Dembele Over 1.5 Shots on Target (2.63)

Top selection – Warren Zaire-Emery Over 0.5 Shots on Target (3.3)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 22/03/2025